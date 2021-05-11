Coffee Consumption may Affect Kidney Function

Advertisement

When the team analyzed these metabolites in an additional 1,043 adults in the Bogalusa Heart Study, a community-based long-term epidemiological study, 20 of the 41 metabolites were also associated with coffee consumption in this group.Glycochenodeoxycholate is a lipid involved in primary bile acid metabolism, may contribute to potentially beneficial effects of coffee consumption on kidney health.O-methyl catechol sulfate and 3-methyl catechol sulfate are involved in the metabolism of the preservative benzoate, may represent harmful aspects of coffee on the kidneys.There were 2 other metabolites associated with coffee that surprisingly were associated with a higher risk of incident chronic kidney disease.These compounds were also associated with cigarette smoking, which may in part explain why these compounds were associated with a higher risk of kidney disease.With more research on the metabolic underpinnings of the coffee-kidney relationship, these metabolites may point to processes that are relevant for preventing kidney disease through dietary modifications.Source: Medindia