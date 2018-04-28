Solanine in Potatoes May Increase Glycoalkaloid Poisoning

‘Glycoalkaloids such as tα-solanine and α-chaconine are found higher in green, germinated, damaged potatoes and potato peel. Ingestion of glycoalkaloids may increase the risk of glycoalkaloid poisoning.’

fever

nausea

stomach-ache

vomiting

diarrhea

impairment of consciousness

loss of consciousness (occurs very rarely)

disturbances in brain function

breathing problems

problems in the cardiovascular system

Potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark and dry place

Potatoes that are old, dried up, green and germinated should not be consumed

Snacks which are made from potato peels or containing potato peels should not be consumed

Green parts and "eyes" in potatoes should be removed

If consumers prefer to eat skin along with the potato, it is safe to choose undamaged fresh potatoes

Potato dishes with a bitter taste should not be eaten

Avoid giving unpeeled potatoes to children

The water in which the potatoes were boiled should not be reused

It is best to replace the deep-frying fat for potato products regularly

Glycoalkaloids are present naturally in plants such as potatoes. In potatoes, tα-solanine and α-chaconine are the dominating glycoalkaloid derivatives. They are found in green, germinating and damaged potatoes and potato peel. These glycoalkaloids are used as pesticides to protect the plant from pest and germ infestation.Ingesting these glycoalkaloids such as solanine in potato may affect the health of a person.From the previous studies, no evidence of death have been observed due to glycoalkaloid poisoning in the last 50 years."Although only a few cases of poisoning caused by potato dishes have been reported and documented in the last 100 years, green and strongly germinating potatoes should not be consumed in order to avoid health risks," said BfR President Professor Dr. Andreas Hensel.A case of poisoning was observed in a family after consumption of a potato dish containing high levels of glycoalkaloids. The BfR assessed the risk is mainly related to the ingestion of glycoalkaloids through table potatoes.- the maximum dose at which there is no undesired health effects.In case of glycoalkaloid poisoning, the BfR derived a NOAEL of 0.5 mg per kg body weight and day. The glycoalkaloid content in potatoes can be up to 200 mg per kg and was considered to be safe.To avoid higher intake, the glycoalkaloid content in table potatoes should not be higher than 100 mg per kg fresh weight.Maintaining a low intake of glycoalkaloids is safe. The BfR suggests few ways to reduce the risk of glycoalkaloid poisoning.Therefore, to improve the data about the existing glycoalkaloid levels in commercially available table potatoes, the BfR has proposed the need for monitoring the food and mainly to examine the glycoalkaloid levels in potatoes should be conducted as a preventive measure to reduce the risk of glycoalkaloid poisoning.Source: Medindia