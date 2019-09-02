Eat Fresh Food to Boost Your Heart Health

Eating more fresh foods can reduce your bad cholesterol levels and boost your heart health, reports a new study.



in the U.S., according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Every year, heart disease causes one in four deaths, the HHS says. As we enter February, which is American Heart Month, a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences nutrition expert gives several suggestions to help you keep your heart pumping blood as it should.," said Laura Acosta, a UF/IFAS lecturer in dietetics in food science and human nutrition. "The heart pumps blood to our entire body. So keeping our heart healthy and strong is essential. Heart health doesn't just refer to the heart itself, but also the whole vascular system."To try to avoid high blood pressure, you'll want to, Acosta said."To try to decrease the amount of sodium in your diet, you'll want toyou eat," Acosta said. "It's amazing when it goes from its original form to its processed form, how much sodium is typically added.""So, when you think about canned food, those TV dinner-type foods, anything that's packaged and processed, a lot of times, there will be a decent amount of sodium in those," she said. "So really."In addition to. Nearly one in three American adults has high blood cholesterol, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High blood cholesterol can be hard to detect, as it often shows no signs or symptoms.Acosta distinguishes between dietary and blood cholesterol. Dietary cholesterol involves the foods we eat, while blood cholesterol refers to how much cholesterol we have in our bodies.To reduce cholesterol, particularly the LDL - the bad kind -and, Acosta said.Acosta stresses, she said.Source: Newswise