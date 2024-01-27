About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cold Water Swimming Helps Menopause Woes

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 27 2024 2:50 PM

Highlights:
  • Cold water swimming can significantly alleviate menopausal symptoms in women
  • Cold dips reduce symptoms of anxiety, mood swings, and hot flushes and improve mental health
  • Despite the benefits, it also carries risks of hypothermia, cardiac issues, drowning, and water-borne infections
Dipping into the invigorating world of cold water swimming has gained attention not just as a recreational activity but as a potential remedy for various health benefits. From boosting mood to alleviating symptoms, the practice of immersing oneself in chilly waters has become a fascinating avenue for both physical and mental well-being (1 Trusted Source
Cold water immersion: kill or cure?

Go to source).
In this context, a recent UCL-led study, sheds light on the positive impact of cold water swimming, uncovering its potential to improve menopausal symptoms and overall health.

Cold Water Swimming Linked to Improved Menopausal Symptoms

The research involved surveying 1114 women, 785 of whom were experiencing menopause, to explore the impact of cold water swimming on their health and well-being.

The findings revealed that women in menopause saw a notable reduction in anxiety (reported by 46.9% of participants), mood swings (34.5%), low mood (31.1%), and hot flushes (30.3%) as a consequence of cold water swimming.

A majority of these women (63.3%) specifically swam to alleviate their symptoms, with some describing the cold water as an "immediate stress/anxiety reliever" and characterizing the activity as "healing."

Did You Know?


The challenges faced by women during menopause are multifaceted, with a substantial 75% experiencing issues related to memory or concentration. Additionally, a significant 69% report feelings of anxiety or depression, underscoring the complex interplay of hormonal changes and emotional well-being during this transformative life stage.
A 57-year-old woman, quoted in the study expressed, "Cold water is phenomenal. It has saved my life. In the water, I can do anything. All symptoms (physical and mental) disappear, and I feel like me at my best."

Professor Joyce Harper, the senior author from UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health, remarked, "Cold water has previously been found to improve mood and reduce stress in outdoor swimmers, and ice baths have long been used to aid athletes’ muscle repair and recovery."

The study emphasizes the need for further research into the frequency, duration, temperature, and exposure necessary to reduce menopausal symptoms. However, the researchers hope their findings will offer an alternative solution for women struggling with menopause and encourage more participation in sports.

Read More to Know About ‘Yoga: A Natural Remedy for Menopausal Symptoms’

Cautionary Considerations: Risks Associated with Cold Water Swimming

While most women in the study swam in both summer and winter and preferred swimming costumes over wet suits, the researchers caution that cold water swimming comes with risks, including hypothermia, cold water shock, cardiac rhythm disturbances, and drowning.

Water quality standards may also vary, raising concerns about pollution and infection and its potential health implications.

Despite the positive effects of cold water swimming, the researchers highlight the importance of caution due to associated risks. Professor Harper noted, "Depending on where they are swimming, water quality standards may also vary. Raw sewage pollution is an increasingly common concern in UK rivers and seas. And, sadly, this can increase the likelihood of gastroenteritis and other infections."

In summary, cold water swimming potentially benefits women in their menopausal or premenopausal stage and also underscores the importance of safety considerations in this increasingly popular activity.

Reference:
  1. Cold water immersion: kill or cure? - (https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1113/EP086283)


Source-Medindia

