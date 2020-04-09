Healthy Lifestyle Choices can Reduce the Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease

Therefore, lifestyle choices such as a healthy diet by eating vegetables, engaging in exercise, and not smoking can reduce chronic kidney disease risk.The new study was conducted at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and Griffith University in Australia, reports. The study is published inA systematic review and meta-analysis of more than 100 published research papers were done to understand the influence of lifestyle changes on kidney disease.For the study, more than 2.5 million healthy people from 16 countries participated. The effects of diet, exercise, tobacco smoking, and alcohol were assessed for the risk of developing kidney problems.says Dr Jaimon Kelly, a postdoctoral research fellow at Griffith University.says Juan Jesus Carrero, professor of epidemiology at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet.In summary, healthy lifestyle recommendations such as eating a vegetable-rich diet with high potassium and low salt, quitting smoking and alcohol consumption, and engaging in more exercise are applicable for people with kidney problems and healthy people who are at risk of developing kidney problems.Adhering to these recommendations can reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease by between 14% to 22%.Source: Medindia