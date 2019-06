Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga - (https://www.un.org/en/events/yogaday/index.shtml) International Day of Yoga 2019 - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Day_of_Yoga)

Physical inactivity is a well-known risk factor in developing heart disease. Practicing yoga can help improve strength and flexibility, which in turn contributes to your heart health.Being in a constant state of stress may cause havoc to your cardiovascular system. Yoga plays a vital role in reducing stress and related issues by dampening your body's reaction to stress and improving stress-related imbalances in the nervous system.Long-term high blood pressure can damage blood vessel walls and weaken your heart, causing plaque to build up and potentially narrow or block arteries. This is a leading cause of stroke and heart attack. Yoga practice may be an effective treatment for high blood pressure because of its ability to reduce the body's response to stress.Participating in yoga classes can provide a sense of community that may help ease feelings of depression and isolation.Source: Medindia