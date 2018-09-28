Highlights:
World Heart Day
- World Heart Day is observed on
29th September every year
- The main objective of the campaign
is to create public awareness on cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart disease and stroke; and
encourage people to follow healthy ways to improve their heart health
- For this year 2018, the theme is to 'Make Your Heart Promise - For My Heart, For
Your Heart, For All Our Hearts.'
is observed annually on 29th
September
every yearby the World Heart Federation (WHF). The main
aim is to create public awareness of the causes,
prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment of cardiovascular
diseases (CVDs) such as heart disease and stroke.
Every year, the
theme for World Heart Day is designed to focus on ways to prevent cardiovascular disease
and improve
heart health
of millions of people living across the world. This year the theme for World Heart Day 2018
is to 'Make
Your Heart Promise - For My Heart, For Your Heart, For All Our Hearts.
Main Objectives of the Campaign
The primary objective of the campaign is
- To support and promote awareness
of cardiovascular diseases
- To reduce the number of deaths
caused by cardiovascular diseases
- To motivate people to follow a
heart-healthy diet and participate in some regular physical activity
- To educate physicians,
pharmacists, health professionals and the public about the prevalence,
risk factors, and causes of heart diseases
- To improve global heart health by
encouraging people to engage in healthy lifestyle changes
Need for Celebrating World Heart Day
World heart day is mainly observed to reduce the number of deaths
caused due to cardiovascular diseases
worldwide. It is an international
campaign to create awareness among every individual to live with a healthy
heart
.
‘Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke are the leading cause of death around the world. To save millions of lives, let us all join together on this World Heart Day and make a simple promise to eat more healthily, to get more active and say no to smoking, thereby protecting all our hearts to live a happy and healthy life.’
According to a recent study published by the global medical journal,
Lancet
, the total number of deaths due to
cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in India increased to 28 percent in 2016, from 15
percent in 1990.
Heart Failure is the leading cause of mortality amongst
these CVDs, with close to 23 percent of patients dying within one year of their
diagnosis.
Experts suggest that enough attention has
not been given to heart failure
and thus, the condition has been
silently and rapidly killing patients and is leading to
repeated hospitalizations.
"With the increasing burden of Heart Failure in India and the
associated high death rates, it is necessary to recognize it as a public health
priority. Most often, patients are diagnosed when they are first hospitalized
with aggravated symptoms or associated cardiac event. Therefore, there is an
urgent need to raise mass awareness about the symptoms of heart failure," said
Dr. K. Sarat Chandra, President, Cardiological Society of India.
CVD Burden is Mounting Even among Youngsters
Cardiovascular diseases hold a strong grip even on the youngsters due to the lifestyle
changes, spiking stress, air pollution and increasing consumption of salt, sugar, and fat. The mean age of heart failure
patients in India is 59 years
which is approximately
ten years younger than patients in the US and Europe.
Timely diagnosis of heart disease and lifestyle modifications along
with advanced treatment management protocols
are needed
to control the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases,
thereby reducing the associated hospitalization and death risk.
All these
factors urge the World Heart Federation, in collaboration with
the WHO, to spread the important
news about heart diseases and highlight the main risk
factors to the public worldwide on the World heart day.
Main Reason
for Raising Sound Alarm Over Heart Disease
- More than 17 million people die
from heart-related diseases every year
- Around 610,000 people die of heart
disease in the United States every year, i.e., one
out of every four deaths
- Nearly 735,000 Americans have a
heart attack every year. In which, 525,000
individuals experience a first heart attack, and the rest 210,000 experience a second heart attack
- Almost 85 percent of all CVD
deaths are mainly due to heart attacks and strokes
- Stroke kills someone in the United
States about every 3 minutes 45 seconds
- In the UK, around 73,000 people
die from coronary heart disease (CHD)
- In Europe, CVD is responsible for
38 percent of male and 37 percent female deaths before the age of 75
- In India, it is estimated that
around 8-10 million people are heart failure patients
- Around 1/3 of heart failure
patients in India die in the hospital within six months
of treatment
- More than 75 percent of CVD deaths
occur in low-income and middle-income countries
Major Culprits Behind Heart Disease
Do you want to
have a healthy heart and live longer? Not just you, every individual is
thriving to live a healthy and happy life
. Therefore, it is necessary to
protect your heart
from these following risk factors that may make your
heart weak and shorten your life expectancy. The most common dangerous risk factors leading to heart disease and stroke
are
- Increased weight (Obesity)
- High blood
pressure (Hypertension)
- Increased glucose level
(Diabetes)
- High levels of bad cholesterol
- Unhealthy dietary pattern
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Excessive smoking and alcohol use
Smart 10 Ways to Fight against Heart Disease
Here are ten
simple ways that can make your heart stay healthy:
Be More Active:
Regular physical activity can improve
blood circulation and strengthen your heart. So, try to exercise or
engage in jogging, walking or cycling for at least 30 minutes
every day.
Eat a Heart-healthy Diet:
A diet rich
in high in fiber and low in saturated fat can help reduce
heart disease risk, and cuts
down belly fat, thereby promoting healthy weight loss. Consume plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables,
whole grains, low-fat or fat-free dairy
products
, lean meats, and fish as part of a healthy
diet. Avoid junk foods and highly-processed foods.
Maintain a Healthy Weight:
Being obese or
overweight can increase the risk of heart disease. Excess weight can also lead
to other health conditions such as high blood pressure,
high cholesterol, and diabetes. So, make sure to maintain
a healthy body weight to prevent the risk of heart disease.
Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels:
High levels of
cholesterol can block the normal blood flow into your
arteries, thereby increasing the risk of atherosclerosis, coronary artery
disease, and heart attack. Eating a healthy diet, proper lifestyle changes and medications
(as
prescribed by a doctor) can help
reduce the bad cholesterol levels.
Quit Smoking
and Restrict Alcohol Consumption: Drinking too much
alcohol
and smoking cigarettes can
increase your blood pressure and put you at higher risk for
heart attack and stroke. If you are addicted to smoking or drinking, try to
kick the habit to reduce various disease risk and live longer.
Keep Blood Pressure Healthy:
High
blood pressure (hypertension) is a significant risk
factor for heart disease. Make sure to reduce salt consumption and follow a
DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop
Hypertension) diet and make
lifestyle changes to prevent or control high blood pressure.
Maintain
Normal Blood Sugar and Diabetes:
People having diabetes
are twice as likely
to have heart disease. High blood sugar can damage your
blood vessels and nerves that control the heart and blood vessels. So, get
tested for diabetes, and keep your blood sugar levels under control.
Get Adequate Sleep:
Poor sleep or
lack of adequate sleep may increase heart disease risk. People who don't get
enough sleep (i.e., less than 7-8 hours of sleep per
night) have a higher risk of developing obesity, high
blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, and depression.
Make sure you sleep well to protect your heart health.
Manage
Stress:
Extreme stress can trigger heart disease risk.
Stressed individuals try to cope by overeating, heavy drinking, and smoking
which is bad for your heart. So, try to engage yourself in healthy ways such as listening to music, dancing or exercising, gardening,
focusing on something calm or peaceful, and meditating.
Get Regular Health Check-up:
Regular
screening for blood pressure, blood cholesterol levels, and blood glucose
levels can tell you what your numbers are and whether you are at risk or
not and if you are, then immediate action can be taken.
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death for both men
and women worldwide. In order to save millions of lives
, it is necessary
to follow certain lifestyle and dietary modifications that will significantly
help reduce the risk of heart disease to improve your
heart health. So, let us join together and make a simple promise to
eat more healthily, to get more active and say no to smoking and protect all
our hearts to live a happy and healthy life
.
