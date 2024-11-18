About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AI Helps Detect Silent Liver Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 18 2024 4:14 AM

AI-powered algorithm offers new insights into diagnosing and managing Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).

AI Helps Detect Silent Liver Disease
Liver disease, treatable if caught early, often goes undetected until later stages. However, a new study reveals that an AI-powered algorithm can accurately detect early-stage metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) using electronic health records. ()

Artificial Intelligence: A Game-Changer in Liver Health

“A significant proportion of patients who meet criteria for MASLD go undiagnosed,” said Ariana Stuart MD, a resident at University of Washington Internal Medicine Residency Program and lead author of the study. “This is concerning because delays in early diagnosis increase the likelihood of progression to advanced liver disease.”

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.
Researchers used an AI algorithm to analyze imaging findings in electronic health records from three sites within the University of Washington Medical System to identify patients who met the criteria for MASLD, the most common form of liver disease, affecting 4.5 million adults in the United States. While 834 patients met the criteria, only 137 actually had an official MASLD-associated diagnosis in their record. This left 83% of patients undiagnosed even when data in their electronic health record showed they met the criteria for MASLD.

“People should not interpret our findings as a lack of primary care training or management,” Stuart said. “Instead, our study shows how AI can complement physician workflow to address the limitations of traditional clinical practice.”

MASLD occurs when fat isn’t managed properly in the liver and is often associated with other common diseases such as obesity, Type-2 diabetes, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Early diagnosis of MASLD is key because it can quickly progress to more severe forms of liver disease, but many individuals in this early stage are asymptomatic, making diagnosis challenging.

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other ...
Reference:
  1. AI Finds Undiagnosed Liver Disease in Early Stages - (https://www.aasld.org/ai-finds-undiagnosed-liver-disease-early-stages)
Source-Eurekalert
Liver Cancer Treatment - Animation
Liver Cancer Treatment - Animation
Liver Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells in the liver. The present section provides a graphic description of the various forms of liver cancer treatment in addition to the latest techniques such as Chemoembolisation and Radio frequency ...
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement