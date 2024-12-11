A Healthy Diet: A Simple Solution to Chronic Pain

Healthy eating reduces chronic pain, improves wellbeing, and offers an affordable, accessible pain management strategy.
- Healthy diets reduce chronic pain regardless of weight
- Women benefit more from anti-inflammatory foods
- Affordable diet changes can improve wellbeing
Better diet quality is associated with reduced body pain in adults regardless of adiposity: Findings from the Whyalla Intergenerational Study of Health
Link Between Diet and Pain ReductionThe study found adherence to a diet consistent with the Australian Dietary Guidelines-vegetables, fruits, grains, lean meats, and dairy-to be associated with reduced levels of pain. Importantly, these benefits were independent of body weight or composition, suggesting that even individuals who are overweight or obese can experience relief through better dietary choices.
Gender Differences in Pain ReliefNotably, the analysis provided gender differences concerning the diet quality. African-American women with diets higher in healthy foods had 32 percent lower pain levels and 36 percent better physical functioning. Regarding the association between diet quality and pain outcomes, the effect was smaller in men. It proposed that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect from core food groups could be benefit for pain management but the causal relation still needs to be ascertained.
Broader Implications for Health and WellbeingResearcher Sue Ward stressed that these findings cannot be without life altering consequences. Diet is an effective and cheap tool to prevent and control chronic pain in addition to preventing illnesses. The resulting study again supports the notion of the role of adjustable lifestyle factors in enhancing the quality of life with chronic pain interference.
Sometimes, patients may need to have individualized treatment plans for their pain, although enriching a daily diet might be easily implemented to help reduce chronic pain. Better diet quality may help men and women reduce levels of pain and increase physical function, supporting the health promoting qualities of diet quality.
Reference:
