Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 11). A Healthy Diet: A Simple Solution to Chronic Pain . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 11, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-healthy-diet-a-simple-solution-to-chronic-pain-218256-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. " A Healthy Diet: A Simple Solution to Chronic Pain". Medindia. Dec 11, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-healthy-diet-a-simple-solution-to-chronic-pain-218256-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. " A Healthy Diet: A Simple Solution to Chronic Pain". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-healthy-diet-a-simple-solution-to-chronic-pain-218256-1.htm. (accessed Dec 11, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. A Healthy Diet: A Simple Solution to Chronic Pain. Medindia, viewed Dec 11, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-healthy-diet-a-simple-solution-to-chronic-pain-218256-1.htm.