Early Menopause Risk from Heavy Metals Exposure

Highlights: Toxic metal exposure can diminish ovarian reserve and trigger early menopause

Higher metal levels are correlated with reduced levels of anti-Müllerian hormone in the bloodstream

Addressing and minimizing potential environmental risks is essential for promoting the well-being of women in midlife

Heavy Metals and Trajectories of Anti-Müllerian Hormone During the Menopausal Transition



Menopause and its Adjuvant Risks from Toxic Metal Exposure



Did You Know?

Toxic chemicals infiltrate our bodies through ingestion, inhalation, and absorption. According to the WHO, toxic chemicals contribute to about 2 million deaths from a variety of health outcomes, including heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers.

Toxic Metal Exposure Linked to Reduced Ovarian Reserve

