World Diabetes Day: Protect Your Family Against Diabetes!

History of World Diabetes Day

Theme of World Diabetes Day 2019

Diabetes: Facts & Figures

425 million adults are currently living with diabetes, which will rise to 629 million by 2045

352 million people are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes

China has the highest number of diabetes cases - 114.3 million

India has the second-highest number of diabetes cases - 72.9 million

1,106,500 children are currently living with Type 1 diabetes

79 percent of adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries Highest number of diabetics are in the age group 40-59 years

4 million deaths due to diabetes occur every year

50 percent of Type 2 diabetes is preventable

212 million (1 in 2) adults living with diabetes remain undiagnosed

21 million live births (1 in 7 births) are affected by diabetes during pregnancy

4 out of 5 people are unable to recognize the early warning signs of diabetes

90 percent of diabetes cases are due to Type 2 diabetes

Less than 1 in 4 family members have access to diabetes education programs

Economic burden of diabetes is USD 727 billion annually

Ways to Get Involved in the World Diabetes Day Celebrations

Sponsored Fun Walks

Social Media Campaigns

Free Diabetes Testing Camps

Wearing the 'Blue Circle' logo on apparels

Creating awareness through educational activities among general public

Prominent landmarks and monuments can be lit-up in blue to raise awareness about diabetes

Indian Initiatives for Prevention and Control of Diabetes

A new mobile app has been developed indigenously in India, which helps in diabetes care and prevention. This app, called mDiabetes, has been developed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India in collaboration with the WHO Country Office for India NPCDCS: TheNational Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) was launched by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), MoHFW, Government of India in 2010. Its primary goal is to prevent and control the major non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes

Online Tool for Assessment of Diabetes Risk - A New Innovation from Finland

Health Tips for Management of Diabetes

Regular self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) using a glucometer is recommended to monitor fluctuations in blood glucose levels so that the doses of antidiabetic drugs can be adjusted accordingly Medications: Taking prescribed medications regularly is important for keeping blood glucose levels in check. Oral drugs such as metformin or sulfonylureas are usually prescribed for treating Type 2 diabetes. In severe cases, insulin injections may be required

World Diabetes Day is organized by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) , which includes more than 230 national diabetes associations, spread across 170 countries. The IDF was established way back in 1950 and has been the leading global organization that provides support and lends a voice to all those suffering from diabetes.World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). This primarily arose in response to increasing concerns about the sharp rise in diabetes cases worldwide. In 2006, World Diabetes Day became an official UN Day through a UN Resolution (No. 61/225). The date - 14November - was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who jointly discovered insulin with Dr. Charles Best in 1922.Every year, World Diabetes Day focuses on a specific theme pertaining to a particular aspect of diabetes. This year,which focuses on the impact of diabetes on patients and their families and caregivers. It highlights the vital role played by the family in the management, care and support given to diabetes patients. It encourages families to be more alert about the early warning signs of diabetes and get tested in order to detect the disease at an early stage.There are numerous ways to get involved in the World Diabetes Day celebrations, some of which are highlighted below: Diabetes has become the fastest growing disease in India . There are two major initiatives by the Government of India for the prevention and control of diabetes , which are highlighted below:The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has developed a new online test that can predict an individual's risk of getting Type 2 diabetes within the next 10 years. The test is based on the Finnish Diabetes Risk Score (FINDRISC), which has been developed by scientists at the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki, Finland.Leading a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of the management of diabetes. Some of the aspects of a healthy lifestyle that need to be addressed include the following:So, let's join together on this World Diabetes Day to protect our family and loved ones from diabetes and live a healthy life.Source: Medindia