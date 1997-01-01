Anti- Asthmatics
ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is a long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
This medication is a prodrug of terbutaline, prescribed for chronic bronchial asthma.
This medication is an antitussive, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for asthma and allergic rhinitis.
This medication is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).
This medication is a leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), prescribed for asthma.
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
This medication is an oral leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA), prescribed for asthma.
Anti-inflammatory Agent - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks.
Bronchodilator - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for respiratory disorders like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
This medication is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock.
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children 6 years of age and older.
This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including bronchitis and emphysema.
Corticosteroids - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for asthma attacks.
This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and also for breathing trouble.
This medication is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.
Leukotriene Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y55.6
Mast Cell Stabilizer - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.
Mast Cell Stabilizers - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.
Nedocromil Sodium
Miscellaneous Anti-Asthmatics - ICD Code -Y55.6
Albuterol/Ipratropium
Albuterol/Ipratropium Bromide
This medication is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe.
Potassium Iodide
Salmeterol/Fluticasone
Tiotropium Bromide
Sympathomimetics - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily.
Albuterol, Extended Release
This medication is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).
Metaproterenol
This medication is a long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.
Xanthine Derivatives - ICD Code -Y55.6
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for symptoms of asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.
This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases.
Theophylline, Extended Release
Theophylline, Sustained Release