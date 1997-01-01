medindia
Drugs for Constipation

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Constipation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Constipation

Eluxadoline

Eluxadoline is a drug that is prescribed for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition which causes abdominal cramps, stomach pain, bloating, and either diarrhea or constipation in the absence of any specific abnormality of the digestive tract. The drug decreases bowel movements by acting on certain molecules in the digestive tract called mu-opioid receptors.

Magnesium sulphate

Magnesium sulphate is used to treat several conditions which include: • Magnesium deficiency • Constipation and preparation of the bowel before surgical procedures and colonoscopy for its laxative action which it brings about by increasing the water content of the intestines and stimulating intestinal movement. The laxative effect of magnesium sulphate is also useful in barium poisoning to reduce the absorption of barium from the digestive tract. • Torsades de pointes, an abnormal heart rhythm • Cerebral edema (fluid accumulation in the brain) • Pre-eclampsia or eclampsia, conditions of high blood pressure during pregnancy that are associated with seizures. Magnesium sulphate helps to prevent and treat the seizures. • Locally for boils and carbuncles on the skin.
Trade Names :
PMS-Care (150mg/100IU/50mg/1mg/1.2mg/10mg/10mg/1mg/100mcg/50mcg/3mg) | M-Cal 250 | M-Cal 500 | Anvital | Calbory | Cyltabs | Fortberry | Heal Thrich | L-Bex Forte | Minvit
More...

Methylnaltrexone Bromide

Methylnaltrexone Bromide is a mu-opioid receptor antagonist, prescribed for constipation caused by opioid medicines.

Naldemedine

Naldemedine is prescribed for relieving constipation induced by opioid pain medications. It is used in adults who suffer from chronic pain but not due to cancer. It protects the bowel by blocking the constipating effect of opioid drugs without interfering with their pain-relieving effects. Naldemedine is generally prescribed in patients who have been taking opioid pain medicines for at least for 4 weeks.

Plecanatide

• Plecanatide is an amino acid peptide which is prescribed for treating chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults. (Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) is a condition of passing either difficult or infrequent stool that can last for nearly 3 months or more but one that is not caused by a disease or medicines). • Plecanatide works as a laxative to promote a regular bowel function by stimulating the secretion of chloride and bicarbonate into the intestinal lumen. This increases the intestinal fluid and the gastrointestinal transit which in turn results in accelerating the movement of food and waste through the stomach and the intestines.

Senna

Senna is a stimulant laxative, prescribed for constipation.
Trade Names :
Senade | Glaxenna

Stool Softener

Stool Softener is a type of laxative, prescribed for constipation.
Constipation

Constipation

Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.
About - Causes of Constipation - Symptoms of Constipation - Diagnosis of Constipation - Treatment of Constipation - Learn More about Constipation - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary -


