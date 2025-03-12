3 in 5 Women at Risk: Anemia Crisis Sweeping Across India

Women in India are increasingly at risk of lifestyle disorders like anemia and thyroid issues, pointing out the need for early screenings and proactive care.

Highlights: Three out of five women in India are at risk of anemia, with thyroid and metabolic disorders on the rise

Women are three times more likely than men to suffer from anemia, facing higher health risks overall

Early health screenings, proactive care, and simple lifestyle adjustments are essential to prevent severe long-term health issues

3 in 5 women at risk of anaemia in India, says Redcliffe Labs report



Did You Know?

Globally, 40% of all children, 37% of pregnant women and 30% of women 15–49 years of age are affected by anemia. #medindia #women #anemia’

Anemia and Its Impact on Women's Health

Importance of Timely Health Screenings and Preventive Care

