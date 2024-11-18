About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
FDA Approves BioIntelliSense's Monitoring System, Advancing Remote Patient Care

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 18 2024 5:19 AM

FDA approves BioIntelliSense's wearable monitoring system, marking a major advancement in remote patient care with real-time data and improved clinical outcomes.

In a significant development for the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, BioIntelliSense, a biotechnology company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its BioButton Multi-Patient wearable and BioDashboard system. ()

Virtual Care: New Findings

The approval, granted in October 2024, is poised to enhance virtual care programs in hospitals while extending monitoring capabilities into patients' homes. This breakthrough marks a key milestone in the evolution of RPM, an area that gained considerable attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm.

Major players such as Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic continue to shape the landscape, but the need for scalable, continuous patient monitoring has grown more urgent following the pandemic.

Kamilla Kan, Senior Data Scientist in GlobalData’s Medical Devices team, states, “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for scalable solutions to manage patient care beyond traditional hospital settings. Remote patient monitoring devices are now poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare systems worldwide.”

BioIntelliSense’s FDA-approved solution offers a medical-grade approach to continuous monitoring, automating the collection of vital signs and delivering real-time data to healthcare providers. This innovative system addresses the post-pandemic demand for efficient and safe remote healthcare options, with an emphasis on improving clinical outcomes.

By enabling continuous monitoring, the BioButton Multi-Patient wearable and BioDashboard system allow clinicians to detect health changes early, ensuring timely interventions. Kan adds, “This system enhances patient safety, streamlines clinical workflows, and optimizes resource allocation by reducing manual tasks like spot-checking and documentation.”

As consumer-focused wearables from brands like Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin continue to make strides in health monitoring, BioIntelliSense sets itself apart with its medical-grade technology designed specifically for clinical environments. Kan concludes, “While consumer devices track general health, BioIntelliSense’s technology bridges the gap between personal wellness and clinical-grade patient monitoring.”

This FDA approval signals a new era for RPM, with BioIntelliSense at the forefront of a shift towards more integrated and effective patient care.

Reference:
  1. FDA approval for BioIntelliSense’s patient monitoring system marks significant advancement in RPM market - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/medical-devices/fda-approval-biointellisenses-patient-monitoring-system-marks-significant-advancement-rpm-market-says-globaldata/)
Source-Medindia
