Is Creatine Bad for Your Kidneys? Separating Myths from Facts

Creatine is a widely used supplement, but does it harm the kidneys? Research shows that in healthy individuals, creatine is safe and does not cause kidney damage.

Highlights: Creatine raises creatinine levels but does not harm kidney function in healthy individuals

Cystatin C is a better kidney marker than creatinine for those taking creatine

Proper hydration and recommended dosing ensure creatine’s safety

Understanding Creatine and Creatinine

Effects of Creatine Supplementation on Renal Function: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis



Debunking the Creatine-Kidney Myth

Elevated Creatinine Does Not Always Indicate Kidney Damage: When creatine is consumed, creatinine levels may increase, but this does not necessarily mean the kidneys are harmed. Other factors, such as diet, hydration, and exercise, can also contribute to creatinine fluctuations. Cystatin C: A More Reliable Marker for Kidney Function: Unlike creatinine, cystatin C is not influenced by muscle mass or creatine supplementation. Measuring cystatin C provides a more accurate assessment of kidney function in individuals using creatine. Scientific Evidence Supports Creatine’s Safety: Long-term studies have shown that creatine does not harm kidney function in healthy individuals, even at higher doses. No significant adverse effects have been found in those using creatine for extended periods.

When to Be Cautious with Creatine Use

Pre-existing Kidney Conditions: Those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or impaired kidney function should avoid creatine unless approved by a healthcare professional. Dehydration Risk: Creatine draws water into muscle cells, which can lead to dehydration if fluid intake is inadequate. Drinking enough water is essential to support kidney function and overall health. Excessive Dosing: The recommended daily dose is 3–5 grams. Mega-dosing creatine offers no additional benefits and may contribute to digestive discomfort or minor side effects.

How to Monitor Kidney Health While Using Creatine

Check Cystatin C Levels: Request a cystatin C test instead of relying solely on creatinine levels for kidney function assessment. Stay Hydrated: Consume at least 8–10 glasses of water daily to prevent dehydration and support kidney function. Avoid Risky Combinations: Limit or avoid combining creatine with substances that can strain the kidneys, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) anti-inflammatory drugs and excessive alcohol.

