Donor-derived Cell-free DNA: A Game-Changer in Kidney Transplant Care

Kidney transplants save lives, but monitoring graft health is key! Plasma creatinine lacks sensitivity for early detection, but donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) is emerging as a game-changing, non-invasive biomarker.

Highlights: Traditional biomarkers used in kidney transplant care lack sensitivity and specificity for early detection

Donor-derived cell-free DNA is used as a biomarker for detecting early graft rejection or inflammation

dd-cfDNA is a minimally invasive method for monitoring transplant health status

Did You Know?

Elevated dd-cfDNA levels are highly correlated with kidney graft rejection, inflammation, or ischemia. It's a revolutionary biomarker for early detection of complications.

Traditional Biomarkers for Kidney Transplant

Donor-derived Cell-free DNA

Advantages of dd-cfDNA

Kidney transplants can. A healthy kidney from a living or dead donor is transplanted to recipients who need it ().After transplantation recipients undergo rigorous post-transplant monitoring to ensure the long-term success of the graft and to detect complications like acute rejection and infection.Kidney graft functioning monitoring is based on, commonly used to monitor kidney function . Creatinine levels are delayed in response to kidney injury and they do not reflect small changes in graft function.Although histological examination throughfor diagnosing acute rejection, it is, and carries risks of complications such as bleeding or infection.The need for non-invasive biomarkers to monitor transplant health is growing.Donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) is a. dd-cfDNA is a key biomarker of graft injury with levels increasing due to damage or inflammation In kidney transplants elevated dd-cfDNA levels can be an indication of acute rejection, inflammation or graft dysfunction. dd-cfDNA is primarily detected in blood and urine. Clinicians can use blood plasma or serum as a minimally invasive approach to monitor transplant status.dd-cfDNA is detected by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based techniques, digital PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS). These methodswhich shows the extent of graft injury.dd-cfDNA serves as a direct reflection of graft health. When the transplanted kidney is damaged due to acute rejection, inflammation or ischemia donor-derived cells release fragments of DNA into the recipient’s bloodstream.Studies have shown a strong correlation between elevated dd-cfDNA levels and graft rejection or dysfunction.dd-cfDNA levels rise quickly in response to graft malfunction often before plasma creatinine helps indd-cfDNA isto the donor organ and is a direct marker of graft injury, improving theof monitoring.It is amethod where dd-cfDNA is detected through simple blood or urine testsdd-cfDNA is a promising minimally invasive biomarker for kidney transplant monitoring, guiding clinical decisions and reducing dependence on invasive biopsies. While challenges like cost and standardization remain, continued advancements are expected to make dd-cfDNA a transformative tool in transplant care and improve long-term benefits.Source-Medindia