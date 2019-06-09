Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia

Highlights:

Nearly a third of late-onset dementia can be prevented, and health care and government officials should take urgent measures to reduce dementia risk and prevent the decline in brain function

Dementia cases are rapidly increasing at a rate of 20 percent but there is no cure in sight for this crippling condition that severely limits the quality of life, not to mention the huge burden on the family members and nation's healthcare system

Further research should focus on gaps in existing knowledge with regards to various types of dementia, duration of exposure to risk factors and data across various geographical areas to gain better insight and plan appropriate interventions Several cases of late-onset dementia can be potentially prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, obesity, stress, social isolation, sleep problems and even air pollution, according to a recent review of dementia research by experts and need to initiate urgent measures to reduce these risk factors. Several cases of late-onset dementia can be potentially prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, obesity, stress, social isolation, sleep problems and even air pollution, according to a recent review of dementia research by experts and need to initiate urgent measures to reduce these risk factors.

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia

