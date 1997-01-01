Drugs for Itchy Skin

Luliconazole is used to treat the fungal infections of the skin caused by the organisms such as Trichophyton rubrum and Epidermophyton floccosum. Luliconazole works by reducing the fungal growth which causes infection. The fungal infections treated by luliconazole are as follows:- fungal infection that occurs between the toes- fungal infection that occurs on the skin in the groin, buttocks and inner aspects of the thighs- fungal infections that form red scaly rashes on the body It is used only in patients of 18 years of age and older.