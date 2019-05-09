World Heart Federation’s Global Roadmap on Prevention of CVD and Diabetes

‘World Heart Federation and International Diabetes Federation have jointly developed the Global Roadmap on cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes. It aims to reduce the global burden of CVD in diabetic patients.’

World Heart Federation's (WHF) Global Roadmap for reducing the global burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients living with diabetes mellitus (DM) has been recently introduced by Dr. Laurence S. Sperling, MD, FACC, FAHA, FACP, who is the Founder and Director of Preventive Cardiology at the Emory Clinic and Co-Director of the Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship Program at the Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA.