World Heart Day: Take Care of ‘My Heart, Your Heart’

Importance of World Heart Day

History of World Heart Day

World Heart Day Theme 2019: 'My Heart, Your Heart'

Promise to Our Families: Cook and eat more heart-healthy foods

Cook and eat more heart-healthy foods Promise to Our Children: Exercise more and quit smoking to stay active and fit in order to live a heart-healthy life

Exercise more and quit smoking to stay active and fit in order to live a heart-healthy life Promise as a Healthcare Professional: Help patients lower their cholesterol levels and quit smoking

Help patients lower their cholesterol levels and quit smoking Promise as a Policymaker: Frame policies that promote healthy hearts

Frame policies that promote healthy hearts Promise as an Employer: Invest in heart-healthy workplaces

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs): Facts & Figures

31 percent of all deaths worldwide are due to CVD

17.5 million deaths occur annually worldwide due to CVD, which will rise to 23 million by 2030

CVD kills double the number of people (17.5 million) worldwide than all cancers combined (8.2 million)

CVD accounts for 50 percent of all deaths worldwide due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

80 percent of CVD deaths occur in low and middle-income countries (LMICs)

10 percent of people aged 30-70 years die prematurely from CVD worldwide

80 percent of premature deaths due to heart diseases are preventable

CVD death rate in India is 272 per 100,000 population

34 percent rise in CVD deaths in Indians has been observed in the last 26 years

41 percent of Indians have low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL)or 'good cholesterol'

71 percent of Indians have high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or 'bad cholesterol'

Economic burden of CVD is huge - USA alone spends USD 200 billion annually!

How is World Heart Day Celebrated?

Health Camps: Free heart check-ups are an integral part of the health camps that are conducted by various hospitals and health clinics on the occasion of World Heart Day

Free heart check-ups are an integral part of the health camps that are conducted by various hospitals and health clinics on the occasion of World Heart Day Walkathons: 'Heart Awareness Walks' are held to create awareness among the public about the importance of heart health

'Heart Awareness Walks' are held to create awareness among the public about the importance of heart health Sporting Events: Various sponsored sporting events are organized to raise funds for heart patients. These include fun runs, cycling, swimming, and other fitness activities such as cardio-exercises

Various sponsored sporting events are organized to raise funds for heart patients. These include fun runs, cycling, swimming, and other fitness activities such as cardio-exercises Public Talks: Popular lectures by eminent heart specialists are organized to enlighten the public about the dangers of heart disease and how to avoid it

Popular lectures by eminent heart specialists are organized to enlighten the public about the dangers of heart disease and how to avoid it Seminars: Seminars are organized for sharing the latest research on CVD with medical students and other health professionals

Seminars are organized for sharing the latest research on CVD with medical students and other health professionals Concerts: Stage shows and concerts by leading pop-groups and musicians are organized, not just to entertain, but also to raise funds from the ticket sales proceedings to save millions of lives from heart disease

Stage shows and concerts by leading pop-groups and musicians are organized, not just to entertain, but also to raise funds from the ticket sales proceedings to save millions of lives from heart disease Painting Competitions: Painting competitions involving school children are held on the topic of 'Heart Health' to raise awareness among the new generation. The winners receive the 'Heart Hero Award'

Painting competitions involving school children are held on the topic of 'Heart Health' to raise awareness among the new generation. The winners receive the 'Heart Hero Award' Knowledge Dissipation: Awareness is generated through knowledge dissipation by means of the print media, such as newspapers, posters, banners, leaflets, pamphlets, and brochures, as well as through the electronic media such as radio, TV, podcasts, and webinars

Awareness is generated through knowledge dissipation by means of the print media, such as newspapers, posters, banners, leaflets, pamphlets, and brochures, as well as through the electronic media such as radio, TV, podcasts, and webinars Lighting-up Landmarks: Iconic landmarks are lit-up in 'Red' - the awareness color for World Heart Day. Some of these world renowned landmarks include the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, Table Mountain in South Africa, the Nasdaq Screen in Times Square in New York, the Singapore Flyer, and the Sky Tower in New Zealand

Iconic landmarks are lit-up in 'Red' - the awareness color for World Heart Day. Some of these world renowned landmarks include the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, Table Mountain in South Africa, the Nasdaq Screen in Times Square in New York, the Singapore Flyer, and the Sky Tower in New Zealand Social Media: These days, social media plays an instrumental role in spreading messages to maximum number of people almost instantaneously. The hashtag for World Heart Day is #worldheartday, which can be used to generate buzz on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

These days, social media plays an instrumental role in spreading messages to maximum number of people almost instantaneously. The hashtag for World Heart Day is #worldheartday, which can be used to generate buzz on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Hospital Celebrations: Many hospitals in India observe World Heart Day through walkathons free health check-ups, interactive radio talks, and seminars to generate awareness about heart health. Some of these hospitals include the Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai and the MGM New Bombay Hospital, also in Mumbai

International Celebrations of World Heart Day - A Snapshot

Malaysia: A walkathon called 'Walk-a-Mile' is being organized in Selangor, Malaysia to commemorate World Heart Day to generate awareness about keeping the heart-healthy

A walkathon called 'Walk-a-Mile' is being organized in Selangor, Malaysia to commemorate World Heart Day to generate awareness about keeping the heart-healthy New Zealand: The Heart Foundation, which is New Zealand's leading heart health charity, will be celebrating the untiring efforts of 'Heart Heroes' - those people who have shown commitment, courage, empathy, and care to promote heart health

The Heart Foundation, which is New Zealand's leading heart health charity, will be celebrating the untiring efforts of 'Heart Heroes' - those people who have shown commitment, courage, empathy, and care to promote heart health Cyprus: A 'World Heart Day Run' is being organized in Nicosia, the Capital of Cyprus. The event will cover a distance of 10 km

A 'World Heart Day Run' is being organized in Nicosia, the Capital of Cyprus. The event will cover a distance of 10 km Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Medical Association is organizing a marathon called 'Run for Heart' to celebrate World Heart Day

Tips for Keeping Your Heart Fit & Healthy

Conclusion

World Heart Day aims to drive home the message that heart disease is preventable . It also encourages people to make healthy lifestyle modifications such as saying "no" to tobacco, eating a healthy diet, and encouraging children to take part in regular physical activity and be more active. It also promotes educational activities internationally on how to be heart-healthy. This is all the more relevant as obesity unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity in children and young people are becoming more and more common.World Heart Day was jointly established by the World Heart Federation and WHO in 1999. The idea for this annual event was conceptualized by Antoni Bayés de Luna, who was the President of the World Heart Federation between 1997 and 1999. World Heart Day was initially observed on the last Sunday of September till 2011. After 2011, the date for World Heart Day was shifted to 29September. Since its inception in 1999, the World Heart Day has been jointly sponsored by the World Heart Federation, WHO and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).The theme for World Heart Day 2019 isIt encourages making a simple promisefor leading a healthy and better quality of life. The promises should be made by everyone, including the following:World Heart Day is celebrated in over 100 countries, spearheaded by the World Heart Federation through the respective governments as well as NGOs. Various events and activities are held to commemorate World Heart Day, including the following:World Heart Day is celebrated with much fanfare across the globe. A brief snapshot of the celebrations in a few countries is given below:Some useful tips for keeping your heart healthy are briefly highlighted below:World Heart Day is an ideal opportunity to bring people together to tackle the world's biggest killer and encourage them to improve their heart health. So,- my heart, your heart, and all our hearts - because every heartbeat matters!Source: Medindia