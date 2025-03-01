About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Creatine Bad for Your Kidneys? Separating Myths from Facts

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 1 2025 2:40 PM

Creatine is a widely used supplement, but does it harm the kidneys? Research shows that in healthy individuals, creatine is safe and does not cause kidney damage.

Highlights:
  • Creatine raises creatinine levels but does not harm kidney function in healthy individuals
  • Cystatin C is a better kidney marker than creatinine for those taking creatine
  • Proper hydration and recommended dosing ensure creatine’s safety
Creatine is a popular supplement used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to enhance strength, muscle growth, and exercise performance. However, concerns have been raised about its potential impact on kidney health. A common belief is that creatine damages the kidneys due to its effect on creatinine levels, a marker used to assess kidney function. Despite these concerns, research and expert opinions suggest that creatine is safe for healthy individuals when taken within recommended limits.

Understanding Creatine and Creatinine

Creatine is a natural compound found in the body, primarily in muscles, where it plays a crucial role in energy production. It is also present in dietary sources like meat and fish and is widely available as a supplement. When consumed, creatine converts into creatinine, a waste product filtered by the kidneys and excreted through urine (1 Trusted Source
Effects of Creatine Supplementation on Renal Function: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Go to source).

The concern about creatine use stems from its ability to slightly elevate creatinine levels. Since creatinine is commonly used to assess kidney function, some believe that increased creatinine levels indicate kidney damage. However, creatinine levels can also rise due to factors like high muscle mass, intense workouts, dehydration, and certain medications, making it an unreliable sole indicator of kidney health.


Debunking the Creatine-Kidney Myth

  1. Elevated Creatinine Does Not Always Indicate Kidney Damage: When creatine is consumed, creatinine levels may increase, but this does not necessarily mean the kidneys are harmed. Other factors, such as diet, hydration, and exercise, can also contribute to creatinine fluctuations.
  2. Cystatin C: A More Reliable Marker for Kidney Function: Unlike creatinine, cystatin C is not influenced by muscle mass or creatine supplementation. Measuring cystatin C provides a more accurate assessment of kidney function in individuals using creatine.
  3. Scientific Evidence Supports Creatine’s Safety: Long-term studies have shown that creatine does not harm kidney function in healthy individuals, even at higher doses. No significant adverse effects have been found in those using creatine for extended periods.

When to Be Cautious with Creatine Use

Although creatine is generally safe, certain individuals should exercise caution:
  1. Pre-existing Kidney Conditions: Those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or impaired kidney function should avoid creatine unless approved by a healthcare professional.
  2. Dehydration Risk: Creatine draws water into muscle cells, which can lead to dehydration if fluid intake is inadequate. Drinking enough water is essential to support kidney function and overall health.
  3. Excessive Dosing: The recommended daily dose is 3–5 grams. Mega-dosing creatine offers no additional benefits and may contribute to digestive discomfort or minor side effects.

How to Monitor Kidney Health While Using Creatine

For those concerned about kidney health, these steps can help ensure safe creatine use:
  1. Check Cystatin C Levels: Request a cystatin C test instead of relying solely on creatinine levels for kidney function assessment.
  2. Stay Hydrated: Consume at least 8–10 glasses of water daily to prevent dehydration and support kidney function.
  3. Avoid Risky Combinations: Limit or avoid combining creatine with substances that can strain the kidneys, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) anti-inflammatory drugs and excessive alcohol.
Creatine remains one of the most researched and safest supplements for muscle growth and exercise performance. The misconception that it harms kidney health is largely based on misunderstandings about creatinine levels. In healthy individuals, creatine supplementation does not pose a risk to kidney function. However, those with pre-existing kidney conditions should consult a healthcare professional before use. By staying informed, maintaining proper hydration, and following recommended dosages, individuals can safely enjoy the benefits of creatine without compromising their kidney health.

Reference:
  1. Effects of Creatine Supplementation on Renal Function: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31375416/)

