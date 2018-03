List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Otitis Media. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Otitis Media

Amoxicillin bronchitis, Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract. This results in an increased spectrum of action and restored efficacy against amoxicillin-resistant bacteria that produce β-lactamase.

Azithromycin Azithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue. It is also useful in treating pneumonia, typhoid, gonorrhoea, granuloma inguinale and chancroid. It prevents bacterial growth. Trade Names : More...

Cefaclor Cefaclor is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain infection caused by bacteria such as pneumonia, ear, lung, skin, throat, and urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefditoren Cefditoren is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Cefetamet Cefetamet is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections. Trade Names : More...

Ceftriaxone Ceftriaxone is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid. Trade Names : More...

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Clarithromycin Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole is a macrolide and sulfonamide antibiotic combination, prescribed for acute otitis media. Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole fights against the bacteria present in the body.

Framycetin Framycetin is an amino glycoside anti-infective agent, prescribed for eye/ear infections. Trade Names : More...

Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin contains two antibiotics and a corticosteroid, prescribed for ear, eye and skin infections.

Levofloxacin Levofloxacin is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax. It is a quinolone antibiotic. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Phenazone Phenazone, also called antipyrine, is used Orally to reduce fever and pain in conditions like migraine. As ear drops, as a pain reliever and a local anesthetic: For the treatment of ear ache caused by an acute inflammation of the middle ear (acute otitis media ) in a combination with other medications Along with benzocaine before ear wax removal to facilitate the removal of the earwax , and after the removal to dry the external ear canal and relieve any discomfort Trade Names :