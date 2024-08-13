Baked Potatoes: A Nutrient-rich Treasure for Heart Health

- Eating baked potatoes with skin can improve heart health in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D)
- Potatoes are rich in potassium
- Potato skins contain resistance starch (a type of fiber) which improves glucose control, lipid profiles and satiety
- Overall, white potatoes turn out to be a potential superfood
Spuds: A Potential Superfood for People with Type 2 DiabetesPotatoes are small enough to fit inside a person's hand yet contain enough nutrients to reduce waistlines and lower blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes.
Even though potatoes (particularly the skins) are packed with health-boosting nutrients, they get a bad rap among dieters and health-conscious people.
Is Eating Baked Potatoes Good for Heart Health?Neda Akhavan, assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition Sciences within UNLV’s School of Integrated Health Sciences, presented the findings of a new study on the cardiovascular benefits of potatoes for those living with Type 2 diabetes to the Alliance for Potato Research and Education (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effects of White Potato Consumption on Measures of Cardiometabolic Health in Individuals With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Go to source).
“I like researching food items that are highly stigmatized in the nutrition world,” she said. Most people assume that potato is mostly fried or has a lot of fat, and hence, we wanted to highlight how a potato (especially when prepared properly) can be both functional and healthy.
For the study, Akhavan enrolled 24 participants with Type 2 diabetes that was well-controlled with medication. Funded by the Alliance for Potato Research and Education, this is considered the first study of its kind to scientifically analyze the cardiovascular benefits of potatoes for adults with diabetes.
Each participant in the study group was given a pre-prepared baked potato with the skin measured to 100g, with just 20 grams of carbohydrates, roughly enough to fit in one hand to include as a snack or side with meals every day.
The control group was given a similar serving of white rice with the same number of calories and carbohydrates. The study was conducted daily for 12 weeks, which is considered the minimum time required to notice the changes in indices of glycemic control and cardiometabolic health.
The study participants were allowed to add herbs, spices or up to ½ tbsp of butter to the potatoes, but they were advised not to fry the potatoes.
Amazing Cardiovascular Benefits of PotatoesStudy participants who ate potatoes showed a modest reduction in fasting blood glucose levels along with improvements in body composition, waist circumference, and a decrease in resting heart rate.
“The study results provide surprising evidence that white potatoes can be healthfully added to the type 2 diabetes diet when substituted for other foods with a high glycemic load, such as long-grain white rice,” said Akhavan.
“Additionally, there were no harmful effects on measured health outcomes, and some cardiometabolic health benefits were shown, which aligned with what we expected to see. Therefore, diabetics should not shy away from potatoes.”
Akhavan highlights that just like all foods, moderation – and preparation methods – are the key.
Akhavan also mentioned that potatoes are a versatile food and can be used in various cuisines, but make sure you incorporate them into a well-balanced diet.
“For those tight on time, consider making a large batch of baked or roasted potatoes and meal prep to last you a while. I’m not against boiling potatoes, but you want to keep as much of the potassium from the skin as you can, and you lose some of that when you boil them.”
Potatoes: The Potassium PowerhousePotatoes are the richest source of dietary potassium in Western diets. Studies show high potassium diets are more likely to prevent high blood pressure (hypertension) and type 2 diabetes. In addition, potato skins contain a specific type of fiber called resistance starch, which has been shown to improve glucose control, lipid profiles, and satiety (feeling of fullness). Because of these additional health benefits, Akhavan suggests eating potatoes with the skin is healthier.
A lot of people are amazed to know that a potato contains a higher level of potassium when compared to a banana, she said. “Believe it or not, a baked potato is one of the most satiating foods consumed within the Western diet. Consuming baked potatoes increases our ability to feel fuller the whole day.” So, the next time, make sure to swap out banana for potato.
Akhavan plans to expand the study in the coming months to recruit a larger and more diverse participant population and incorporate potatoes within a Mediterranean dietary pattern. She also intends to analyze the role of potato consumption and its effects on dietary patterns and associated health benefits.
