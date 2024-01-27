Cold Water Swimming Helps Menopause Woes

- Cold water swimming can significantly alleviate menopausal symptoms in women
- Cold dips reduce symptoms of anxiety, mood swings, and hot flushes and improve mental health
- Despite the benefits, it also carries risks of hypothermia, cardiac issues, drowning, and water-borne infections
Cold water immersion: kill or cure?
Go to source). In this context, a recent UCL-led study, sheds light on the positive impact of cold water swimming, uncovering its potential to improve menopausal symptoms and overall health.
Cold Water Swimming Linked to Improved Menopausal SymptomsThe research involved surveying 1114 women, 785 of whom were experiencing menopause, to explore the impact of cold water swimming on their health and well-being.
A majority of these women (63.3%) specifically swam to alleviate their symptoms, with some describing the cold water as an "immediate stress/anxiety reliever" and characterizing the activity as "healing."
The challenges faced by women during menopause are multifaceted, with a substantial 75% experiencing issues related to memory or concentration. Additionally, a significant 69% report feelings of anxiety or depression, underscoring the complex interplay of hormonal changes and emotional well-being during this transformative life stage.
Professor Joyce Harper, the senior author from UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health, remarked, "Cold water has previously been found to improve mood and reduce stress in outdoor swimmers, and ice baths have long been used to aid athletes’ muscle repair and recovery."
The study emphasizes the need for further research into the frequency, duration, temperature, and exposure necessary to reduce menopausal symptoms. However, the researchers hope their findings will offer an alternative solution for women struggling with menopause and encourage more participation in sports.
Cautionary Considerations: Risks Associated with Cold Water SwimmingWhile most women in the study swam in both summer and winter and preferred swimming costumes over wet suits, the researchers caution that cold water swimming comes with risks, including hypothermia, cold water shock, cardiac rhythm disturbances, and drowning.
Water quality standards may also vary, raising concerns about pollution and infection and its potential health implications.
In summary, cold water swimming potentially benefits women in their menopausal or premenopausal stage and also underscores the importance of safety considerations in this increasingly popular activity.
