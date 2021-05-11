Coffee Consumption may Affect Kidney Function

Several metabolites in the blood whose levels are altered by coffee consumption and may affect the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to new research published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Food and beverages may have important effects on kidney health, but the potential biological mechanisms involved are often unclear.
Researchers examined 372 blood metabolites in 3,811 participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study, a prospective community-based cohort, they found that 41 metabolites were associated with coffee consumption.
Higher levels of 3 of these coffee-related metabolites were significantly associated with higher risks of developing CKD are glycochenodeoxycholate, O-methyl catechol sulfate, and 3-methyl catechol sulfate.
Glycochenodeoxycholate is a lipid involved in primary bile acid metabolism, may contribute to potentially beneficial effects of coffee consumption on kidney health.
O-methyl catechol sulfate and 3-methyl catechol sulfate are involved in the metabolism of the preservative benzoate, may represent harmful aspects of coffee on the kidneys.
There were 2 other metabolites associated with coffee that surprisingly were associated with a higher risk of incident chronic kidney disease.
These compounds were also associated with cigarette smoking, which may in part explain why these compounds were associated with a higher risk of kidney disease.
With more research on the metabolic underpinnings of the coffee-kidney relationship, these metabolites may point to processes that are relevant for preventing kidney disease through dietary modifications.
Source: Medindia