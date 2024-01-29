About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Menopause Risk from Heavy Metals Exposure

Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Jan 29 2024

Highlights:
  • Toxic metal exposure can diminish ovarian reserve and trigger early menopause
  • Higher metal levels are correlated with reduced levels of anti-Müllerian hormone in the bloodstream
  • Addressing and minimizing potential environmental risks is essential for promoting the well-being of women in midlife
Menopause, a natural biological transition in a woman's life, marks the end of reproductive capability. As environmental factors play a growing role in women's health, understanding the impact of toxic chemicals on reproductive health becomes crucial.
A new study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism suggests that middle-aged women exposed to toxic metals may experience a reduction in the number of eggs in their ovaries as they approach menopause (1 Trusted Source
Heavy Metals and Trajectories of Anti-Müllerian Hormone During the Menopausal Transition

Go to source).

Menopause and its Adjuvant Risks from Toxic Metal Exposure

Menopause, a natural part of the aging process for women, marks the cessation of monthly periods. The transition to menopause, occurring between ages 45 and 55, typically spans about seven years and includes symptoms such as changes in menstrual cycles, hot flashes, and night sweats.

What is Menopause?
What is Menopause?
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.
Diminished ovarian reserve, characterized by a lower egg count compared to peers, has been linked to various health issues like hot flashes, weakened bones, and an increased risk of heart disease.

Did You Know?


Toxic chemicals infiltrate our bodies through ingestion, inhalation, and absorption. According to the WHO, toxic chemicals contribute to about 2 million deaths from a variety of health outcomes, including heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers.
Previous studies have established a connection between the presence of heavy metals in urine and reproductive aging in women, as well as diminished ovarian reserve. Heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead, prevalent in drinking water, air pollution, and food contamination, are recognized as endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Toxic Metal Exposure Linked to Reduced Ovarian Reserve

Examining 549 middle-aged women in the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN) during the menopausal transition, researchers identified evidence of heavy metals—such as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, or lead—in their urine samples.

Analyzing AMH (Anti-Müllerian hormone) blood test data from up to a decade before the women's final menstrual periods, the study revealed a correlation: women with elevated metal levels in their urine exhibited a higher likelihood of having lower AMH levels, indicating a diminished ovarian reserve.

Quiz on Menopause
Quiz on Menopause
Menopause is inevitable in a woman’s life and it would be apt to be well prepared for it. Learn more about menopause and the best ways of managing it by going through this ...
Read More to Know About ‘Toxic Chemicals in Everyday Products can Cause Uterine Fibroids’

AMH serves as a biological clock for the ovaries, providing insights into the remaining egg count and indicating potential health risks in midlife and later stages of life.

Novel Combination of Techniques Detects Heavy Metals in Food and Water
Novel Combination of Techniques Detects Heavy Metals in Food and Water
Low concentration of heavy metals can be detected by using a combination of techniques. The technique is fast, sensitive, readily available and also environmentally safe.
The study's author, Dr. Sung Kyun Park, emphasized the potential widespread impact of exposure to heavy metal toxins on the accelerated aging of ovaries in middle-aged women. This accelerated aging may contribute to health problems such as hot flashes, osteoporosis, an elevated risk of heart disease, and cognitive decline.

In summary, the discovery of toxic metals like arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead diminishing the ovarian reserve in middle-aged women highlights environmental health risks during the menopausal transition. It also underscores the importance of addressing and mitigating potential hazards for women's well-being in midlife and beyond.

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat and Avoid
Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat and Avoid
Foods rich in protein, fiber, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and phytoestrogens should be included in the menopause diet to manage symptoms like hot flashes.
Reference:
  1. Heavy Metals and Trajectories of Anti-Müllerian Hormone During the Menopausal Transition - (https://academic.oup.com/jcem/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1210/clinem/dgad756/7582943)

Source-Medindia


