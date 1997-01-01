medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Type 2 Diabetes

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Type 2 Diabetes. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

Acetohexamide

Acetohexamide is a first-generation sulfonylurea agent, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin dependent) diabetes.

Alogliptin

Alogliptin is an anti-diabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Alogliptin and Metformin

Alogliptin and Metformin contains dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and a biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with diet and exercise.

Alogliptin and Pioglitazone

Alogliptin and Pioglitazone contains thiazolidinedione antidiabetic and DPP-4 inhibitor antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Canagliflozin

Canagliflozin is an antidiabetic (sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with diet and exercise.

Colesevelam Hcl

Colesevelam Hcl is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for familial hypercholesterolemia and type 2 diabetes with other medications.

Ertugliflozin

• Ertugliflozin tablet is a sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor which is prescribed for adult patients with type 2 diabetes as an adjunct therapy to diet control and exercise with a focus to improve glycemic control. • It is prescribed either as a monotherapy or in combination with metformin or sitagliptin.

Glibenclamide and Metformin

Glibenclamide and Metformin contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic combination, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glipizide

Glipizide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It increases the amount of insulin secretion and thus regulates the sugar level in the blood.
Trade Names :
Metaglez | Metaglez | Glipimet | Glimet | Glicept | Glipmet | Bimode -M | Glicept 500 | Godde M | Glipmet Forte
More...

Glipizide and Metformin

Glipizide and Metformin contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glyburide

Glyburide is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Insulin Detemir

Insulin Detemir is a long-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes in patients with need of insulin to control their diabetes. It is a long-acting insulin. It helps to control the levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It works by helping move sugar from the blood into other body tissues where it is used for energy. It also stops the liver from producing more sugar.
Trade Names :
Levemir flexpen® [FlexPen]

Linagliptin

Linagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride contains dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients along with diet and exercise.

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

Rosiglitazone and Metformin contains thiazolidinedione and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Saxagliptin

Saxagliptin is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.

Saxagliptin and Metformin

Saxagliptin and Metformin contains two oral antihyperglycemic medications (a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide), prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Semaglutide

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist which is prescribed to treat adult patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise to improve glucose control.

Simvastatin and Sitagliptin

Simvastatin and Sitagliptin contains antidiabetic and cholesterol-lowering agent, prescribed for treating type 2 diabetes and lowering high cholesterol.

Sitagliptin

Sitagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It is used along with diet and exercise.It regulates the amount of sugar in the blood.
Trade Names :
JANUVIA tab | JANUVIA tab | Januvia (25mg) | Januvia (50mg) | Januvia (100mg)

Tolazamide

Tolazamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Vildagliptin

Vildagliptin is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with other medications.
Trade Names :
Galvus (50mg)
Type 2 Diabetes - Risk Factors - Symptoms & Signs - Management - Prevention

Type 2 Diabetes - Risk Factors - Symptoms & Signs - Management - Prevention

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
About - Causes and Risk Factors - Symptoms and Signs - Diagnosis - Management and Prevention - Support Groups - FAQs - Glossary - Reference -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.