International Day of Immunology - Building Bridges

History of International Day of Immunology
The first Day of Immunology (DoI) was
observed on 29th
April, 2005. It was founded by the European
Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS) to bring European immunologists
and to promote public awareness about immunity. It has been
observed as a global event since 2007.
‘The International Day of immunology is dedicated to improving health of people around the world and aims to improve public understanding of immunology and immunity.’
Each
year the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and the EFIS
work together along with national and regional societies to bring the latest
developments in immunology to the world and to spread awareness about the field
of immunology and allergy and to bridge the gap between the scientific
community and the general public.
How Participating Societies Work to Create Awareness
- Each participating member is
encouraged to create a unique awareness campaign using any interface of
its choice including posters and leaflets.
Awards totaling 5000 euros will be distributed
once every 3 years for the 4 top public awareness campaigns for
the Day of Immunology in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
- Using social media such as Facebook
and Twitter to post and widely share information about immunity and immune
system with the public.
- Organize seminars and lectures on
immune system, immunity and how the body fights infections or other
extraneous agents in schools and educational institutions.
- Kindle children's interest in
immunology by organizing fun events such as quizzes and games using
immunology as the central theme.
- Hospitals and clinics can offer free
allergy testing on this day.
- A book titled "Your Amazing Immune System - How it Protects the Body" is
available in 19 different languages.
The popularity of Your Amazing Immune System has inspired the
development and release of an interactive educational web version (www.interactive-immunity.net).
It includes games quizzes, printable material
and further reading.
Importance of
Immunology in Medicine
- Immunology is the study of the
immune system. The immune system protects the body from infection and
other threats through various lines of defence.
- If the immune system is not
functioning properly, it can result in disease, such as auto-immunity disorders, allergic
conditions and even cancer.
- Recent research has shown that
immune responses might be involved in the development of many common
disorders not traditionally considered immunologic such as cardiovascular,
metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.
- Research in immunology has resulted
in the discovery of vaccines and other novel treatments for a
wide variety of diseases including cancer.
Additionally, immunological research has
made available essential techniques and tools, such as antibody technology and
flow cytometry in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.
Conclusion
:
The International Day of Immunology is a
unique platform that strives to bridge the gap between the lay public and the
field of immunology. It aims to reinforce that lifestyle, the state of our
immune system and health go hand-in-hand
and understanding of this fact is important in promoting societal and global
health and well-being and disease prevention.
References:
- Immunology - (https://www.immunology.org/public-information/what-is-immunology)
- Day of Immunology - 2018! - (http://www.iuisonline.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=406:doi2018calltoaction&catid=44:activities&Itemid=110)
Source: Medindia
