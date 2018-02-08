‘Breastfeeding: Foundation for Life’ - World Breastfeeding Week

Highlights
World Breastfeeding Week
- World Breastfeeding
Week is observed every year from August 1st to 7th to bring about more awareness on nursing or breastfeeding,
- The World Health
Organization intends to spread this year's theme of "Breastfeeding -
Foundation for Life" by promoting breastfeeding in babies within that
crucial first hour of life
- The benefits of
breastfeeding are vast and form the foundation for life, and give children
a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow and develop to their full
potential
is observed annually by several countries across the world in the first week of August
(August 1 to 7) to encourage breastfeeding among
women because it improves the health, wellbeing, and survival of women and
children worldwide.
Breastfeeding Week
honors the Innocenti Declaration that was produced and adopted in August 1990
by government policymakers, World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF) and other organizations to protect, promote and support breastfeeding
.
‘Breastfeeding is undoubtedly the best way to give children the best start in life. World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year in the first week of August to encourage more women to breastfeed and to help them overcome any struggles they might be facing to nurse.’
The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA)
along with its global network of many individuals and organizations like
WHO and UNICEF coordinates the annual World Breastfeeding Week campaign.
This year's
World Breastfeeding Week has a theme named "Breastfeeding: Foundation
for Life
" to make people recognize how
important it is to breastfeed
to build a baby's future.
Why is Breastfeeding Important?
The WHO recommends to
- Start breastfeeding
within one hour after delivery
- Make breast milk the only source of milk for the baby
up until the first six months of life
- Add nutritious
complementary foods after 6 months while continuing to breastfeed for up
to 2 years or beyond
Initiating nursing within one hour of birth has the following benefits:
- Ensures that the baby
gets its "first vaccine" known as colostrum, which is extremely
rich in nutrients and antibodies
- Stimulates breast milk production due to the suckling action and skin-to-skin contact
- Safeguards against newborn
deaths
Breastfeeding, of course, has its well-known benefits
- Helps in the growth of young children
- Prevents undernutrition
- Promotes brain
development
- Reduces the risk becoming overweight
- Guarantees a safe, nutritious and accessible food source for
infants and young children, in communities with limited access to clean
water and essential health services
Women have been
breastfeeding their babies for centuries. We all know its good for the babies,
it makes them smarter, it makes them healthier. Then, why is it that there are still lots of
mothers who do not practice it? The percentage of women who are unable to breastfeed due to inability to
produce milk is quite less.
Many of the other
reasons women are unable to start and
continue breastfeeding
include -
- Lack of proper support, advice and guidance from family
- Return to work or school early and feeling overwhelmed with
breastfeeding or pumping
- Attitudes of some doctors and nurses that might influence the
mother not to nurse
- Lack of help and resources like support groups and lactation
specialists who can urge mothers not to give up
- Financial barriers and not being able to rent or buy breast pumps
- A personal feeling that nursing is embarrassing, uncomfortable, and
shameful
- Health concerns like serious infections and
taking medications that might cause the baby harm
The Global
Breastfeeding Collective
(a partnership of more than 20 international
agencies and non-governmental organizations co-led by UNICEF and WHO)
recommends increasing funding for comprehensive breastfeeding programs,
implementing better monitoring systems to track breastfeeding trends, creating
better maternity and paternity leave provisions that encourage breastfeeding,
and improving breastfeeding counseling and support in health facilities.
The objectives
of World Breastfeeding week
#WBW 2018 is to prevent
malnutrition in its various forms, to ensure food security even during crises
periods, and to break the cycle of poverty.
This year we have to
By
celebrating this year's World Breastfeeding Week, we are committing to help
every child, everywhere, and making mothers realize the lifesaving benefits of
breastfeeding, no matter where they live.
