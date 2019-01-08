World Breastfeeding Week – Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding

‘World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from the 1st-7th August. The theme for 2019 is ‘Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding,’ i.e., to empower parents, by providing them with paid maternity and paternity leave and creating parent-friendly workplaces. This would help promote breastfeeding, and ensure optimal health and early development of the baby.’

Read More..

Show Full Article

How We Can Promote Breastfeeding Many educated and working women choose not to breastfeed their babies. The advantages and importance of breastfeeding for both mother and baby should be emphasized through catchy slogans and messages and shared widely on social media such as Twitter and Facebook

Hospitals and medical centers should counsel women following delivery about how crucial breast milk is for the baby's growth and development

Print and visual media should carry prominent programs and articles highlighting the importance of breastfeeding for infants for the first six months

For breastfeeding campaign to be successful, a woman must receive support from her family, work pace, her social circle, healthcare system and local administration

Workplaces should be made parent-friendly. Women should receive paid maternity leave to encourage breastfeeding and organizations should provide clean and safe rooms for women to breastfeed their babies.

Women should receive paid maternity leave to encourage breastfeeding and organizations should provide clean and safe rooms for women to breastfeed their babies. Policy changes should be made to make it compulsory for work-places to provide women space and privacy to breastfeed their babies Breastfeeding Facts and Figures Breastfeeding must be initiated soon after birth

Infants should be fed only breast milk for the initial six months

After six months, breast milk can be given along with the gradual introduction of other solid foods

Breast milk ensures optimal growth and development and health of the baby

Breast milk contains antibodies that prevent infections in the baby

Breastfeeding improves bonding between mother and baby

Breastfeeding also benefits mothers' health and reduces the risk of heart disease, postpartum depression and certain cancers

Formula milk does not contain the essential nutrients and antibodies found in mother's milk

Risk of HIV infection transmission can be reduced by treating the mother or baby with anti-HIV drugs

Government policies ban promotion or distribution of breast milk substitutes either to women or health centers

Women should receive support both in family and workplace to breastfeed her baby

Statistics estimate that breastfeeding prevents 20,000 maternal deaths each year

Over 800,000 child deaths are prevented annually

Breastfeeding ensures and increases the chances of successfully achieving all the 17 sustainable development goals of the UN Development Program aiming for global prosperity, health and peace

Only 2 out of 5 babies in middle-income nations are breastfed within the first hour of life

By 2025, World Health Assembly (WHA) hopes to achieve the global target that 50% of women will exclusively breastfeed What is Breastfeeding Scorecard? Introduced in 2017, the breastfeeding scorecard hopes to increase accountability, and encourage policy changesin nations across the world to fulfill their pledge to support and promote.



In summary, World Breastfeeding Week is a global event aiming to promote breastfeeding and educate women and the general public about the untold benefits of breast milk. Let us all join hands and make the campaign a success.



References : 10 facts on breastfeeding - (https://www.who.int/features/factfiles/breastfeeding/en/) Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding - (https://worldbreastfeedingweek.org/) World Breastfeeding Week 2019 - (https://www.healthynewbornnetwork.org/event/world-breastfeeding-week-2019/)



Source: Medindia Introduced in 2017, the breastfeeding scorecard hopes to increase accountability, and encourage policy changesin nations across the world to fulfill their pledge to support and promote.In summary, World Breastfeeding Week is a global event aiming to promote breastfeeding and educate women and the general public about the untold benefits of breast milk. Let us all join hands and make the campaign a success.Source: Medindia

Since its inception, it has become a popular global movement, choosing a specific theme to focus on for the entire year.