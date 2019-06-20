medindia
Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

Written by Iswarya
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 20, 2019 at 3:44 PM
Highlights:
  • International Day of Yoga is observed on the 21st of June annually
  • It aims to raise awareness about the several benefits of practicing yoga
  • The theme for 2019 is 'Yoga For Heart'
International Yoga Day, also known as World Yoga Day is observed annually on 21st June around the world with the primary aim to create awareness about Yoga across the globe. The theme for International Yoga Day 2019 is 'Yoga For Heart.'

Objectives of World Yoga Day

The principal goal of the day is to:

History of World Yoga Day

Celebrating yoga day globally as International Day of Yoga every year was declared by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on December 11th in 2014. The declaration was made after the call by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his address to the UN General Assembly.
Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

Benefits of Yoga for Healthy Heart

Yoga is an ancient form of practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to unite or to join, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Practicing yoga daily can help you build cardiovascular health boosts blood circulation, increases lung capacity, improves heart rate, and respiratory function.

1. Yoga Promotes Physical Activity

Physical inactivity is a well-known risk factor in developing heart disease. Practicing yoga can help improve strength and flexibility, which in turn contributes to your heart health.

2. Yoga Helps You Manage Stress

Being in a constant state of stress may cause havoc to your cardiovascular system. Yoga plays a vital role in reducing stress and related issues by dampening your body's reaction to stress and improving stress-related imbalances in the nervous system.

3. Yoga Lowers Your Blood Pressure

Long-term high blood pressure can damage blood vessel walls and weaken your heart, causing plaque to build up and potentially narrow or block arteries. This is a leading cause of stroke and heart attack. Yoga practice may be an effective treatment for high blood pressure because of its ability to reduce the body's response to stress.

4. Yoga Creates a Sense of Community

Participating in yoga classes can provide a sense of community that may help ease feelings of depression and isolation.

Yoga helps you attain the perfect harmony between your mind, body, and soul. Hence, start practicing yoga on this World Yoga Day to improve your physical health, maintain your inner peace, and relax your mind.

References :
  1. International Day of Yoga - (https://www.un.org/en/events/yogaday/index.shtml)
  2. International Day of Yoga 2019 - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Day_of_Yoga)


Source: Medindia

