How Social Media Fuels Delusions and Mental Health Issues

Link Between Social Media Use and Mental Health

Social Media: Boon or Vice?

Limit Social Media Use if You Suffer From Delusions

A link between high levels of social media use and psychiatric diseases including delusions, such as narcissism and body dysmorphia, revealed a new study by Simon Fraser University researchers.According to a recently published study in- a systematic review of all available academic literature, including an examination of over 2,500 publications on social media use and psychiatric disorders - delusions were by far the most common type of psychiatric disorder associated with excessive social media use (1).These diseases include narcissistic personality disorder (delusions of superiority), erotomania (delusions that someone famous loves you), body dysmorphic disorder (delusions of faults in one's body), and anorexia (delusions about body size)."Social media is creating conditions where delusions can be more easily generated and sustained due to the presence of platforms and apps that cater to the disorder's causes, plus the absence of effective reality-checking," says Bernard Crespi, a professor of biological sciences and Canada Research Chair in Evolutionary Genetics and Psychology at SFU. "This research has important implications for the causes and symptoms of mental illnesses, and how they can be exacerbated by online social platforms."According to the authors, social media is not intrinsically bad; but, the virtual worlds, along with social isolation in "real life," create conditions in which people can sustain a deluded sense of self-identity without being scrutinized.While social media can have good effects by fostering groups and making people feel more connected, Crespi and his co-author Nancy Yang claim that higher-risk individuals are frequently negatively impacted by excessive social media use.They also argue that the characteristics of many popular apps and platforms perpetuate and exacerbate mental and physical delusions by allowing for self-presentation in self-promoting but false ways.The stark contrast between online and in-person social contacts, in which people are more likely to have their delusions checked by physical and emotional reality, exacerbates departures from mental well-being, he adds.The study concludes that those suffering from high degrees of delusionality would benefit from limiting their use of social media. It also advocates for greater research into the specific characteristics of social media that promote delusions, as well as measures to make online social interactions more grounded and realistic.To do this, the researchers highlight the possibilities of eye-contact technology, 3D viewpoints, avatars, and other immersive technologies.Source-Medindia