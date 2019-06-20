Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

Yoga is an ancient form of
practice that originated in India.
boosts blood circulation, increases lung
capacity, improves heart rate, and respiratory function.
1. Yoga Promotes Physical Activity
Physical inactivity is a
well-known risk factor in developing heart disease. Practicing yoga can help
improve strength and flexibility, which in turn contributes to your heart
health.
2. Yoga Helps You Manage Stress
Being in a constant state
of stress may cause havoc to your cardiovascular system. Yoga plays a vital role in reducing
stress
and related issues by dampening your body's reaction to stress
and improving stress-related imbalances in the nervous system.
3. Yoga Lowers Your Blood Pressure
Long-term high blood
pressure can damage blood vessel walls and weaken your heart, causing plaque to
build up and potentially narrow or block arteries. This is a leading cause of
stroke and heart attack. Yoga practice may be an effective
treatment for high blood pressure
because of its ability to reduce
the body's response to stress.
4. Yoga Creates a Sense of Community
Participating in yoga
classes can provide a sense of community that may help ease feelings of
depression and isolation.
Yoga
helps you attain the perfect harmony between your mind, body, and soul. Hence,
start practicing yoga on this World Yoga Day
to improve your physical health, maintain your inner peace, and relax your
mind.
Source: Medindia