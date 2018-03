List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vaginitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vaginitis

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract. This results in an increased spectrum of action and restored efficacy against amoxicillin-resistant bacteria that produce β-lactamase.

Butoconazole Butoconazole is an imidazole antifungal, prescribed for candidiasis (yeast infection of the vagina).

Caspofungin Caspofungin is an antifungal drug, prescribed for serious fungal infections. Trade Names :

Cefditoren Cefditoren is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole contains antibacterial and antidiarrheal agents, prescribed for susceptible infections. Trade Names : More...

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs. Trade Names : More...

Dequalinium Dequalinium is an antiseptic which helps in killing many gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and fungi. It is used as lozenges or oral paint to treat infections in the mouth like sore throat tonsillitis , and mouth ulcers . It has a soothing activity on pain. It is also used as vaginal tablets for vaginal bacterial infections Trade Names :

Dienestrol Dienestrol is a synthetic estrogen, prescribed for atrophic vaginitis (vaginal inflammation) and kraurosis vulvae. Trade Names :

Fluconazole Fluconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen. Trade Names : More...

Hamycin Hamycin is a polyene antimycotic organic compound, prescribed for oral thrush, and vaginal infections. Trade Names :

Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Micafungin Micafungin is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections. It is also used to prevent fungal infections in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

Miconazole Miconazole is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for various skin infections such as athlete’s foot and jock itch and also for vaginal yeast infections. Trade Names : More...

Neomycin Topical Neomycin Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for fungal or viral infections. Trade Names :

Nystatin Nystatin is a polyene antifungal drug, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, mouth, vagina and intestinal tract. Trade Names :

Procaine- Penicillin Procaine- Penicillin is an antibiotic, prescribed for many bacterial infections.

Terconazole Terconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the vagina. Trade Names :

Tinidazole Tinidazole is an anti-parasitic, prescribed for trichomoniasis, giardiasis, bacterial vaginosis, and amebiasis. Trade Names : More...

Tioconazole Tioconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal yeast infections. Trade Names :

Triple Sulfa Triple Sulfa is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for vaginal infections. It inhibits the action of the bacteria that cause the infection.