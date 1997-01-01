Antidiabetics

This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone.

Glipizide and Metformin This combination medication contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Glyburide This medication is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Insulin This medication is a hormone produced in the pancreas, prescribed for type 1 diabetes.

Insulin Aspart This medication is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.

Insulin Detemir This medication is a long-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes in patients with need of insulin to control their diabetes.

Insulin glargine This medication is a long-acting form of the insulin hormone, prescribed for diabetes along with proper diet and exercise program.

Insulin Glulisine This medication is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.

Insulin Lispro This medication is a fast acting insulin analogue, prescribed for type 1 diabetes.

Linagliptin This medication is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride This combination medication contains dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients along with diet and exercise.

Liraglutide [rDNA] Injection This medication is a glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 receptor agonist, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Metformin This medication is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Miglitol This medication is an oral anti-diabetic drug (alpha-glucosidase inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Nateglinide This medication is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Pioglitazone This medication is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients.

Pioglitazone and Metformin This combination medication contains oral antidiabetics, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Repaglinide This medication is a meglitinide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes.

Repaglinide and Metformin This combination medication contains meglitinide and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Rosiglitazone This medication is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise.

Rosiglitazone and Metformin This combination medication contains thiazolidinedione and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Saxagliptin This medication is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.

Tolazamide This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Tolbutamide This medication is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Vildagliptin This medication is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with other medications.

Voglibose This medication is an alpha-glucosidase inhibitor, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.