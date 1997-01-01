medindia
Drugs for Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Ampicillin and Sulbactam is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Sulbactam blocks the enzyme, which breaks down ampicillin and thereby allows ampicillin to attack and kill the bacteria.
Trade Names :
Sulbacin | Saltum | Betamp Inj | Ampysul | Ampitum | Cinclox -S | Monacillin S L | Osocillin -S | Saltum Inj | Sulbacin 500
More...

Cranberry

Cranberry is a herbal product, prescribed for urinary tract infection. Cranberry can aid in the prevention of cancer and heart diseases.

Ertapenem

Ertapenem is an antibiotic, prescribed for moderate to severe infections like abdomen, skin, diabetic foot, community acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, prophylaxis of surgical-site infection following elective colorectal surgery. It kills sensitive bacteria.
Trade Names :
Forstal (1000 mg) | Ertacrit (1g)

Piperacillin/Tazobactam

Piperacillin/Tazobactam is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for various infections such as Nosocomial pneumonia. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Tazobactam inhibits the action of bacterial beta-lactamases. It is added to the extended spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic piperacillin. It broadens the spectrum of piperacillin by making it effective against organisms that express beta-lactamase and would normally degrade piperacillin.
Trade Names :
Zobapip | Rifco | Tazopen | Tazilin | Pitza Inj | Durataz (1 gm) | Pitaz | Lutaz | Vokinoz | P Tez
More...

Sulfamethoxazole

Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
About - Importance - Symptoms - Diagnosis of UTI - Vesico-Ureteric Reflux (VUR) - Diagnosis of VUR - Operation - Other Problem - Treatment - Prevention - Key Points -


