List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cancer Pain.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cancer Pain

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Amifostine Amifostine is a cytoprotective agent, prescribed for preventing kidney damage due to chemotherapy and reducing the mouth dryness due to radiation therapy. Trade Names :

Brigatinib Brigatinib is an anticancer drug which is prescribed to treat patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for patients who have progressed with or experience side effects with crizotinib , another drug used to treat the cancer.

Chromic Phosphate p32 Chromic Phosphate p32 is a radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for peritoneal or pleural effusions caused by metastatic disease, cancer.

Enasidenib Enasidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor. It is prescribed to treat acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients who have not responded to treatment or relapsed following treatment and are positive for isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation as detected by an FDA approved test. Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that that arises from the white blood cells. Enasidenib works by either reducing or blocking the growth of the cancer cells.

Fentanyl Buccal Soluble Film Fentanyl Buccal Soluble Film is a narcotic (opioid) analgesic, prescribed for breakthrough cancer pain in adults.

Fentanyl Skin Patches Fentanyl Skin Patches is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe pain.

Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets is a narcotic (opioid) analgesic, prescribed for breakthrough pain in adult cancer patients, who are tolerant to opioid therapy.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Inotuzumab ozogamicin Inotuzumab ozogamicin is a CD 22 - directed antibody-drug conjugate which is prescribed to treat adult patients suffering from relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia , a type of blood cancer.

Interferon Alpha- Two B Interferon Alpha- Two B is an antiviral drug, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and C either alone or with other medications. It is also used to treat certain types of cancer.

Lenograstim Lenograstim is a recombinant human granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) used to reduce the risk of life-threatening infection in patients with neutropenia, particularly after cytotoxic chemotherapy. Trade Names :

Lomustine Lomustine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer. Trade Names :

Mechlorethamine Mechlorethamine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Morphine Morphine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain. It is also used as a sedative. Trade Names :