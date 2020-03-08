Samhita Vitta
Written by Samhita Vitta, B.Tech
Dr. Sunil Shroff
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff, MBBS, MS, FRCS (UK), D. Urol (Lond)
Last Updated on August 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Highlights :
  • World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from August 1st to 7th to raise awareness on the advantages of breastfeeding
  • The theme for 2020 is 'Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet'
  • The theme focuses on the links between breastfeeding and environment change
  • WHO and UNICEF urge governments to promote breastfeeding counseling

World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1st to 7th. It is a global campaign to raise awareness and urge action on themes related to breastfeeding. The theme for 2020 is 'Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet'. The theme focuses on the links between breastfeeding and environment change.

World Breastfeeding Week Message from WHO and UNICEF

WHO and UNICEF aim for the governments to promote and protect access of women to breastfeeding counseling.
World Breastfeeding Week- Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet

Breastfeeding counseling could help mothers
  • Receive support and information to nourish their babies optimally
  • Gain confidence
  • Overcome challenges
  • Provide support during COVID-19 through home visits or community programs
UNICEF and WHO are calling governments to:
  • Invest: Ensure that every woman is available to breastfeeding counseling. Investing in the finances needed for breastfeeding programs and policies
  • Train: Proper training for nurses and midwives to deliver breastfeeding counseling
  • Ensure: Breastfeeding counseling should be made available as a part of routine health and nutrition services
  • Partner: Build partnerships among civil society and health professional associations for appropriate counseling
  • Protect: Health care workers need to be protected from the influence of the baby food industry

World Breastfeeding Week Theme 2020

The theme of World Breastfeeding Week in 2020 is 'Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet'.


Breast milk is environmentally safe as natural and renewable food. It is delivered to the baby without any packaging, pollution or waste.

The theme focuses on the impact of infant feeding on climate change. It promotes breastfeeding for the health of the planet and its people.

Objectives of World Breastfeeding Week of 2020

  • Inform: Educate people about the connection between breastfeeding and environmental change
  • Anchor: Support breastfeeding as a climate-smart decision
  • Engage: Collaborate with organizations and individuals for a more significant impact
  • Galvanize: Take action of improving the environmental effects of the planet by supporting breastfeeding

Healthy Diet for Mothers while Breastfeeding

  • Protein foods need to be included 2 to 3 times a day. Protein foods are meat, fish, eggs, poultry, seeds, beans, nuts
  • Make sure to eat three servings of vegetables, especially dark green and yellow vegetables
  • Two servings of fruits every day
  • An everyday diet should include whole grains like pasta, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cereal
  • Drinking sufficient water to satisfy thirst
  • Vegetarian diets can include additional sources of iron and zinc to compensate meat.

Why is Breastfeeding Important?

Breastfeeding is very crucial for the first six months. Breast milk changes in composition and volume according to the time of the day, nursing frequency and baby age. Breast milk has many advantages: Breastfeeding also has advantages for the mother.

History of Breastfeeding Week

  • The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was formed in 1991 to act on the Innocenti Declaration.
  • The Innocenti Declaration of 1990 aims to promote, support and protect breastfeeding.
  • World Breastfeeding Week was first celebrated in 1992. From 1992 to 1995, the theme of World Breastfeeding Week focused on one aspect of the Innocenti targets.
  • Presently, more than 100 countries take part in the World Breastfeeding Week.
In summary, World Breastfeeding Week is a global event to promote breastfeeding. Let's all join together and educate people on the benefits of breastfeeding.

Source: Medindia

