Anti- Asthmatics


ICD Code -Y55.6


Bambuterol

This medication is a prodrug of terbutaline, prescribed for chronic bronchial asthma.

Doxofylline

This medication is an antitussive, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Flunisolide

This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for asthma and allergic rhinitis.

Formoterol

This medication is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Montelukast

This medication is a leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), prescribed for asthma.

Oxtriphylline

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

Salbutamol

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Zafirlukast

This medication is an oral leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA), prescribed for asthma.

Anti-inflammatory Agent - ICD Code -Y55.6



Bronchodilator - ICD Code -Y55.6


Dyphylline

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for respiratory disorders like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Isoproterenol Inhalation

This medication is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock.

Levalbuterol HCl

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children 6 years of age and older.

Tiotropium

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including bronchitis and emphysema.

Corticosteroids - ICD Code -Y55.6


Beclomethasone

This medication is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for asthma attacks.

Budesonide

This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and also for breathing trouble.

Fluticasone

This medication is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Leukotriene Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y55.6


Montelukast

This medication is a leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), prescribed for asthma.

Mast Cell Stabilizer - ICD Code -Y55.6


Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation

This medication is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Mast Cell Stabilizers - ICD Code -Y55.6


Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation

This medication is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Nedocromil Sodium


Miscellaneous Anti-Asthmatics - ICD Code -Y55.6


Albuterol/Ipratropium

Albuterol/Ipratropium Bromide

Ipratropium Bromide

This medication is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe.

Potassium Iodide

Salmeterol/Fluticasone

Tiotropium Bromide


Sympathomimetics - ICD Code -Y55.6


Albuterol (Salbutamol)

This medication is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily.

Albuterol, Extended Release

Formoterol

This medication is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Metaproterenol

Salmeterol

This medication is a long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Terbutaline

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Xanthine Derivatives - ICD Code -Y55.6


Aminophylline

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for symptoms of asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Theophylline

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases.

Theophylline, Extended Release

Theophylline, Sustained Release

