Stomach Cancer Can Now be Detected With a Simple Oral Rinse

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on May 13 2024 9:17 PM

Highlights:
  • Oral rinses may help identify oral bacteria patterns indicative of stomach cancer or precancerous conditions
  • The oral and stomach microbiomes are interconnected, with changes in oral bacteria potentially signaling stomach health issues
  • Understanding the link between oral bacteria and stomach cancer could lead to early detection and preventive strategies
A simple oral rinse may be important in reducing the incidence of stomach cancer, the fourth highest cause of cancer deaths globally, according to a study (1).

Oral Rinse Helps Detect Cancer

Researchers at Rutgers University in the United States discovered that a simple oral rinse allowed them to identify different oral bacteria patterns in cancer or precancerous conditions. However, the difference between the samples "was quite modest," they noted, implying that alterations in the microbiome may occur as soon as the stomach environment begins to experience changes that can eventually lead to cancer."

The findings were based on bacteria samples collected from the mouths of 98 patients scheduled for endoscopy, of whom 30 had stomach cancer, 30 had premalignant gastric disorders, and 38 were healthy controls.

Link Between Oral and Stomach Microbiome

"We see that the oral and stomach microbiomes are connected, and knowing what bugs are in your mouth tells us what the stomach environment is like," said Shruthi Reddy Perati, a general surgery resident at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine.

Importantly, the data indicate that oral bacteria alone could be indicators of stomach cancer risk. According to the data, the scientists also created a model of the 13 bacterial species that show the most significant changes between controls and cancer and pre-cancer patients.

References:
  1. Simple “swish-and-spit” oral rinse could provide early screening for gastric cancer
    https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1043796


