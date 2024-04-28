About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medical Devices Sector Calls for Separate Rules, Says AiMeD

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 28 2024 6:14 PM

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) applauds the Indian government's initiative to review regulations governing drug prices, extending its scope to include medical devices.

Government's Decision to Review Drug Price Regulations for Medical Devices

"We're happy that the Indian government plans to review the regulations controlling drug prices, which will now include medical devices too. As the main association for the medical device industry in India, we're pleased to be part of the discussion," AiMeD's forum coordinator Rajiv Nath told IANS.

As per the order issued by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, () 12 more organizations representing the pharma and medtech industries have been invited as special invitees to the Committee.

"We believe that medical devices need separate rules. We want to encourage fair marketing based on quality and value, not on pushing products with high profit margins. For a while now, we've been asking for rules that stop companies from artificially raising prices on medical device labels. This practice hurts honest manufacturers and marketing companies. Instead, we want fair competition based on the real value of the products, not inflated prices," Nath added.

Source-IANS
