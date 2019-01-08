World Breastfeeding Week – Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding

Highlights
World
Breastfeeding Week is observed from the 1st
-7th
August and the
theme for 2019 is 'Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding.' Breastfeeding
should be initiated within an hour of birth and the baby should be breastfed for the first six months to ensure optimal
growth and development and prevent infections.
History of
World Breastfeeding Week
The first World Breastfeeding Week was observed in 1992. It
was begun to honor the 1990 Innocenti Declaration signed
by global organizations as well as policymakers and officials of nations across
the world to support and promote
breastfeeding
. The event is observed from the 1st
-7th
August and sponsored by international organizations such as the WHO, UNICEF and the WABA (World Alliance for
Breastfeeding Action).
Since its inception, it has become a popular global
movement, choosing a specific theme to focus on for the entire year. The theme for World Breastfeeding Day 2019
is 'Empower Parents &
Promote Breastfeeding.'
'World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from the 1st-7th August. The theme for 2019 is 'Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding,' i.e., to empower parents, by providing them with paid maternity and paternity leave and creating parent-friendly workplaces. This would help promote breastfeeding, and ensure optimal health and early development of the baby.'
How We Can
Promote Breastfeeding
- Many educated and
working women choose not to breastfeed their babies. The advantages and
importance of breastfeeding for both mother and baby should be emphasized
through catchy slogans and messages and shared widely on social media such
as Twitter and Facebook
- Hospitals and
medical centers should counsel women following delivery about how crucial
breast milk is for the baby's growth and development
- Print and visual
media should carry prominent programs and articles highlighting the
importance of breastfeeding for infants for the first six months
- For breastfeeding
campaign to be successful, a woman must receive support from her family,
work pace, her social circle, healthcare system and local administration
- Workplaces should
be made parent-friendly. Women should receive paid maternity leave
to encourage breastfeeding and organizations should provide
clean and safe rooms for women to breastfeed their babies.
- Policy changes
should be made to make it compulsory for work-places to provide women space and privacy to breastfeed their babies
Breastfeeding
Facts and Figures
- Breastfeeding
must be initiated soon after birth
- Infants should be
fed only breast milk for the initial six months
- After six months,
breast milk can be given along with the
gradual introduction of other solid foods
- Breast milk
ensures optimal growth and development and health of the baby
- Breast milk contains antibodies that prevent
infections in the baby
- Breastfeeding
improves bonding between mother and baby
- Breastfeeding also
benefits mothers' health and reduces
the risk of heart disease,
postpartum depression and certain cancers
- Formula milk does
not contain the essential nutrients and antibodies found in mother's milk
- Risk of HIV
infection transmission can be reduced by treating the mother or baby with
anti-HIV drugs
- Government
policies ban promotion or distribution of breast milk substitutes either
to women or health centers
- Women should receive support both in family
and workplace to breastfeed her baby
- Statistics estimate
that breastfeeding prevents 20,000 maternal deaths each year
- Over 800,000
child deaths are prevented annually
- Breastfeeding
ensures and increases the chances of successfully achieving all the 17
sustainable development goals of the UN Development Program aiming for
global prosperity, health and peace
- Only 2 out of 5
babies in middle-income nations are breastfed within the first hour of life
- By 2025, World Health Assembly (WHA) hopes to achieve the global target
that 50% of women will
exclusively breastfeed
What is
Breastfeeding Scorecard?
Introduced in 2017, the breastfeeding scorecard hopes to increase accountability, and
encourage policy changesin
nations across the world to fulfill their pledge to support and promote.
In summary, World Breastfeeding Week is a global event
aiming to promote breastfeeding and educate women and the general
public about the untold benefits of breast milk. Let us all join hands and make
the campaign a success.
Source: Medindia