International Day of Immunology - Building Bridges

History of International Day of Immunology

‘The International Day of immunology is dedicated to improving health of people around the world and aims to improve public understanding of immunology and immunity.’

How Participating Societies Work to Create Awareness

Each participating member is encouraged to create a unique awareness campaign using any interface of its choice including posters and leaflets. Awards totaling 5000 euros will be distributed once every 3 years for the 4 top public awareness campaigns for the Day of Immunology in 2017, 2018 and 2019 .

Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and widely share information about immunity and immune system with the public.

Organize seminars and lectures on immune system, immunity and how the body fights infections or other extraneous agents in schools and educational institutions.

Kindle children's interest in immunology by organizing fun events such as quizzes and games using immunology as the central theme.

Hospitals and clinics can offer free allergy testing on this day.

A book titled "Your Amazing Immune System - How it Protects the Body" is available in 19 different languages. The popularity of Your Amazing Immune System has inspired the development and release of an interactive educational web version (www.interactive-immunity.net). It includes games quizzes, printable material and further reading.

Importance of Immunology in Medicine

Immunology is the study of the immune system. The immune system protects the body from infection and other threats through various lines of defence.

If the immune system is not functioning properly, it can result in disease, such as auto-immunity disorders, allergic conditions and even cancer.

Recent research has shown that immune responses might be involved in the development of many common disorders not traditionally considered immunologic such as cardiovascular, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

Research in immunology has resulted in the discovery of vaccines and other novel treatments for a wide variety of diseases including cancer.

The first Day of Immunology (DoI) was observed on 29April, 2005. It was founded by the European Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS) to bring European immunologists and to promote public awareness about immunity. It has been observed as a global event since 2007.Each year the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and the EFIS work together along with national and regional societies to bring the latest developments in immunology to the world and to spread awareness about the field of immunology and allergy and to bridge the gap between the scientific community and the general public.Additionally, immunological research has made available essential techniques and tools, such as antibody technology and flow cytometry in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.The International Day of Immunology is a unique platform that strives to bridge the gap between the lay public and the field of immunology. It aims to reinforce that lifestyle, the state of our immune system and health go hand-in-hand and understanding of this fact is important in promoting societal and global health and well-being and disease prevention.Source: Medindia