World Heart Day

Main Objectives of the Campaign

To support and promote awareness of cardiovascular diseases

To reduce the number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases

To motivate people to follow a heart-healthy diet and participate in some regular physical activity

To educate physicians, pharmacists, health professionals and the public about the prevalence, risk factors, and causes of heart diseases

To improve global heart health by encouraging people to engage in healthy lifestyle changes

Need for Celebrating World Heart Day

‘Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke are the leading cause of death around the world. To save millions of lives, let us all join together on this World Heart Day and make a simple promise to eat more healthily, to get more active and say no to smoking, thereby protecting all our hearts to live a happy and healthy life.’

CVD Burden is Mounting Even among Youngsters

More than 17 million people die from heart-related diseases every year

Around 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, i.e., one out of every four deaths

Nearly 735,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. In which, 525,000 individuals experience a first heart attack, and the rest 210,000 experience a second heart attack

Almost 85 percent of all CVD deaths are mainly due to heart attacks and strokes

Stroke kills someone in the United States about every 3 minutes 45 seconds

In the UK, around 73,000 people die from coronary heart disease (CHD)

In Europe, CVD is responsible for 38 percent of male and 37 percent female deaths before the age of 75

In India, it is estimated that around 8-10 million people are heart failure patients

Around 1/3 of heart failure patients in India die in the hospital within six months of treatment

More than 75 percent of CVD deaths occur in low-income and middle-income countries

Major Culprits Behind Heart Disease

Increased weight (Obesity)

High blood pressure (Hypertension)

Increased glucose level (Diabetes)

High levels of bad cholesterol

Unhealthy dietary pattern

Sedentary lifestyle

Excessive smoking and alcohol use

Smart 10 Ways to Fight against Heart Disease

Every year, the theme for World Heart Day is designed to focus on ways toandof millions of people living across the world. This year theis toThe primary objective of the campaign isWorld heart day is mainly observed toworldwide. It is an international campaign to create awareness among every individual toAccording to a recent study published by the global medical journal,Heart Failure is the leading cause of mortality amongst these CVDs, with close to 23 percent of patients dying within one year of their diagnosis.Experts suggest that enough attention has not been given to heart failure and thus, the condition has been silently and rapidly killing patients and is leading to repeated hospitalizations."With the increasing burden of Heart Failure in India and the associated high death rates, it is necessary to recognize it as a public health priority. Most often, patients are diagnosed when they are first hospitalized with aggravated symptoms or associated cardiac event. Therefore, there is an urgent need to raise mass awareness about the symptoms of heart failure," said Dr. K. Sarat Chandra, President, Cardiological Society of India.Cardiovascular diseases hold a strong grip even on the youngsters due to the lifestyle changes, spiking stress, air pollution and increasing consumption of salt, sugar, and fat.which is approximately ten years younger than patients in the US and Europe.to control the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, thereby reducing the associated hospitalization and death risk.All these factors urge the World Heart Federation, in collaboration with the WHO, to spread the important news about heart diseases and highlight the main risk factors to the public worldwide on the World heart day.Do you want to have a healthy heart and live longer? Not just you, every individual is thriving. Therefore, it is necessaryfrom these following risk factors that may make your heart weak and shorten your life expectancy. The most commonareHere are ten simple ways that can make your heart stay healthy:Regular physical activity can improve blood circulation and strengthen your heart. So, try to exercise or engage in jogging, walking or cycling for at least 30 minutes every day.A diet rich in high in fiber and low in saturated fat can help reduce heart disease risk, and cuts down belly fat, thereby promoting healthy weight loss. Consume plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat or fat-free dairy products , lean meats, and fish as part of a healthy diet. Avoid junk foods and highly-processed foods.Being obese or overweight can increase the risk of heart disease. Excess weight can also lead to other health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. So, make sure to maintain a healthy body weight to prevent the risk of heart disease.High levels of cholesterol can block the normal blood flow into your arteries, thereby increasing the risk of atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, and heart attack. Eating a healthy diet, proper lifestyle changes and medications (as prescribed by a doctor) can help reduce the bad cholesterol levels.and smoking cigarettes can increase your blood pressure and put you at higher risk for heart attack and stroke. If you are addicted to smoking or drinking, try to kick the habit to reduce various disease risk and live longer.High blood pressure (hypertension) is a significant risk factor for heart disease. Make sure to reduce salt consumption and follow a DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and make lifestyle changes to prevent or control high blood pressure.People having diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease. High blood sugar can damage your blood vessels and nerves that control the heart and blood vessels. So, get tested for diabetes, and keep your blood sugar levels under control.Poor sleep or lack of adequate sleep may increase heart disease risk. People who don't get enough sleep (i.e., less than 7-8 hours of sleep per night) have a higher risk of developing obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, and depression. Make sure you sleep well to protect your heart health.Extreme stress can trigger heart disease risk. Stressed individuals try to cope by overeating, heavy drinking, and smoking which is bad for your heart. So, try to engage yourself in healthy ways such as listening to music, dancing or exercising, gardening, focusing on something calm or peaceful, and meditating.Regular screening for blood pressure, blood cholesterol levels, and blood glucose levels can tell you what your numbers are and whether you are at risk or not and if you are, then immediate action can be taken.Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death for both men and women worldwide. In order to, it is necessary to follow certain lifestyle and dietary modifications that will significantly help reduce the risk of heart disease to improve your heart health. So, let us join together andSource: Medindia