World Heart Day: Take Care of ‘My Heart, Your Heart’

Highlights:

World Heart Day is observed on 29 th September every year

September every year It aims to generate awareness about the importance of keeping the heart fit and healthy

World Heart Day is celebrated on 29th September every year and is the world's biggest platform for raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy heart. It is organized by the World Heart Federation, which is the world's leading non-governmental organization (NGO) solely dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) with a focus on low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). The World Heart Federation helps to shape and advance the CVD agenda worldwide through more than 200 member organizations across 100 countries.

