Drugs for Type 2 Diabetes

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Type 2 Diabetes. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

Acetohexamide Acetohexamide is a first-generation sulfonylurea agent, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin dependent) diabetes.

Alogliptin Alogliptin is an anti-diabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Alogliptin and Metformin Alogliptin and Metformin contains dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and a biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with diet and exercise.

Alogliptin and Pioglitazone Alogliptin and Pioglitazone contains thiazolidinedione antidiabetic and DPP-4 inhibitor antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Canagliflozin Canagliflozin is an antidiabetic (sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with diet and exercise.

Chlorpropamide Chlorpropamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Chlorpropamide helps to keep blood sugar levels under control. Trade Names :

Colesevelam Hcl Colesevelam Hcl is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for familial hypercholesterolemia and type 2 diabetes with other medications.

Ertugliflozin • Ertugliflozin tablet is a sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor which is prescribed for adult patients with type 2 diabetes as an adjunct therapy to diet control and exercise with a focus to improve glycemic control. • It is prescribed either as a monotherapy or in combination with metformin or sitagliptin

Exenatide Exenatide is a incretin mimetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise, either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Glibenclamide and Metformin Glibenclamide and Metformin contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic combination, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glimepiride Glimepiride is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Glipizide Glipizide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It increases the amount of insulin secretion and thus regulates the sugar level in the blood. Trade Names : More...

Glipizide and Metformin Glipizide and Metformin contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glucomannan Glucomannan is a dietary fiber, prescribed for constipation, type 2 diabetes, and weight loss. Trade Names :

Glyburide Glyburide is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Insulin Aspart Insulin Aspart is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus. It is used with other medium- or long-acting insulin products injected just below the skin to control high blood sugar. It helps sugar (glucose) get into the cells. Trade Names :

Insulin Detemir Insulin Detemir is a long-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes in patients with need of insulin to control their diabetes. It is a long-acting insulin. It helps to control the levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It works by helping move sugar from the blood into other body tissues where it is used for energy. It also stops the liver from producing more sugar. Trade Names :

Insulin glargine Insulin glargine is a long-acting form of the insulin hormone, prescribed for diabetes along with proper diet and exercise program. Trade Names :

Linagliptin Linagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride contains dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients along with diet and exercise.

Metformin Metformin is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. It helps control blood sugar levels. Trade Names : More...

Miglitol Miglitol is an oral anti-diabetic drug (alpha-glucosidase inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Pioglitazone Pioglitazone is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients. It is used along with diet and exercise. It may be used alone or with other antidiabetic medicines. It lowers blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance. Trade Names : More...

Pioglitazone and Metformin Pioglitazone and Metformin contains oral antidiabetics, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Repaglinide Repaglinide is a meglitinide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Repaglinide and Metformin Repaglinide and Metformin contains meglitinide and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Rosiglitazone and Metformin Rosiglitazone and Metformin contains thiazolidinedione and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Saxagliptin Saxagliptin is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.

Saxagliptin and Metformin Saxagliptin and Metformin contains two oral antihyperglycemic medications (a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide), prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Semaglutide Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist which is prescribed to treat adult patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise to improve glucose control.

Simvastatin and Sitagliptin Simvastatin and Sitagliptin contains antidiabetic and cholesterol-lowering agent, prescribed for treating type 2 diabetes and lowering high cholesterol.

Sitagliptin Sitagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It is used along with diet and exercise.It regulates the amount of sugar in the blood. Trade Names :

Tolazamide Tolazamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Tolbutamide Tolbutamide is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names :