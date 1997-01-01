medindia
Drugs for Itchy Skin

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Itchy Skin. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Itchy Skin

Alclometasone Dipropionate

Alclometasone Dipropionate is a synthetic glucocorticoid steroid, used in dermatology conditionaconditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch.

Bifonazole

Bifonazole is used for the treatment of fungal skin infections like ringworm including jock itch and athlete’s foot. Bifonazole interferes with the synthesis of the cell membrane of the fungi.

Cinchocaine

Cinchocaine is a potent amino amide local anesthetic, prescribed to relieve itching and pain caused by minor burns, sunburns, cuts, scratches, insect bites, poison ivy and in ear drop solutions. It is also used to relieve rectal pain and itching due to hemorrhoids (piles). It is a component of the veterinary drug called Somulose for euthanasia of horses and cattle. It is available as a component in over-the-counter topical formulations. It is the active ingredient in some topical hemorrhoid creams such as Proctosedyl. It acts by causing numbness in the area where it is applied and hence blocks the pain felt. It also helps with the swelling and inflammation of veins in the rectum and anus and relaxes the spasm of the back passage. It has been withdrawn by the United States Food and Drug Administration for use as a spinal anesthetic due to high neurotoxicity.

Dupilumab

Dupilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a skin disorder in which the skin is dry and itchy with red and scaly rashes) in adult patients who do not respond to topical therapies or who cannot tolerate the medicines that are normally used to treat it. Dupilumab is an interleukin 4-receptor alpha antagonist. It interferes with the signaling of the inflammatory mediators interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, thereby reducing the inflammation in the body. Dupilumab is used along with topical corticosteroids or alone as a monotherapy.

Luliconazole

Luliconazole is used to treat the fungal infections of the skin caused by the organisms such as Trichophyton rubrum and Epidermophyton floccosum. Luliconazole works by reducing the fungal growth which causes infection. The fungal infections treated by luliconazole are as follows: • Interdigital tinea pedis (athletes foot) - fungal infection that occurs between the toes • Tinea cruris (jock itch) - fungal infection that occurs on the skin in the groin, buttocks and inner aspects of the thighs • Tinea corporis ( ringworm) - fungal infections that form red scaly rashes on the body It is used only in patients of 18 years of age and older.
Lilac Cream | Lilac Lotion | Lulic 1%w/w Gel | Lulise 1%w/w Gel

Nystatin and Triamcinolone

Nystatin and Triamcinolone contains antifungal and steroid drugs, prescribed for itching, inflammation, and pain.

Piperazine

Piperazine citrate is used as a second-line treatment for treating roundworm infections caused by Ascaris lumbricoides and pinworm infections caused by Enterobius vermicularis (oxyuris). It paralyses the worm which is then expelled by the digestive tract. Although it is highly active against Ascaris and Enterobius, it is not commonly used because of its repeated doses while other anthelmintics offer single dose treatment.
Avizine (500mg) | Piperazine Citrate (500mg) | Piperazine Adipate (450mg) | Piperazine Citrate (30ml) (Agron Remedies) | Piperazine Citrate Elixir (50ml) | Piperazine Citrate (115ml) | Avizine (30ml) | Piperazine Citrate (30ml) | Anypar (30ml) | Piperazine Citrate (771.42mg)
Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Itchy skin is an unpleasant skin sensation that urges the person to scratch. The main causes of itchy skin include dandruff, allergic reactions.
