Common Cold Virus can Potentially Treat Bladder Cancer

Testing the Efficacy of Coxsackie virus in Killing Bladder Cancer Cells

In this landmark study, study 15 patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received CVA21 through a catheter into their bladder a week before scheduled surgery to remove their tumors

Microscopic examination of excised bladder tissue following surgery showed that the virus was highly selective, destroying only tumor cells and sparing normal cells in the bladder

The virus gained entry into and infected cancerous cells and multiplied making the tumor cells rupture and die

Urine samples obtained on alternate days found 'shedding' of tumor cells indicating that once virally infected cancer died, the virus continued to attack and infect more and more cancer cells causing their destruction

Generally, cancer cells in the bladder do not have immune cells, thereby making the immune system ineffective against the cancer cells

Following treatment with the Coxsackievirus death of tumor cells was observed in the majority of the patients' tumors. In fact, one patient had no trace of cancer at all during surgery

Possible Mechanism of Action of Coxsackievirus in Killing Cancer Cells

What is Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer?

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is an early stage of bladder cancer affecting only the inner layers of the bladder and has not yet penetrated into the muscle layer

Major risk factor of bladder cancer is smoking and occupational exposures to certain dyes and chemicals

Symptoms of bladder cancer include passage of blood in the urine (hematuria), painful urination, lower abdominal and/or back pain. Do not ignore these symptoms and seek medical attention early

Diagnosis is by imaging tests, urine examination and endoscopic visualization of the interior of the bladder

Treatment of NMIBC includes surgery, intra-bladder immunotherapy or chemotherapy

Strain of common cold virus could revolutionise treatment of bladder cancer - (https://www.surrey.ac.uk/news/strain-common-cold-virus-could-revolutionise-treatment-bladder-cancer) What is Bladder Cancer? - Urology Care Foundation - (https://www.urologyhealth.org/urologic-conditions/non-muscle-invasive-bladder-cancer)

The findings of the study appear in the journalAnother additional concern was the global shortage of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) one of the standard treatments of NIMBC. This is expected to continue for some more time although the manufacturers have stepped up production and certainly underscores the need to develop alternate and effective therapies for bladder cancer Thus, the findings of the study suggest thatsafely and effectively and maybe a game changer in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.Dr. Nicola Annels, Research Fellow at the University of Surrey, said:It is suggested that the virusof the tumor cells making immune cells reach the tumor environment, and killing the cancer cells. Normally bladder cancer cells lack immune cells and are referred to as 'cold' areas; however, the Coxsackievirus causes inflammation and stimulates immune cells creating 'immunologically hot" areas. SuchIn summary, Coxsackievirus may potentially revolutionize bladder cancer treatment by safely and effectively targeting cancer cells without injuring surrounding normal cells and tissues.Source: Medindia