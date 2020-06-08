Alzheimer’s Disease Risk Increases With Body Weight

The findings of one of the largest studies that link obesity to brain dysfunction, state that low cerebral flow that can be assessed by neuroimaging scans, is a major predictor that a person will develop Alzheimer's disease. It is also associated with depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, traumatic brain injury, addiction, suicide, and other conditions.Functional neuroimaging is one of the major resources in identifying potential risk factors for dementia and age-related changes in the brain. Regional cerebral blood flow is used to track obesity-related brain abnormalities.Scientists analyzed over 35,000 functional neuroimaging scans using single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) from more than 17,000 individuals to measure blood flow and brain activity. The findings of the new brain imaging study are published in theCurrently, 72% of Americans are overweight, and around 42% are obese.explained Daniel G. Amen, MD, the study's lead author and founder of Amen Clinics, one of the leading brain-centered mental health clinics in the United States.Neuroimaging of baseline scans or while in resting state, as well as concentration scans, while performing a concentration task, has revealed striking patterns of progressively reduced blood flow in all regions of the brain across categories of underweight, normal weight, overweight, obesity, and morbid obesity.In particular, brain areas vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease, the temporal and parietal lobes, hippocampus, posterior cingulate gyrus, and precuneus, were found to have reduced blood flow along the spectrum of weight classification from normal weight to overweight, obese, and morbidly obese.George Perry, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and Semmes Foundation Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology at The University of Texas at San Antonio, stated, "Acceptance that Alzheimer's disease is a lifestyle disease, little different from other age-related diseases, that is the sum of a lifetime is the most important breakthrough of the decade. Dr. Amen and collaborators provide compelling evidence that obesity alters blood supply to the brain to shrink the brain and promote Alzheimer's disease. This is a major advance because it directly demonstrates how the brain responds to our body."There is an imminent need to address obesity to improve brain function. It could be in the form of initiatives to prevent Alzheimer's disease or attempts to optimize cognition in younger populations. This is important in improving outcomes across all age groups.Dr. Amen added,Source: Medindia