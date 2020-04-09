by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 4, 2020 at 1:44 PM Lifestyle and Wellness
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Chronic kidney disease affects around 10% of the world's population
  • Active lifestyle choices in the form of healthy diet with low salt and high potassium, exercise, not smoking or drinking can help maintain kidney health
  • Adherence to the active lifestyle recommendations can reduce the risk of kidnyte diseases by 14% to 22%

Healthy Lifestyle Choices can Reduce the Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease
Modifiable lifestyle interventions that target conditions like diabetes, and hypertension that lead to kidney damage eventually, can help reduce the burden of chronic kidney disease.

Around 10% of the global population suffers from some kind of chronic kidney condition. According to the 2017 statistics, more than 1.2 million people were estimated to have died as a direct result of kidney disease, and another 1.4 million due to cardiovascular complications caused by reduced kidney function.

Empowering Better Health

There is a lack of information on what lifestyle changes are needed to prevent kidney diseases, despite these alarming statistics.


Therefore, lifestyle choices such as a healthy diet by eating vegetables, engaging in exercise, and not smoking can reduce chronic kidney disease risk.

The new study was conducted at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and Griffith University in Australia, reports. The study is published in The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Findings

A systematic review and meta-analysis of more than 100 published research papers were done to understand the influence of lifestyle changes on kidney disease.

For the study, more than 2.5 million healthy people from 16 countries participated. The effects of diet, exercise, tobacco smoking, and alcohol were assessed for the risk of developing kidney problems.

"We discovered that lifestyle played a big role and identified a number of recommendations that can be conveyed to healthy people wanting to reduce their risk of developing chronic kidney disease," says Dr Jaimon Kelly, a postdoctoral research fellow at Griffith University.

"In the absence of randomized intervention studies in the field, this study is the best evidence we have to date on what lifestyle choices can help for primary prevention of kidney disease," says Juan Jesus Carrero, professor of epidemiology at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet. "The results can be used in the development of public health recommendations and in discussions with patients on how to lower their risk of kidney disease."

In summary, healthy lifestyle recommendations such as eating a vegetable-rich diet with high potassium and low salt, quitting smoking and alcohol consumption, and engaging in more exercise are applicable for people with kidney problems and healthy people who are at risk of developing kidney problems.

Adhering to these recommendations can reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease by between 14% to 22%.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.
READ MORE
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.
READ MORE
Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of ...
READ MORE
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.
READ MORE
Chronic Renal Failure
Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.
READ MORE
Glomerulonephritis
Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Chronic Renal FailureGlomerulonephritisUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractHealthy Living