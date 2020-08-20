Can a Healthy Diet Prolong the Onset of Parkinson’s Disease?

said study author Samantha Molsberry, Ph.D., of Harvard University in Boston, Mass.The study involved 47,679 people whose dietary intake was monitored every four years, starting in the 1980s when they were middle-aged.People followed either, which is similar to the Mediterranean diet but includes only whole grains and does not consider dairy, or the. Both diets encourage eating fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes and discourage eating red meat.Participants were divided into five groups based on how closely they followed their diet. They were tracked closely by researchers.In 2012, people were checked for two common conditions of Parkinson's disease,and a sleep disorder called, characterized by acting out dreams during sleep by movement, such as flailing arms or shouting or screaming.In 2014-2015, 17,400 of the participants were asked about five more symptoms that can precede Parkinson's disease,People who had the highest adherence to the diets were less likely to have three or more symptoms that precede Parkinson's disease than the people with the lowest adherence.People in the high group for adherence to the Mediterranean diet were 33% less likely to have three or more symptoms than those in the low adherence group. These results were adjusted for other factors that could affect the risk of developing these preceding symptoms, such as physical activity, smoking and body mass index (BMI).A similar strong relationship among those following the Alternative Healthy Eating Index diet pattern and having three or more of these non-motor symptoms.There were 29,899 women in the study. In the low adherence group, 37% had constipation, compared to 32% of the high adherence group. Among the 11,493 women with all of the non-motor symptoms measured, 15% of the low group had body pain, compared to 13% of the high group. In the same 11,493 women, 17% of the low group had symptoms of depression, compared to 14% of the high group.Among the 17,770 men in the study, 22% in the low adherence group had constipation, compared to 12% of the high adherence group.The study showed that eating more vegetables, nuts, legumes and consuming a moderate amount of alcohol were all associated with a lower risk of having three or more of the preceding symptoms. Moderate alcohol consumption meant one drink per day for women and no more than two drinks per day for men.Molsberry said.Source: Medindia