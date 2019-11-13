World Diabetes Day: Protect Your Family Against Diabetes!

will be celebrated in 94 countries across the globe, with over 650 events taking place.
which was adopted following a Resolution
passed by the United Nations (UN) in 2007. It symbolizes the unity of the
entire
.
World Diabetes Day is organized by the International
Diabetes Federation (IDF)
, which includes more than 230 national
diabetes associations, spread across 170 countries. The IDF was established way
back in 1950 and has been the leading global organization that provides support
and lends a voice to all those suffering from diabetes.
History of World Diabetes Day
World Diabetes Day
was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the
World Health Organization (WHO). This primarily arose in response to increasing
concerns about the sharp rise in
diabetes cases
worldwide. In 2006, World Diabetes Day became an
official UN Day through a UN Resolution (No. 61/225). The date - 14th
November - was
chosen to coincide with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who jointly
discovered insulin with Dr. Charles Best in 1922.
Theme of World Diabetes Day 2019
Every year, World
Diabetes Day focuses on a specific theme pertaining to a particular aspect of
diabetes. This year, the theme is 'Family and Diabetes',
which focuses on
the impact of diabetes on patients
and their families
and caregivers. It highlights the vital role played
by the family in the management, care and support given to diabetes patients.
It encourages families to be more alert about the early warning signs of
diabetes
and get tested in
order to detect the disease at an early stage.
Diabetes: Facts & Figures
- 425 million adults are currently living with
diabetes, which will rise to 629 million by 2045
- 352 million people are at risk of developing Type 2
diabetes
- China has the highest number of diabetes cases -
114.3 million
- India has the second-highest number of diabetes
cases - 72.9 million
- 1,106,500 children are currently living with Type 1
diabetes
- 79 percent of adults with diabetes live in low- and
middle-income countries Highest number of diabetics are in the age group
40-59 years
- 4 million deaths due to diabetes occur every year
- 50 percent of Type 2 diabetes is preventable
- 212 million (1 in 2) adults living with diabetes
remain undiagnosed
- 21 million live births (1 in 7 births) are affected
by diabetes during pregnancy
- 4 out of 5 people are unable to recognize the early
warning signs of diabetes
- 90 percent of diabetes cases are due to Type 2
diabetes
- Less than 1 in 4 family members have access to
diabetes education programs
- Economic burden of diabetes is USD 727 billion
annually
Ways to Get Involved in the World Diabetes
Day Celebrations
There are numerous
ways to get involved in the World Diabetes Day celebrations, some of which are
highlighted below:
- Sponsored Fun Walks
- Social Media Campaigns
- Free Diabetes Testing Camps
- Wearing the 'Blue Circle' logo on apparels
- Creating awareness through educational
activities among general public
- Prominent landmarks and monuments can be lit-up in
blue to raise awareness about diabetes
Indian Initiatives for Prevention and Control
of Diabetes
Diabetes
has become the fastest growing disease in India
. There are two major
initiatives by the Government of India for the prevention and control of
diabetes
, which are highlighted below:
- mDiabetes
Mobile App: A new mobile app has been developed indigenously in India,
which helps in diabetes care and prevention. This app, called mDiabetes,
has been developed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW),
Government of India in collaboration with the WHO Country Office for India
- NPCDCS: TheNational Program for Prevention
and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke
(NPCDCS) was launched by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC),
MoHFW, Government of India in 2010. Its primary goal is to prevent and control the major non-communicable diseases
(NCDs), including diabetes
Online Tool for Assessment of Diabetes Risk -
A New Innovation from Finland
The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has developed
a new online test that can predict an individual's risk of getting Type 2
diabetes within the next 10 years. The test is based on the Finnish Diabetes
Risk Score (FINDRISC), which has been developed by scientists at the National
Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki, Finland.
Health Tips for Management of Diabetes
Leading a healthy
lifestyle is the cornerstone of the management of
diabetes. Some of the aspects of a healthy lifestyle that need to be addressed
include the following:
- Healthy
Diet: A diet low in sugar and saturated fats
such as butter, cream, and cheese, should be replaced with polyunsaturated
fats such as vegetable oils. Also, include large
quantities of fruits, vegetables and whole grains
- Tobacco
& Alcohol: Tobacco products, especially cigarettes,
cigars and pipes should be avoided at all costs. Alcohol consumption must
also be limited
- Physical
Activity: Adequate physical
activity helps keep blood glucose levels within normal limits.
Moreover, aerobic exercises such as jogging, swimming, and cycling, as
well as resistance training are recommended for at least 3 to 5 days a
week for a minimum duration of 30 to 45 minutes
- Monitoring: Regular self-monitoring of blood
glucose (SMBG) using a glucometer is recommended to monitor
fluctuations in blood glucose levels so that the doses of antidiabetic
drugs can be adjusted accordingly
- Medications: Taking prescribed medications regularly is
important for keeping blood glucose levels in check. Oral drugs such as
metformin or sulfonylureas are usually prescribed for treating Type 2
diabetes. In severe cases, insulin injections may be required
So, let's join together on this World Diabetes Day to protect our
family and loved ones from diabetes and live a healthy
life.
Source: Medindia