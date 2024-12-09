Should You Exercise When You Have a Cold?

Feeling under the weather? Discover if working out during a cold helps- or hurts- your recovery!

Highlights: Exercise boosts immunity over time but may strain your body if you are already ill, especially with symptoms like fever or fatigue

Light activities like walking or yoga are safe with mild cold symptoms but avoid exercise for lower respiratory issues or high fever

Listen to your body and resume workouts gradually after recovering from illness; consult a doctor if symptoms persist



‘Should you exercise with a cold? Mild symptoms may allow light activity, but rest if you have fever, fatigue, or body aches. Prioritize recovery! #healthtips #commoncold #workout #medindia’

Advertisement

Can Exercise Hasten Recovery or Reduce Cold Symptoms?

Advertisement

When Is It Better to Skip Exercise Completely or Reduce Intense Exercise?

Advertisement

When Is It Safe To Resume Exercise?

Exercise, immunity, and illness (Jones AW, Davison G. Exercise, immunity, and illness. In: Zoladz JA, ed. Muscle and Exercise Physiology. Elsevier; 2019;317-344. doi:10.1016/B978-0-12-814593-7.00015-3) About common cold (https://www.cdc.gov/common-cold/about/index.html) Can you exercise with a cold? (https://www.lung.org/blog/can-you-exercise-with-a-cold#:~:text=As%20a%20general%20guide%2C%20mild,or%20length%20of%20your%20exercise.) Can exercise affect immune function to increase susceptibility to infection? (Simpson RJ, Campbell JP, Gleeson M, et al. Can exercise affect immune function to increase susceptibility to infection?. Exerc Immunol Rev. 2020;26:8-22.)

Exercise offers long-term advantages, from assisting in the management of chronic diseases to strengthening your bones and muscles. Studies even indicate that physical activity may reduce the risk of illness (1).In the US, the average adult has two to three colds per year (2). Some people think that working out or "sweating it out" when ill actually shortens the time it takes to recover.Here are the opinions of specialists regarding exercising when ill and whether it actually shortens the duration of a cold.Elena Zamora, MD, a family care doctor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, said that there is no proof that working out while ill helps hasten healing or alleviate symptoms. Depending on how bad your symptoms are, exercising when you have a cold might strain your immune system and make breathing more difficult, particularly if you have asthma or other underlying medical disorders (3)."Exercise will not help make the wheezing better if you have asthma, and certain viruses and colds can trigger an asthma exacerbation," Zamora stated.However, exercise helps lower the chance of being ill later on. According to Inderpal Randhawa, MD, a board-certified internist, pediatrician, pediatric pulmonologist, and medical director of the Children’s Pulmonary Institute at Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, regular exercise boosts immunity and reduces the risk of infections.The body experiences stress from exercise. Regular exercise helps you handle that stress, according to Randhawa. This makes your "immune system stronger and more stable over time," he continued.But overtraining, or pushing yourself too hard with rigorous activity, is bad. According to Randhawa, this might overburden the body and impair immunity (4).According to Randhawa, exercising when you have a cold probably won't help you recover more quickly, but it doesn't mean you can't still work out; just use your best judgment.According to Randhawa, it's usually okay to keep working out at a lesser level if you are in shape and routinely exercise. However, it's usually best to take it easy if you are not extremely active or if you are overweight or obese. Your body is under stress when you are actively ill, and forcing oneself to work out can exacerbate the situation, he continued.Why? The immune system is ultimately responsible. Your immune cells must reach the infection site, such as your lungs or sinuses, while you are ill. According to Randhawa, being physically fit tends to improve blood flow, which speeds up the immune system's ability to reach the infection site. Immune cells may take longer to reach the illness if you are not as fit and your blood flow isn't as efficient, "and exercising could make things worse by increasing stress on your body," he continued.Your symptoms are important as well. Walking or yoga may be okay if you have minor symptoms like nasal congestion or a runny nose, according to Zamora. Zamora advises not exercising at all if you have symptoms that are below the neck, such as fever, exhaustion, body aches, and coughing.According to Zamora, "we want to avoid exercise in lower respiratory infections," such as pneumonia. Additionally, it's better to relax because both activity and fever raise your heart rate.Exercise is usually safe once your symptoms have subsided. "Just do it slowly," Zamora continued.It's advisable to forego your workout if you are still coughing or have a fever, and you should absolutely avoid exercising if you are exhausted from your regular activities, Randhawa advised. "You should consult a doctor if, weeks after recovering from a cold, you are still unable to exercise because it may be a sign of a more serious problem."Don't feel compelled to work out if you are feeling ill, even though regular exercise helps boost your immune system and lower your risk of illnesses like the common cold. It probably won't hasten the healing process. Experts advise concentrating on getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water, and seeing a doctor if your symptoms don't go better.Source-Medindia