Lung Cancer: Can Virtual Palliative Care Match In-Person Support?

Every hospital visit can feel like another uphill battle for patients with advanced lung cancer. But what if they could receive the same level of care from the comfort of their home, all through a computer screen? It might sound too good to be true, but a new study shows that early palliative care delivered via secure video is just as effective as in-person care when it comes to improving quality of life for patients with advanced lung cancer (1).If you are raising an eyebrow in doubt, you are not alone. Many of us associate quality care with face-to-face interactions. But the times are changing, and so is healthcare. This groundbreaking study reveals that virtual care may not just be a convenient option- it can be awhen it comes to providing early palliative care for lung cancer patients., particularly, is tough. It doesn’t just affect the body- it impacts mental and emotional well-being too. That's why early palliative care has become an essential part of treatment. Palliative care focuses on improving- managing symptoms, reducing stress, and providing emotional support to both patients and their families. Numerous studies have proven that early palliative care helps patients feel better, cope better, and live longer. However, getting access to this type of care has been a challenge, especially in rural areas or for those who can’t easily travel to specialized centers.To see if virtual palliative care could be as effective as in-person care, researchers launched a randomized trial across 22 cancer centers in the US. The study included 1250 patients recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. These patients were split into two groups: one group received early palliative care through secure video visits, while the other met their palliative care team in person.The goal was simple: determine if the video-based care could deliver the same improvement in quality of life as in-person care. Over the course of 24 weeks, patients in both groups completed a questionnaire called the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Lung. This tool measured how well they were coping with their illness, with higher scores indicating better quality of life.The result? By week 24, patients receiving video-based care reported nearly identical scores to those who met their care team in person. In fact, the difference between the two groups was a mere 2 points, well within the study’s defined equivalence margin.This study is a game-changer, especially when you consider how much the world has shifted toward remote services in recent years. For patients with, who often feel too weak or unwell to travel, telehealth is proving to be a valuable tool. Not only does it provide the same quality of care, but it alsoto life-changing support for patients who might otherwise go without. In-person visits might still be preferable for some—after all, face-to-face interaction can provide a level of personal comfort. But for those who live far away from cancer centers or have limited mobility,is an effective and viable option.Interestingly, while the patients reported equal quality of life in both groups, the study found that fewer caregivers participated in the video visits compared to in-person care. Only 36.6% of caregivers joined virtual appointments, compared to 49.7% in in-person visits.Does that mean caregivers prefer being physically present? Perhaps. Or it could be that virtual visits feel less “official,” leading caregivers to skip them more often. However, the study noted no difference inbetween the two groups. This suggests that, even though fewer caregivers attended the virtual appointments, their overall well-being wasn’t negatively impacted.The world of healthcare is rapidly evolving, and this study shows that virtual care isn't just a backup option anymore- it’s a primary choice for many. With equivalent results in quality of life, the door is wide open for more cancer centers to adopt telehealth as part of their palliative care offerings.The findings also highlight an exciting possibility: patients could receive top-notch care from anywhere, breaking down geographical and logistical barriers. Whether you're a patient struggling with mobility or someone living far from a major hospital, virtual palliative care can provide the same emotional, physical, and psychological support as in-person care. So, can video calls really replace traditional hospital visits? In this case, the answer seems to be a resounding yes!Source-Medindia