About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Are Non-Stick Vessels Safe? ICMR's Warning and Safer Alternatives

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on May 14 2024 3:32 PM

Highlights:
  • ICMR alerts against toxic fumes from overheated non-stick cookware
  • Alternatives like mud pots and stainless steel offer safer cooking options
  • Safe usage tips ensure minimizing exposure to harmful chemicals
In a recent release of the "Dietary Guidelines for Indians," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a cautionary note against the use of non-stick cookware due to emerging health concerns associated with their improper usage (1 Trusted Source
Dietary Guidelines For Indians

Go to source).

India's Health Crisis: ICMR's 17 Dietary Guidelines for a Better Health
India's Health Crisis: ICMR's 17 Dietary Guidelines for a Better Health
ICMR's 17 dietary guidelines offer a holistic approach to tackle India's health crisis, focusing on combating NCDs through balanced nutrition and lifestyle changes.
Advertisement

The Danger of Non-Stick Vessels

Chemical Composition of Non-Stick Cookware


Non-stick cookware, commonly coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon, presents a seemingly convenient solution for cooking with its non-reactive and almost frictionless surface. However, the safety of these utensils has been questioned due to the potential release of harmful chemicals under certain conditions (2 Trusted Source
Non-stick surface

Go to source).

Risks Associated with Improper Usage


The ICMR highlights the risk of overheating non-stick pans, especially those with scratches or chips. When subjected to high temperatures exceeding 170 degrees Celsius, these damaged pans can emit toxic fumes and chemicals into the food being cooked, posing serious health hazards.

Health Implications


Exposure to the toxic fumes emitted by overheated non-stick cookware can result in respiratory irritation and flu-like symptoms, a condition known as polymer fume fever. Furthermore, research has connected the use of scratched non-stick pans to the release of microplastic particles into food, heightening worries about hormonal imbalances, fertility challenges, and a higher likelihood of cancer. Remarkably, even a single scratch on a non-stick pan can unleash thousands of these harmful microplastic particles into your food.


Advertisement
Everyday Household Items That Increase the Risk of Cancer
Everyday Household Items That Increase the Risk of Cancer
Worried about cancer risks lurking in your home? Discover some surprising culprits and safeguard your health now!

Alternatives to Non-Stick Cookware

1. Mud Pots: ICMR advocates for the use of eco-friendly alternatives such as mud pots, praising them as one of the safest options for cooking. Mud pots require less oil, promote even heat distribution, and help retain the nutritional balance of food.

2. Granite Stone Utensils: Granite stone utensils, free from harmful chemical coatings, offer another viable alternative. These utensils are energy-efficient, retaining heat even after being turned off. Cooking in granite utensils on medium to high heat is recommended to preserve their non-stick properties.

3. Food-Grade Stainless Steel: Stainless steel cookware is endorsed by ICMR for its durability, ease of cleaning, and hygienic properties. Food-grade stainless steel does not leach chemicals into food, making it a safe and reliable choice for cooking.

4. Ceramic Cookware: Ceramic cookware, when properly cleaned and maintained, is also considered safe by ICMR. These utensils offer non-stick properties without the use of harmful chemicals, providing a healthier option for cooking.


Advertisement
Junk Food Not Defined Under Food Safety Act by Indian Health Ministry
Junk Food Not Defined Under Food Safety Act by Indian Health Ministry
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has framed guidelines for nutritious,safe and hygienic food to school children under this act.

Safe Usage Tips for Non-Stick Cookware

While non-stick cookware can still be used safely, certain precautions should be taken:
  • Avoid preheating empty non-stick pans; if preheating is necessary, use oil
  • Use wooden or silicone utensils to prevent damage to the coating
  • Ensure proper ventilation in the kitchen to dissipate fumes
  • Avoid cooking on high heat, as it can accelerate the breakdown of the non-stick coating
  • Refrain from stacking non-stick pans, as this may cause friction and lead to coating damage
As concerns regarding the safety of non-stick cookware continue to mount, it is imperative to heed the warnings issued by health authorities like the ICMR. By opting for safer alternatives and adopting proper usage practices, individuals can minimize their exposure to harmful chemicals and create a healthier cooking environment in their homes.

References:
  1. Dietary Guidelines For Indians - (https://main.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/upload_documents/DGI_07th_May_2024_fin.pdf)
  2. Non-stick surface - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-stick_surface)

Source-Medindia
Non-stick Cookware Could Cause Thyroid
Non-stick Cookware Could Cause Thyroid
A chemical commonly found in non-stick cookware and stain- and water-resistant coatings for carpets and fabrics could contribute to thyroid disease in people.

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement