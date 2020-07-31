12 Ways to Reduce Risk of Dementia

Less education early in life

Hearing loss in mid-life

Hypertension

Obesity

Smoking

Depression

Social isolation

Physical inactivity

Diabetes later in life

Excessive alcohol intake

Head injury in mid-life

Air pollution in later life

Maintain blood pressure of 130 mm Hg or less after the age of 40

Prevent hearing loss by reducing high noise levels. Encourage the use of hearing aids for hearing loss.

Prevent head injury

Restrict the amount of alcohol consumption to 21 units per week. (1 unit is equal to 10 ml of alcohol)

Quit smoking and encourage others to also quit

Primary and secondary education must be made compulsory for all children

Try to lead an active life into mid-life and later life

Reduce chances of obesity and diabetes

Globally, dementia affects around 50 million people and this number is expected to triple by the year 2050.An increase in dementia is expected especially in low- and middle- income countries. Women are also at a higher risk of developing dementia compared to men.In developed countries, the rate of dementia has reduced due to lifestyle changes suggesting the possibility of preventing dementia.Dementia experts in 2017 identified nine risk factors:Recently, twenty-eight dementia experts added three new risk factors to the list.Lon Schneider, the commission member and AAIC presenter said that they are learning how to avoid dementia to begin early and continue throughout life. He says, its never too early or late to take actions.In summary, the report also addresses evidence-based individualized care for dementia patients at home with a greater risk of COVID-19. It also provides interventions for family members who are at a risk for depression.The commission conducted a thorough study in order to reach their conclusions.Source: Medindia