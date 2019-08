World Breastfeeding Week – Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from the 1 st -7 th August to raise awareness among the general public about the advantages of breastfeeding and to try and bring about governmental policy changes that encourage breastfeeding

The theme for this year 2019 is 'Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding.'

Empowering parents, by providing them with paid maternity and paternity leave and creating parent-friendly workplaces will encourage more mothers to breastfeed their baby for a longer period of time

History of World Breastfeeding Week

