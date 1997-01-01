Anti- Asthmatics

ICD Code -Y55.6

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation This medication is a long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Bambuterol This medication is a prodrug of terbutaline, prescribed for chronic bronchial asthma.

Doxofylline This medication is an antitussive, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Flunisolide This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for asthma and allergic rhinitis.

Formoterol This medication is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Montelukast This medication is a leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), prescribed for asthma.

Oxtriphylline This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

Pirbuterol acetate This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.

Salbutamol This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Zafirlukast This medication is an oral leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA), prescribed for asthma.

Anti-inflammatory Agent - ICD Code -Y55.6

Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol This medication is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks.

Bronchodilator - ICD Code -Y55.6

Dyphylline This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for respiratory disorders like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Isoproterenol Inhalation This medication is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock.

Levalbuterol HCl This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children 6 years of age and older.

Tiotropium This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including bronchitis and emphysema.

Corticosteroids - ICD Code -Y55.6

Beclomethasone This medication is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for asthma attacks.

Budesonide This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and also for breathing trouble.

Fluticasone This medication is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Triamcinolone Inhalation This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Leukotriene Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y55.6

Mast Cell Stabilizer - ICD Code -Y55.6

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation This medication is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Mast Cell Stabilizers - ICD Code -Y55.6

Cromolyn Sodium Nasal Solution This medication is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Nedocromil Sodium

Miscellaneous Anti-Asthmatics - ICD Code -Y55.6

Albuterol/Ipratropium

Albuterol/Ipratropium Bromide

Ipratropium Bromide This medication is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe.

Potassium Iodide

Salmeterol/Fluticasone

Tiotropium Bromide

Sympathomimetics - ICD Code -Y55.6

Albuterol (Salbutamol) This medication is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily.

Albuterol, Extended Release

Formoterol This medication is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Metaproterenol

Salmeterol This medication is a long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Terbutaline This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Xanthine Derivatives - ICD Code -Y55.6

Aminophylline This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for symptoms of asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Theophylline This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases.

Theophylline, Extended Release