Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, May 14). Are Non-Stick Vessels Safe? ICMR's Warning and Safer Alternatives . Medindia. Retrieved on May 14, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-non-stick-vessels-safe-icmrs-warning-and-safer-alternatives-215715-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Are Non-Stick Vessels Safe? ICMR's Warning and Safer Alternatives". Medindia. May 14, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-non-stick-vessels-safe-icmrs-warning-and-safer-alternatives-215715-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Are Non-Stick Vessels Safe? ICMR's Warning and Safer Alternatives". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-non-stick-vessels-safe-icmrs-warning-and-safer-alternatives-215715-1.htm. (accessed May 14, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Are Non-Stick Vessels Safe? ICMR's Warning and Safer Alternatives. Medindia, viewed May 14, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-non-stick-vessels-safe-icmrs-warning-and-safer-alternatives-215715-1.htm.