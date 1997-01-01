Drugs for Constipation

Eluxadoline is a drug that is prescribed for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition which causes abdominal cramps, stomach pain, bloating, and either diarrhea or constipation in the absence of any specific abnormality of the digestive tract. The drug decreases bowel movements by acting on certain molecules in the digestive tract called mu-opioid receptors.