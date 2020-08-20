by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 20, 2020 at 1:27 PM Lifestyle and Wellness
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurological condition that mainly affects movement
  • Some of its first signs like impaired color vision, constipation and anxiety can appear ten years prior the movement problems
  • A healthy diet could delay or even prevent the development of Parkinson's disease among people who have these preceding symptoms already

Can a Healthy Diet Prolong the Onset of Parkinson’s Disease?
Parkinson's is a progressive, degenerative neurological disease that affects movement. One of the disease's first symptoms is a tremor in one hand and feeling of stiffness in the body, which can progress to dementia in the later stages. Most of these symptoms are a result of a drop in the level of dopamine.

Though movement problems mainly characterize Parkinson's disease, people with the disease often have non-motor symptoms such as constipation, daytime sleepiness, and depression. These preceding symptoms can appear ten or more years before the movement problems start.

Empowering Better Health

According to the new study, eating a healthy diet during middle age lowers the risk of having these preceding symptoms. The study is published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.


"While this study does not show cause and effect, it certainly provides yet another reason for getting more vegetables, nuts and legumes in your diet," said study author Samantha Molsberry, Ph.D., of Harvard University in Boston, Mass. "More research is needed to determine whether eating a healthy diet could delay or even prevent the development of Parkinson's disease among people who have these preceding symptoms already."

Study

The study involved 47,679 people whose dietary intake was monitored every four years, starting in the 1980s when they were middle-aged.

People followed either alternate Mediterranean diet, which is similar to the Mediterranean diet but includes only whole grains and does not consider dairy, or the Alternative Healthy Eating Index. Both diets encourage eating fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes and discourage eating red meat.

Participants were divided into five groups based on how closely they followed their diet. They were tracked closely by researchers.

In 2012, people were checked for two common conditions of Parkinson's disease, constipation and a sleep disorder called rapid-eye movement sleep behavior disorder, characterized by acting out dreams during sleep by movement, such as flailing arms or shouting or screaming.

In 2014-2015, 17,400 of the participants were asked about five more symptoms that can precede Parkinson's disease, loss of sense of smell, impaired color vision, excessive daytime sleepiness, body pain and depression.

Findings

People who had the highest adherence to the diets were less likely to have three or more symptoms that precede Parkinson's disease than the people with the lowest adherence.

People in the high group for adherence to the Mediterranean diet were 33% less likely to have three or more symptoms than those in the low adherence group. These results were adjusted for other factors that could affect the risk of developing these preceding symptoms, such as physical activity, smoking and body mass index (BMI).

A similar strong relationship among those following the Alternative Healthy Eating Index diet pattern and having three or more of these non-motor symptoms.

There were 29,899 women in the study. In the low adherence group, 37% had constipation, compared to 32% of the high adherence group. Among the 11,493 women with all of the non-motor symptoms measured, 15% of the low group had body pain, compared to 13% of the high group. In the same 11,493 women, 17% of the low group had symptoms of depression, compared to 14% of the high group.

Among the 17,770 men in the study, 22% in the low adherence group had constipation, compared to 12% of the high adherence group.

The study showed that eating more vegetables, nuts, legumes and consuming a moderate amount of alcohol were all associated with a lower risk of having three or more of the preceding symptoms. Moderate alcohol consumption meant one drink per day for women and no more than two drinks per day for men.

"We need to emphasize that, while these symptoms are associated with an increased risk of Parkinson's disease, especially in combination, experiencing any or several of these symptoms does not necessarily mean that a person will eventually develop Parkinson's disease," Molsberry said.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
READ MORE
Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss that need to be Taken Seriously
Unexplained weight loss is often a consequence of physiological, psychological disorders. Learn more about the top 10 reasons that could be linked to unexpected weight loss.
READ MORE
Constipation
Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)