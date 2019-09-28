World Heart Day: Take Care of ‘My Heart, Your Heart’

In 1998 during the
World Congress of Cardiology in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the International
Society and Federation of Cardiology became known as the World Heart
Federation. Its objectives are aligned with those of the World Health
Organization (WHO) towards one primary goal:
Importance of World Heart Day
World Heart Day
aims to drive home the message that heart disease is preventable
. It also encourages
people to make healthy lifestyle modifications such as saying "no" to tobacco,
eating a healthy diet, and encouraging children to take part in
regular physical activity and be more active. It also promotes educational
activities internationally on how to be heart-healthy. This is all the more
relevant as obesity
unhealthy diets,
and physical inactivity
in children and young
people are becoming more and more common.
History of World Heart Day
World Heart Day was
jointly established by the World Heart Federation and WHO in 1999. The
idea for this annual event was conceptualized by Antoni Bayés de Luna, who was
the President of the World Heart Federation between 1997 and 1999. World Heart
Day was initially observed on the last Sunday of September till
2011. After 2011, the date for World Heart Day was shifted to 29th
September. Since its inception in 1999, the World Heart Day has been jointly
sponsored by the World Heart Federation, WHO and the United Nations
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
World Heart Day Theme 2019: 'My Heart, Your Heart'
The theme for World Heart Day
2019 is
'My Heart, Your Heart.'
It encourages
making a simple promise 'for my heart, for
your heart, and for all our hearts'
for leading a healthy and better quality of
life. The promises should be made by everyone, including the following:
Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs): Facts & Figures
- 31 percent of all deaths worldwide are due to CVD
- 17.5 million deaths occur annually worldwide due to CVD, which will
rise to 23 million by 2030
- CVD kills double the number of people (17.5 million) worldwide than
all cancers combined (8.2 million)
- CVD accounts for 50 percent of all deaths worldwide due to
non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
- 80 percent of CVD deaths occur in low and
middle-income countries (LMICs)
- 10 percent of people aged 30-70 years die prematurely from CVD
worldwide
- 80 percent of premature deaths due to heart diseases are
preventable
- CVD death rate in India is 272 per 100,000 population
- 34 percent rise in
CVD deaths in Indians has been observed in the last 26 years
- 41 percent of Indians have low levels of high-density lipoprotein
(HDL)or 'good cholesterol'
- 71 percent of Indians have high levels of low-density lipoprotein
(LDL) or 'bad cholesterol'
- Economic burden of CVD is huge - USA alone spends USD 200 billion
annually!
How is World Heart Day Celebrated?
World Heart Day is
celebrated in over 100 countries, spearheaded by the World Heart Federation
through the respective governments as well as NGOs. Various events and activities
are held to commemorate World Heart Day, including the following:
- Health
Camps: Free heart check-ups are an integral part of the health camps
that are conducted by various hospitals and health clinics on the occasion
of World Heart Day
- Walkathons:
'Heart Awareness Walks' are held to create awareness among the public
about the importance of heart health
- Sporting
Events: Various sponsored sporting events are organized to raise funds
for heart patients. These include fun runs, cycling, swimming, and other fitness
activities such as cardio-exercises
- Public
Talks: Popular lectures by eminent heart specialists are organized to
enlighten the public about the dangers of heart disease and how to avoid
it
- Seminars: Seminars
are organized for sharing the latest research on CVD with medical students
and other health professionals
- Concerts: Stage
shows and concerts by leading pop-groups and musicians are organized, not
just to entertain, but also to raise funds from the ticket sales
proceedings to save millions of lives from heart disease
- Painting
Competitions: Painting competitions involving school children are held
on the topic of 'Heart Health' to raise awareness among the new
generation. The winners receive the 'Heart Hero Award'
- Knowledge
Dissipation: Awareness is generated through knowledge dissipation by
means of the print media, such as newspapers, posters, banners, leaflets,
pamphlets, and brochures, as well as through the electronic media such as
radio, TV, podcasts, and webinars
- Lighting-up
Landmarks: Iconic landmarks are lit-up in 'Red' - the awareness color
for World Heart Day. Some of these world renowned landmarks include the
Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, Table Mountain in South Africa, the Nasdaq
Screen in Times Square in New York, the Singapore Flyer, and the Sky Tower
in New Zealand
- Social Media: These days, social
media plays an instrumental role in spreading messages to maximum number
of people almost instantaneously. The hashtag for World Heart Day is
#worldheartday, which can be used to generate buzz on social media
platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Hospital
Celebrations: Many hospitals in India observe World Heart Day through walkathons free
health check-ups, interactive radio talks, and seminars to generate
awareness about heart health. Some of these hospitals include the Baby
Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani
Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai and the MGM New Bombay
Hospital, also in Mumbai
International Celebrations of World Heart Day
- A Snapshot
World Heart Day is
celebrated with much fanfare across the globe. A brief snapshot of the
celebrations in a few countries is given below:
- Malaysia: A walkathon called
'Walk-a-Mile' is being organized in Selangor, Malaysia to commemorate
World Heart Day to generate awareness about keeping the heart-healthy
- New Zealand: The Heart Foundation,
which is New Zealand's leading heart health charity, will be celebrating
the untiring efforts of 'Heart Heroes' - those people who have shown
commitment, courage, empathy, and care to promote heart health
- Cyprus: A 'World Heart Day Run' is
being organized in Nicosia, the Capital of Cyprus. The event will cover a
distance of 10 km
- Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Medical
Association is organizing a marathon called 'Run for Heart' to celebrate
World Heart Day
Tips for Keeping Your Heart Fit & Healthy
Some useful tips
for keeping your heart healthy are briefly highlighted below:
- Diet: Eating a healthy, balanced, and
nutritious diet will reduce the risk of heart disease
significantly. The diet should be rich in fruits, green vegetables, whole grains,
fish, and lean meat. Side-by-side,
consumption of saturated
fats, sugar and salt should be reduced
- Exercise: Regular exercise for at least 30 minutes is
recommended to keep the heart in pristine condition. Leading an active and healthy lifestyle
will also help to boost heart function
- Smoking: Smoking should be avoided at
all costs as it is extremely harmful for the heart and other organs.
Exposure to second-hand smoke should also be avoided, as it may silently affect your heart
health
- Stress: Reduction of stress is vital
for maintaining a healthy heart. Practicing meditation, yoga, listening to relaxing
music or picking up
some stress-relieving hobbies can help
manage stress
- Weight: Maintaining a healthy body
weight is important, so that the body mass index
(BMI) remains within normal limits. BMI is an indicator of
overall physical health
- Blood Pressure: Hypertension
(high blood pressure) should be kept in check as it increases the risk of
heart disease and stroke
- Diabetes: Co-morbid conditions such as
diabetes should be controlled and managed properly. Regular monitoring of
blood glucose levels and taking prescribed medications can cut down the risk of developing heart disease
- Cholesterol: It is very important to keep cholesterol levels within
normal limits, as high cholesterol increases the risk of CVD
five-fold
Conclusion
World Heart Day is
an ideal opportunity to bring people together to tackle the world's biggest
killer and encourage them to improve their heart health. So, on
29th September 2019, let us all
promise to make every heart healthier
- my heart, your heart, and all our hearts -
because every heartbeat matters!
