Novel Combination of Techniques Detects Heavy Metals in Food and Water

The researchers combined two techniques that result in a simple, sensitive, and fast analysis. The method is also environmentally friendly as it does not introduce secondary pollution.Previous studies have used similar methods for the analysis of organic pollutants.The researchers combined a clay-based adsorbent with a cloud point extraction method to analysis multiple trace metals present in vegetables and water.Solid vegetables are first converted into a liquid, to analyze trace metals using a suitable analytical instrument.Direct and simultaneous analysis can analyze more vegetable samples quickly at the same time.To preconcentrate samples, ultra-sound assisted cloud-point extraction and dispersive micro-solid phase extraction are used.The samples are then analyzed with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry.The equipment the researchers used was a few years old. However, samples are analyzed in about 5 hours.Analytical chemistry techniques are crucial to identify trace metals in food and water.Dr. Luthando Nyaba, the co-author of the study, compared analytical chemistry techniques to an app on mobile phones that evolves.says Nyaba.Unwanted trace metals in food and water seriously affect human health. Monitoring these trace metals can really challenge a laboratory.The trace metals occur in 'too low doses' for the labs to directly measure them in foods. The equipment is not generally designed to detect such low concentrations.Sophisticated methods and expensive equipment are most needed to detect these low concentration trace metals.Vegetables are also complex to analyze chemical elements accurately. This leads to a long and time-consuming process.It is tough to detect toxic metals in vegetables as it is a slow and expensive process which requires highly qualified scientists.Consumption of vegetables and water is essential to stay healthy. High-quality vegetables also contain many micronutrients that are required by the body.High doses of certain metals may result in deadly diseases and health condition like cancer. However, the low concentration of a few metals can also make people extremely ill within a couple of days or weeks.It is important to monitor the level of metals in vegetables and water. It can make a difference for a healthy life.Unwanted metals and heavy metal pollution affect drinking water and food crops globally.Certain agricultural fertilizers also affect crops.Toxic metals accumulated in the human body, plants and animals and they result in health problems. The metals cannot be removed, and thus the problems can only be managed and not cured.Many agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the US National Toxicology Program (NTP) publish various lists of known human carcinogens and levels of metals in food and water that are permissible.In summary, the research results can improve the quality of food and water available for consumption and prevent harmful health effects.Source: Medindia