medindia
International Day of Immunology - Building Bridges
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

International Day of Immunology - Building Bridges

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 28, 2018 at 4:01 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • International Day of Immunology is observed on 29th April annually as a global event.
  • It aims to create awareness on the importance of immunological research and improve public understanding of immunity.
  • The focus of Immunology Day in 2018 is vaccine developments in tuberculosis.
International Day of Immunology - Building Bridges

History of International Day of Immunology

The first Day of Immunology (DoI) was observed on 29th April, 2005. It was founded by the European Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS) to bring European immunologists and to promote public awareness about immunity. It has been observed as a global event since 2007.

Each year the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and the EFIS work together along with national and regional societies to bring the latest developments in immunology to the world and to spread awareness about the field of immunology and allergy and to bridge the gap between the scientific community and the general public.

How Participating Societies Work to Create Awareness

  • Each participating member is encouraged to create a unique awareness campaign using any interface of its choice including posters and leaflets. Awards totaling 5000 euros will be distributed once every 3 years for the 4 top public awareness campaigns for the Day of Immunology in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
  • Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and widely share information about immunity and immune system with the public.
  • Organize seminars and lectures on immune system, immunity and how the body fights infections or other extraneous agents in schools and educational institutions.
  • Kindle children's interest in immunology by organizing fun events such as quizzes and games using immunology as the central theme.
  • Hospitals and clinics can offer free allergy testing on this day.
  • A book titled "Your Amazing Immune System - How it Protects the Body" is available in 19 different languages. The popularity of Your Amazing Immune System has inspired the development and release of an interactive educational web version (www.interactive-immunity.net). It includes games quizzes, printable material and further reading.

Importance of Immunology in Medicine

  • Immunology is the study of the immune system. The immune system protects the body from infection and other threats through various lines of defence.
  • If the immune system is not functioning properly, it can result in disease, such as auto-immunity disorders, allergic conditions and even cancer.
  • Recent research has shown that immune responses might be involved in the development of many common disorders not traditionally considered immunologic such as cardiovascular, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.
  • Research in immunology has resulted in the discovery of vaccines and other novel treatments for a wide variety of diseases including cancer.

Additionally, immunological research has made available essential techniques and tools, such as antibody technology and flow cytometry in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Conclusion:

The International Day of Immunology is a unique platform that strives to bridge the gap between the lay public and the field of immunology. It aims to reinforce that lifestyle, the state of our immune system and health go hand-in-hand and understanding of this fact is important in promoting societal and global health and well-being and disease prevention.

References:
  1. Immunology - (https://www.immunology.org/public-information/what-is-immunology)
  2. Day of Immunology - 2018! - (http://www.iuisonline.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=406:doi2018calltoaction&catid=44:activities&Itemid=110)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Home Remedies to Improve Low Immunity

Home Remedies to Improve Low Immunity

Home remedies offer you herbal and natural methods to improve the immune system effectively. Here are some home remedies tips for improving low immunity.

Immune System

Immune System

Immune system is the first line of defense against Viruses, bacteria, fungi, worms and other parasites, which enter the body through the skin, nose, mouth or other openings of the body, cause infectious diseases

Exposure to Sunlight can Help Boost Immunity

Exposure to Sunlight can Help Boost Immunity

Spending more time in the sun has harmful effects. But exposure to sunlight produces vitamin D and also energizes the immune cells to fight against diseases.

Origin of Immune Cells Responsible for Long-term Immunity Found

Origin of Immune Cells Responsible for Long-term Immunity Found

Memory CD8 T cells responsible for long-term immunity may arise from effector CD8 T cells through dedifferentiation.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...