World Heart Federation’s Global Roadmap on Prevention of CVD and Diabetes

World Heart
Federation's (WHF) Global Roadmap for reducing the global burden of
cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients living with diabetes mellitus (DM) has been recently introduced by Dr. Laurence S.
Sperling, MD, FACC, FAHA, FACP, who is the Founder and Director of Preventive
Cardiology at the Emory Clinic and Co-Director of the Cardiovascular Disease
Fellowship Program at the Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA,
USA.
The new Global Roadmap
was launched by Dr. Sperling at the Joint European Society of Cardiology (ESC)
Congress and World Congress of Cardiology in Paris, France.
Global
Roadmap is a very important and vital document
for professionals
involved in the prevention of CVD
in patients living
with DM. The various facets of these preventive strategies
include planning, organization, implementation, evaluation, and monitoring of
programs.
This Global Roadmap
is a 'Vision Document' that highlights the ideal pathway for the care of heart
patients, the potential roadblocks along the pathway, and strategies for
troubleshooting and finding solutions to the problems. This Global Roadmap on
the prevention of CVD among people living with diabetes
has been published in Global Heart
, which is the official journal of the
WHF.
Facts & Figures: Cardiovascular Diseases
and Diabetes
"Diabetes and its related CVD complications are a huge global issue,"
says Professor Karen Sliwa, MD, PhD, FACC, FESC, DTM
& H, who is the President of WHF and Director of the Hatter Institute for
Cardiovascular Research at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. "All over the world, due to limited
resources, countries are struggling to provide the necessary preventive or
medical care, with a disproportionate burden falling on low- and middle-income
countries. Given the worldwide impact of the epidemic of CVD and diabetes, we
decided to take action to address it globally through this new roadmap on the
prevention of CVD among people living with diabetes."
How was the World Heart Federation's Global
Roadmap Developed?
The genesis of the
WHF's Global Roadmap began in 2014, when the WHF launched an initiative to
create a series of Global Roadmaps focusing on identifying potential roadblocks
associated with effective diagnosis, management and prevention of CVD
, along with
evidence-based solutions to overcome the hurdles. This endeavor involved a partnership between the WHF
and the International Diabetes Federation. The development of the Global
Roadmap involved participation by a wide range of experts, including diabetes
specialists, scientists, implementation science professionals, as well as
patients from around the globe.
In this regard,
Sperling, who was the Chairman of the CVD and Diabetes Roadmap Writing
Committee, indicates: "We have identified important gaps in the care
of people living with diabetes who are at high cardiovascular risk, and focused on priorities and key
action areas to close these gaps. We also provide an implementation toolkit for
successful translation of the Roadmap to national and local initiatives, aiming
to ensure that as many people living with diabetes as possible receive optimal
preventive care and treatment."
What is the Importance of the World Heart
Federation's Global Roadmap?
The WHF's Global
Roadmap is very important as it presents an integrated strategy for the care of heart patients, which collectively takes into account the
perspectives of patients, healthcare professionals, as well as policymakers.
This Global Roadmap
is a vital resource for guiding initiatives that promote heart health
worldwide
by translating science into actionable policies that influence
governments, health agencies, as well as policymakers around the globe.
Importantly,
this Global Roadmap can be used by countries to develop or update their
policies and programs on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The major aim is to
drive national health agendas for achieving the ambitious Sustainable
Development Goal (SDG) of a 30 percent reduction in premature deaths arising from NCDs
, including CVD, by
2030.
Concluding Remarks
Sperling
concludes: "In order to be implemented
successfully, the CVD and diabetes Roadmap requires committed global action.
Launching the Roadmap at the largest cardiovascular congress in the world is
the perfect forum to raise awareness of this impactful global epidemic. Our
goal is to demonstrate how utilization of this Roadmap can help a broad base of
stakeholders begin to tackle the problem and make a longstanding difference."
Funding Source
The development of
the Global Roadmap was funded by the International Diabetes Federation,
Brussels, Belgium and the World Heart Federation, Geneva, Switzerland. Reference :
- A Roadmap on the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Among People Living With Diabetes - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gheart.2019.07.009)
Source: Medindia