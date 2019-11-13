World Diabetes Day: Protect Your Family Against Diabetes!

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 th November

World Diabetes Day is observed on 14November every year. It is the world's largest diabetes awareness event, which reaches over 1 billion people across the globe. This is a truly global celebration, involving people from many spheres of life, including diabetologists, diabetes advocates, government representatives, media persons, diabetic patients, and representatives from civil society. All these stakeholders have the common goal of creating awareness about diabetes and prioritizing it in the global health agenda.