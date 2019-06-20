Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga is observed on the 21st of June annually

It aims to raise awareness about the several benefits of practicing yoga

The theme for 2019 is 'Yoga For Heart'

Objectives of World Yoga Day

Draw attention of people all over the world towards the holistic benefits of yoga

Decrease the rate of health challenging diseases worldwide

Make people aware of physical and mental diseases and its solutions through practicing yoga

History of World Yoga Day

