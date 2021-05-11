About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Coffee Consumption may Affect Kidney Function

by Dr Jayashree on November 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Coffee Consumption may Affect Kidney Function

Several metabolites in the blood whose levels are altered by coffee consumption and may affect the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to new research published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Food and beverages may have important effects on kidney health, but the potential biological mechanisms involved are often unclear.

Advertisement


Researchers examined 372 blood metabolites in 3,811 participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study, a prospective community-based cohort, they found that 41 metabolites were associated with coffee consumption.

When the team analyzed these metabolites in an additional 1,043 adults in the Bogalusa Heart Study, a community-based long-term epidemiological study, 20 of the 41 metabolites were also associated with coffee consumption in this group.
Advertisement

Higher levels of 3 of these coffee-related metabolites were significantly associated with higher risks of developing CKD are glycochenodeoxycholate, O-methyl catechol sulfate, and 3-methyl catechol sulfate.

Glycochenodeoxycholate is a lipid involved in primary bile acid metabolism, may contribute to potentially beneficial effects of coffee consumption on kidney health.

O-methyl catechol sulfate and 3-methyl catechol sulfate are involved in the metabolism of the preservative benzoate, may represent harmful aspects of coffee on the kidneys.

There were 2 other metabolites associated with coffee that surprisingly were associated with a higher risk of incident chronic kidney disease.

These compounds were also associated with cigarette smoking, which may in part explain why these compounds were associated with a higher risk of kidney disease.

With more research on the metabolic underpinnings of the coffee-kidney relationship, these metabolites may point to processes that are relevant for preventing kidney disease through dietary modifications.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Variant Detected in Dogs and Cats With Severe Hear...
Increased Mortality Rate Linked With Post-stroke Low Blood P... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health 

Recommended Reading
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood ...
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant .....
Healthy Lifestyle Choices can Reduce the Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease
Healthy Lifestyle Choices can Reduce the Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease
Modifiable lifestyle choices like a healthy diet, exercise, and not smoking will help to reduce the ...
Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis
Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis
Hydroxychloroquine used for treating newly diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis (RA) shows a ......
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume dail...
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee includ...
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably wi...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close