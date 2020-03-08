World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1st to 7th. It is a global campaign to raise awareness and urge action on themes related to breastfeeding. The theme for 2020 is 'Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet'. The theme focuses on the links between breastfeeding and environment change.

World Breastfeeding Week Message from WHO and UNICEF WHO and UNICEF aim for the governments to promote and protect access of women to breastfeeding counseling.

World Breastfeeding Week- Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet

