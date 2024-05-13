Stomach Cancer Can Now be Detected With a Simple Oral Rinse

Highlights: Oral rinses may help identify oral bacteria patterns indicative of stomach cancer or precancerous conditions

The oral and stomach microbiomes are interconnected, with changes in oral bacteria potentially signaling stomach health issues

Understanding the link between oral bacteria and stomach cancer could lead to early detection and preventive strategies

Oral Rinse Helps Detect Cancer



‘New study suggests a simple oral rinse could be key in detecting stomach cancer early. Protect your stomach health by caring for your oral microbiome! #stomachcancer #oralhealth #medindia’

Link Between Oral and Stomach Microbiome

Simple “swish-and-spit” oral rinse could provide early screening for gastric cancer

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1043796

A simple oral rinse may be important in reducing the incidence of stomach cancer, the fourth highest cause of cancer deaths globally, according to a study (1).Researchers at Rutgers University in the United States discovered that a simple oral rinse allowed them to identify different oral bacteria patterns in cancer or precancerous conditions. However, the difference between the samples "was quite modest," they noted, implying that alterations in the microbiome may occur as soon as the stomach environment begins to experience changes that can eventually lead to cancer."The findings were based on bacteria samples collected from the mouths of 98 patients scheduled for endoscopy, of whom 30 had stomach cancer, 30 had premalignant gastric disorders, and 38 were healthy controls."We see that the oral and stomach microbiomes are connected, and knowing what bugs are in your mouth tells us what the stomach environment is like," said Shruthi Reddy Perati, a general surgery resident at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine.Importantly, the data indicate that oral bacteria alone could be indicators of stomach cancer risk. According to the data, the scientists also created a model of the 13 bacterial species that show the most significant changes between controls and cancer and pre-cancer patients.Source-Medindia