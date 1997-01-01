Antidiabetics

This medication is an oral hypoglycemic (anti-diabetic drug), prescribed for Glipizide
This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone.
This combination medication contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
Glipizide, Extended Release
Glipizide/Metformin
This medication is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
Glyburide/Metformin HCL
This medication is a hormone produced in the pancreas, prescribed for type 1 diabetes.
This medication is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.
This medication is a long-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes in patients with need of insulin to control their diabetes.
This medication is a long-acting form of the insulin hormone, prescribed for diabetes along with proper diet and exercise program.
This medication is a fast acting insulin analogue, prescribed for type 1 diabetes.
This medication is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
This combination medication contains dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients along with diet and exercise.
This medication is a glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 receptor agonist, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
This medication is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
Metformin, Extended-Release
This medication is an oral anti-diabetic drug (alpha-glucosidase inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
One Touch Basic Test Strips
One Touch FastTake Test Strips
One Touch Profile Test Strips
One Touch SureStep Test Strips
One Touch Ultra Test Strips
One Touch UltraSmart Test Strips
This medication is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients.
This combination medication contains oral antidiabetics, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
This medication is a meglitinide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes.
This combination medication contains meglitinide and biguanide, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
This medication is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise.
This combination medication contains thiazolidinedione and biguanide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
Rosiglitazone/Metformin
This medication is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.
This medication is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.
This medication is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with other medications.
This medication is an alpha-glucosidase inhibitor, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.