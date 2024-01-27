Cold Water Swimming Helps Menopause Woes

Highlights: Cold water swimming can significantly alleviate menopausal symptoms in women

Cold dips reduce symptoms of anxiety, mood swings, and hot flushes and improve mental health

Despite the benefits, it also carries risks of hypothermia, cardiac issues, drowning, and water-borne infections

Cold Water Swimming Linked to Improved Menopausal Symptoms



Did You Know?

The challenges faced by women during menopause are multifaceted, with a substantial 75% experiencing issues related to memory or concentration. Additionally, a significant 69% report feelings of anxiety or depression, underscoring the complex interplay of hormonal changes and emotional well-being during this transformative life stage.

Cautionary Considerations: Risks Associated with Cold Water Swimming

