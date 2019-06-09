Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia

The findings of the review and suggestions for future
research have been publishedin a special supplement to the
.
Dementia
is a condition marked by progressive loss
of brain cells and deterioration of higher brain functions such as memory,
understanding, decision making, mood
changes
etc., that make a person increasingly dependent on others for
daily activities and severely limits quality of life
Guest Editors Ruth Peters, PhD, and Kaarin Anstey, PhD, from
the University of New South Wales and Neuroscience Research Sydney, Australia,
said: "The IRNDP issue serves to highlight the substantial remaining
evidence gaps and the next steps forward in this area of research. We have
already achieved a lot, but now is the time to refine and develop our
understanding to be able to build the next generation of dementia
risk reduction interventions with translatable and applicable
policies to protect human cognitive health."
Modifiable Risk Factors of Late-onset Dementia
Up to 30 percent cases of late-onset dementia can be
prevented by addressing the following modifiable risk factors including:
Experts say that there is increasing evidence that long-term exposure
to air pollution, particulate fine particulate matter increases the risk of
dementia
and has to be addressed on a top priority
basis to
control the steep rise in dementia cases
Addressing Gaps in Existing Research
Although rapid strides have been made in understanding about
dementia and the factors involved, there are still some gaps that should be
addressed in future research ventures including
"Working together globally to understand
risk factors for dementia relevant to specific populations, and how to bring
about population level change in levels of risk, are key goals of the
IRNDP,"
- Lack of evidence
regarding exposure to risk factors during middle age
- Paucity of data
on risk factors for vascular dementia
- Scarcity of data
from low and middle-income nations
- Lack of data in
specific geographical areas and population groups such as Australian
Aborigines
- Determining
concentration of certain risk factors to specific regions
commented Dr. Anstey.
Risk Factors Associated with Dementia in Three
Portuguese Speaking Nations
Studies have shown that cultural practices may influence
dementia risk
in certain populations, although more research is necessary
to gain better insight into these aspects. After adjusting for potentially
confounding factors, studies have found that 24-40 percent of dementia cases in
three Portuguese speaking nations namely Portugal, Brazil and Mozambique can be
attributed to seven potentially modifiable risk factors such as
Just by initiating measures to reduce each risk factor by
20% over a decade could potentially decrease the prevalence of dementia in
Brazil, Mozambique and Portugal by 16.2%, 12.9% and 19.5%, respectively.
Currently, there is no cure for dementia and
preventive measures are likely to play a bigger role in decreasing dementia
cases worldwide.
The authors state that results of ongoing studies looking at
specific interventions in reducing dementia risk will be hopefully available
over the next three to five years
and can help get a better understanding
on ways to cope with the problem better.
In summary, many cases of late-onset dementia can be
prevented by addressing specific risk factors and these could go a long way in
controlling the alarming rise of dementia across the world through concerted
global efforts and focused research and specific interventions in target
populations.
Reference :
- New Insights: Dementia, Risk, Risk Reduction, and Translation into Practice - (https://www.iospress.nl/ios_news/new-insights-dementia-risk-risk-reduction-and-translation-into-practice/)
Source: Medindia