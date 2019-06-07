Common Cold Virus can Potentially Treat Bladder Cancer

The study was undertaken to determine the safety and
efficacy of the cancer cell killing (oncolytic) Coxsackievirus in patients with
non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
The findings of the study appear in the journal Clinical Cancer
Research
.
Another additional concern was the global shortage of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin
(BCG) one of the standard treatments of NIMBC. This is expected to continue for
some more time although the manufacturers have stepped up production and
certainly underscores the need to develop alternate and effective therapies for bladder cancer
.
Testing the Efficacy of Coxsackie virus in Killing Bladder Cancer Cells
- In
this landmark study, study 15 patients with non-muscle invasive bladder
cancer received CVA21 through a catheter
into their bladder a week before scheduled surgery to remove their tumors
- Microscopic
examination of excised bladder tissue following surgery showed that the
virus was highly selective, destroying only tumor cells and sparing normal
cells in the bladder
- The
virus gained entry into and infected cancerous cells and multiplied making
the tumor cells rupture and die
- Urine
samples obtained on alternate days found 'shedding' of tumor cells
indicating that once virally infected cancer died, the virus continued to
attack and infect more and more cancer cells causing their destruction
- Generally,
cancer cells in the bladder do not have immune cells, thereby making the
immune system ineffective against the cancer cells
- Following
treatment with the Coxsackievirus death of tumor cells was observed in the
majority of the patients' tumors. In fact,
one patient had no trace of cancer at all during surgery
Thus, the findings of the study suggest that Coxsackievirus can
selectively kill bladder cancer cells
safely and effectively and maybe a
game changer in the
treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Dr. Nicola Annels, Research
Fellow at the University of Surrey, said: "Traditionally viruses have been
associated with illness however in the right situation they can improve our
overall health and wellbeing by destroying cancerous cells. Oncolytic viruses
such as the coxsackievirus could transform the way we treat cancer and could
signal a move away from more established treatments such as chemotherapy."
Possible
Mechanism of Action of Coxsackievirus
in Killing Cancer Cells
It
is suggested that the virus causes an inflammatory
reaction
of the tumor cells making immune cells reach the tumor environment, and killing
the cancer cells. Normally bladder cancer cells lack immune cells and are referred to as 'cold'
areas; however, the Coxsackievirus causes inflammation and stimulates immune
cells creating 'immunologically hot" areas. Such "hot"
cancer cells are more likely to be attacked and eliminated by the immune system.
What is Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer?
- Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is an early
stage of bladder cancer affecting only the inner layers of the bladder and
has not yet penetrated into the muscle layer
- Major risk factor of bladder cancer
is smoking and occupational exposures to certain dyes and
chemicals
- Symptoms of bladder cancer include passage of blood in
the urine (hematuria), painful
urination, lower abdominal and/or back pain.
Do not ignore these symptoms and seek medical attention early
- Diagnosis is by imaging tests, urine examination and
endoscopic visualization of the interior of the bladder
- Treatment of NMIBC includes surgery, intra-bladder
immunotherapy or chemotherapy
In summary, Coxsackievirus may potentially revolutionize
bladder cancer treatment by safely and effectively targeting cancer cells
without injuring surrounding normal cells and tissues.
References :
- Strain of common cold virus could revolutionise treatment of bladder cancer - (https://www.surrey.ac.uk/news/strain-common-cold-virus-could-revolutionise-treatment-bladder-cancer)
- What is Bladder Cancer? - Urology Care Foundation - (https://www.urologyhealth.org/urologic-conditions/non-muscle-invasive-bladder-cancer)
Source: Medindia