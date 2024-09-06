Personalized Menopause Care: Future of Women Health

- One-third of women aged 45-59 report poor emotional and mental health, along with poor sleep quality
- 41% of UK medical schools lacking mandatory menopause education
- Many women experiencing menopause are inappropriately prescribed antidepressants
Transforming menopause through the power of personalisation
Go to source). One-third of women aged 45-59 experience poor emotional, mental health, and sleep quality during menopause. When compared to other generations, this group has the greatest level of dissatisfaction with their physical health (23%).
With over 4,000 participants from the US and UK, the recent Future of Wellness poll reveals how this stage of life influences the wellness of women during menopause.
Menopause is unfortunately too frequently ignored. Caroline Criado Perez's Invisible Women highlights how medicine has traditionally centred around male health, resulting in a significant gap in our understanding of women's health.
Menopause often gets overlooked, partly because it’s associated with aging, a decline in fertility, and reduced vitality.
Knowledge Gap in Menopause ManagementAccording to a report, 41% of UK medical schools do not provide mandatory menopause education in their curriculum. The lack of awareness about menopause among doctors and patients takes away their ability to effectively manage the condition.
Menopause is a complex condition with many different symptoms, and it can show up in various ways. Since it's not well understood, it often leads to misdiagnoses.
Women who visit their doctor with menopause symptoms are prescribed antidepressants, even though most of them feel that this isn't the right treatment.
Importance of Personalized Menopause CareSimilar to puberty, menopause is a unique experience for each woman. The changes women's body undergo can vary based on their age and the stage of menopause they're in, with different early symptoms and body changes. That means personalized care is needed.
Digital health and medical technology can significantly improve daily life for those going through menopause.
A survey reveals that 93% of menopausal women desire personalized care for their needs, with 59% willing to share their data for such services. Customized, user-friendly medical technologies can significantly improve their understanding and management of menopause.
The growth of femtech over the past decade has created exciting opportunities for women's health and wellness, with menopause being a key focus. Several companies are stepping in to bridge the gap, empowering women through personalized and holistic solutions.
Femtech Solutions for MenopauseDigital healthcare platform focused on menopause, offers a product that combines behavioral and clinical care, tracking 90 data points to ensure safe treatments.
It also provides 24/7 access to healthcare professionals. By partnering with public and private healthcare providers, it delivers a personalized, comprehensive approach to managing menopause.
A menstrual tracking app has teamed up with the smart ring technology company to create a new tool that can track their body temperature which helps them detect early signs of peri menopause more easily.
Community Networks to Improve Menopause CareAnother great resource is an online clinic that offers treatment and information about menopause. They also have a community space called "pause" where women can connect with others going through similar experiences.
Not everyone dealing with menopause will want to connect with others, but for those who do, these kinds of innovations can help them feel less alone.
While technology can sometimes make us feel disconnected, when used the right way, it can create supportive communities for people dealing with menopause, a topic that’s often surrounded by stigma and confusion.
Personalized Menopause CareMany companies are making significant strides in improving menopause care with personalized technology.
- An intimate health device is breaking new ground by addressing the often-taboo topic of menopausal intimacy.
- A wearable device designed to relieve hot flashes and night sweats.
- A health science company, provides at-home tests to analyze how gut health impacts nutrition. Based on these results,the app creates a custom nutrition plan aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle.
Fitness Plan for Menopausal HealthA fitness company focused on women, has introduced its new Phase & Function methodology, designed specifically for menopause. This program uses a deep understanding of the menstrual cycle to create a highly personalized nutrition and workout plan, supported by expert-led education.
Personalized care is crucial for menopause management. By centering product and service design around the unique experiences of those going through menopause, hyper-personalization helps individuals and their healthcare providers better understand and address their needs.
When personal data is ethically used and integrated into medical technology, it can improve awareness, promote healthy habits, and facilitate improvement in menopause care.
While broader societal changes are needed—such as improved education, better support, and enhanced workplace policies—personalized, data-driven digital health solutions are already making a significant difference. With these innovations, there is new hope for a brighter and more supportive approach to menopause care.
