Efficiency of Different Masks in Protecting People Against COVID-19

They used a quick, easy and cost-effective method to determine the effectiveness of the wide range of masks.Fischer and his team devised an inexpensive laser experiment. It was mainly used to test how various types of masks block tiny droplets which may contain viral particles when people speak.The experimental setup consisted of a lens which turns an optical laser into a sheet of light.The light sheet is shone through a dark enclosure which is made up of duct tape and cardboard sheets. It reveals droplets when it passes through it.A mobile phone camera filmed the results.People taking part in the experiment would speak towards the sheet of light. They would say a phrase 'Stay healthy, people' while wearing the 14 different types of face coverings and masks.An algorithm was used to count the droplets noticed in the video to figure out the efficiency of the mask.Fischer confirmed that small droplets get expelled when people speak, and some face coverings performed better than the other in blocking these expelled particles.The mask that prevented the most amounts of droplets isN95 masks were followed byandin reducing the amounts of droplets.Other masks such as cotton masks, knitted masks showed an ability to block droplets.Thedid not perform as well as the fitted N95 mask due to its exhaust valve.The valves are closed when breathing, but they are open when people are speaking. Thus, valved N95 masks are effective in protecting the wearer from the outside environment. However, it does a bad job of protecting others.were among the least effective options.was found to be the worst, and it is worse than not wearing any face covering.The number of droplets increased in the speaker with a neck fleece. The researchers believe the material of neck fleece breaks down large droplets into smaller ones.Smaller droplets are easily carried away by air currents, making it dangerous for people nearby.The researchers emphasize the easy, low-cost testing method to detect the efficiency of the masks.Every mask is almost equal in protecting against COVID-19. Wearing a mask is vital to prevent the spread of the virus.Source: Medindia