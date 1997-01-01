medindia
Antidiabetics


ICD Code -Y42.3


Acarbose

Acarbose prevents the action of certain enzymes in the digestive tract that break down carbohydrates to release glucose, which is subsequently absorbed in the blood.

Accu-Chek Active Test Strips

Accu-Chek Advantage Strips

Accu-Chek Aviva Test Strips

Accu-Chek Comfort Curve Strips

Accu-Chek Compact Strips

Accu-Chek Complete Test Strips

Accu-Chek Easy Test Strips

Accu-Chek Instant Test Strips

Accu-Chek Simplicity Strips

Acebutolol

Messages from nerves are transferred to the heart by special chemicals known as neurotransmitters.

Acetohexamide

This medication is a first-generation sulfonylurea agent, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin dependent) diabetes.

Chlorpropamide

This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Exenatide

This medication is a incretin mimetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise, either alone or with other medications.

Glibenclamide and Metformin

This medication contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic combination, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Gliclazide

This medication is an oral hypoglycemic (anti-diabetic drug), prescribed for Glipizide
This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone.

Glipizide and Metformin

This combination medication contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glipizide, Extended Release

Glipizide/Metformin

Glyburide

This medication is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glyburide/Metformin HCL

Insulin

This medication is a hormone produced in the pancreas, prescribed for type 1 diabetes.

Insulin Aspart

This medication is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.

Insulin Detemir

This medication is a long-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes in patients with need of insulin to control their diabetes.

Insulin glargine

This medication is a long-acting form of the insulin hormone, prescribed for diabetes along with proper diet and exercise program.

Insulin Glulisine

This medication is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.

Insulin Lispro

This medication is a fast acting insulin analogue, prescribed for type 1 diabetes.

Linagliptin

This medication is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride

This combination medication contains dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients along with diet and exercise.

Metformin

This medication is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Metformin, Extended-Release

Miglitol

This medication is an oral anti-diabetic drug (alpha-glucosidase inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Nateglinide

This medication is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

One Touch Basic Test Strips

One Touch FastTake Test Strips

One Touch Profile Test Strips

One Touch SureStep Test Strips

One Touch Ultra Test Strips

One Touch UltraSmart Test Strips

Pioglitazone

This medication is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients.

Repaglinide

This medication is a meglitinide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes.

Rosiglitazone

This medication is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise.

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

This combination medication contains thiazolidinedione and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Rosiglitazone/Metformin

Saxagliptin

This medication is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.

Tolazamide

This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Tolbutamide

This medication is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Vildagliptin

This medication is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with other medications.

Voglibose

This medication is an alpha-glucosidase inhibitor, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.
