‘Breastfeeding: Foundation for Life’ - World Breastfeeding Week

‘Breastfeeding is undoubtedly the best way to give children the best start in life. World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year in the first week of August to encourage more women to breastfeed and to help them overcome any struggles they might be facing to nurse.’

Why is Breastfeeding Important?

Start breastfeeding within one hour after delivery

Make breast milk the only source of milk for the baby up until the first six months of life

Add nutritious complementary foods after 6 months while continuing to breastfeed for up to 2 years or beyond

Ensures that the baby gets its "first vaccine" known as colostrum , which is extremely rich in nutrients and antibodies

, which is extremely rich in nutrients and antibodies Stimulates breast milk production due to the suckling action and skin-to-skin contact

Safeguards against newborn deaths

Helps in the growth of young children

Prevents undernutrition

Promotes brain development

Reduces the risk becoming overweight

Guarantees a safe, nutritious and accessible food source for infants and young children, in communities with limited access to clean water and essential health services

Lack of proper support, advice and guidance from family

Return to work or school early and feeling overwhelmed with breastfeeding or pumping

Attitudes of some doctors and nurses that might influence the mother not to nurse

Lack of help and resources like support groups and lactation specialists who can urge mothers not to give up

Financial barriers and not being able to rent or buy breast pumps

A personal feeling that nursing is embarrassing, uncomfortable, and shameful

Health concerns like serious infections and taking medications that might cause the baby harm

INFORM - spread the message to people about why breastfeeding is connected with proper nutrition, food security, and poverty reduction

- spread the message to people about why breastfeeding is connected with proper nutrition, food security, and poverty reduction ANCHOR - make mothers "latch on" to the fact that breastfeeding is the foundation of life

- make mothers "latch on" to the fact that breastfeeding is the foundation of life ENGAGE - connect with individuals and organizations for greater impact

- connect with individuals and organizations for greater impact GALVANISE - motivate people to promote breastfeeding as a part of good nutrition, food security, and poverty reduction

