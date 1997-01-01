Drugs for Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Amikacin Amikacin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections. It inhibits the production of bacterial proteins, which causes bacterial cell death. Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin bronchitis, Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. Trade Names : More...

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Ampicillin and Sulbactam is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Sulbactam blocks the enzyme, which breaks down ampicillin and thereby allows ampicillin to attack and kill the bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Cefaclor Cefaclor is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain infection caused by bacteria such as pneumonia, ear, lung, skin, throat, and urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefazolin Cefazolin is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract). It is also used to prevent bacterial infections before, during, or after certain surgeries. Trade Names : More...

Cefprozil Cefprozil is a cephalosporin antibiotic, used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria, such as bronchitis and infections of the ears, throat, sinuses, and skin. It kills the bacterial cells. Trade Names :

Ceftriaxone Ceftriaxone is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid. Trade Names : More...

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections. Trade Names : More...

Cranberry Cranberry is a herbal product, prescribed for urinary tract infection. Cranberry can aid in the prevention of cancer and heart diseases.

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Ertapenem Ertapenem is an antibiotic, prescribed for moderate to severe infections like abdomen, skin, diabetic foot, community acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, prophylaxis of surgical-site infection following elective colorectal surgery. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names :

Flavoxate Flavoxate is an anticholinergic, prescribed for painful, frequent, or night time urination and urgency. It relaxes the muscles in urinary tract and urinary bladder. Trade Names : More...

Fluconazole Fluconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen. Trade Names : More...

Levofloxacin Levofloxacin is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax. It is a quinolone antibiotic. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Lomefloxacin Lomefloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for various bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and Chlamydia. It kills sensitive bacteria by stopping the production of essential proteins that the bacteria require to survive. Trade Names : More...

Methenamine Methenamine is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names :

Nalidixic Acid Nalidixic Acid is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Nitrofurantoin Nitrofurantoin is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Norfloxacin Norfloxacin is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections. Trade Names : More...

Piperacillin/Tazobactam Piperacillin/Tazobactam is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for various infections such as Nosocomial pneumonia. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Tazobactam inhibits the action of bacterial beta-lactamases. It is added to the extended spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic piperacillin. It broadens the spectrum of piperacillin by making it effective against organisms that express beta-lactamase and would normally degrade piperacillin. Trade Names : More...

Sulfamethoxazole Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.