World Heart Federation’s Global Roadmap on Prevention of CVD and Diabetes

Facts & Figures: Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes

How was the World Heart Federation's Global Roadmap Developed?

What is the Importance of the World Heart Federation's Global Roadmap?

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

The new Global Roadmap was launched by Dr. Sperling at the Joint European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress and World Congress of Cardiology in Paris, France.for professionals involved in the prevention of CVD in patients living with DM. The various facets of these preventive strategies include planning, organization, implementation, evaluation, and monitoring of programs.This Global Roadmap is a 'Vision Document' that highlights the ideal pathway for the care of heart patients, the potential roadblocks along the pathway, and strategies for troubleshooting and finding solutions to the problems. This Global Roadmap on the prevention of CVD among people living with diabetes has been published in, which is the official journal of the WHF.says Professor Karen Sliwa, MD, PhD, FACC, FESC, DTM & H, who is the President of WHF and Director of the Hatter Institute for Cardiovascular Research at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.The genesis of the WHF's Global Roadmap began in 2014, when the WHF launched an initiative to create a series of Global Roadmaps focusing on identifying potential roadblocks associated with effective diagnosis, management and prevention of CVD , along with evidence-based solutions to overcome the hurdles. This endeavor involved a partnership between the WHF and the International Diabetes Federation. The development of the Global Roadmap involved participation by a wide range of experts, including diabetes specialists, scientists, implementation science professionals, as well as patients from around the globe.In this regard, Sperling, who was the Chairman of the CVD and Diabetes Roadmap Writing Committee, indicates:The WHF's Global Roadmap is very important as it presents an integrated strategy for the care of heart patients, which collectively takes into account the perspectives of patients, healthcare professionals, as well as policymakers.This Global Roadmap is a vital resource for guiding initiatives that promote heart health worldwide by translating science into actionable policies that influence governments, health agencies, as well as policymakers around the globe.The major aim is to drive national health agendas for achieving the ambitious Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of a 30 percent reduction in premature deaths arising from NCDs , including CVD, by 2030.Sperling concludes:The development of the Global Roadmap was funded by the International Diabetes Federation, Brussels, Belgium and the World Heart Federation, Geneva, Switzerland.Source: Medindia