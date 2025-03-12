3 in 5 Women at Risk: Anemia Crisis Sweeping Across India

Women in India are increasingly at risk of lifestyle disorders like anemia and thyroid issues, pointing out the need for early screenings and proactive care.
- Three out of five women in India are at risk of anemia, with thyroid and metabolic disorders on the rise
- Women are three times more likely than men to suffer from anemia, facing higher health risks overall
- Early health screenings, proactive care, and simple lifestyle adjustments are essential to prevent severe long-term health issues
Go to source). The two-year study, which analyzed health data from over one million women, found that anemia and thyroid disorders are among the most common health issues. The study highlights that Indian women are increasingly facing problems like anemia, thyroid disorders, arthritis, diabetes, and lipid imbalances.
Anemia and Its Impact on Women's HealthThe study also points out a gender gap in health risks, showing that women are three times more likely than men to suffer from anemia. Additionally, one in five women is at risk of thyroid disorders, which can cause fatigue, metabolic problems, and hormonal imbalances.
If untreated, anemia can lead to chronic fatigue and weakened immunity, while diabetes and lipid disorders—both closely tied to lifestyle factors—can result in serious health complications.
Importance of Timely Health Screenings and Preventive CareThe report stated that lifestyle disorders affect one in every two individuals, with 52% being women and 48% men. Aditya Kandoi, CEO and founder of Redcliffe Labs, described the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders as a serious concern, emphasizing the need for timely health screenings and preventive care.
He pointed out that women often prioritize their families' health over their own, but regular checkups and simple lifestyle adjustments can prevent long-term health issues. "Awareness, early diagnosis, and proactive measures today can pave the way for a healthier future," Kandoi concluded.
The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders among women in India draws attention to the urgent need for greater awareness and timely health screenings. Proactive care and simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce long-term health risks and improve overall well-being.
