Diabetes has become a modern epidemic, as the prevalence of diabetes is increasing around the world. Diabetes has become the most common and fastest growing disease in India. Sadly, most Indians develop diabetes at an earlier age and develop severe diabetes complications in their prime of life.

World Diabetes Day: Growing Burden of Diabetes in India

Dr. Shruti Aterkar, M.D., D.M. Endocrinology, Shalby Hospitals, Ahmedabad, Gujarat shared a brief note on the rising burden of diabetes in India.. Diabetes currently, which is more than 7.1 percent of the adult population.According to the Indian Heart Association,. A study by the American Diabetes Association reports that India will see the greatest increase in people diagnosed with diabetes by 2030.In terms of mortality and morbidity associated with diabetes, chronic and uncontrolledTheare multifactorial and includeplus adoption of aby India's growing middle class,. In addition, high-risk factors for diabetes are. Other factors like increasingcontribute as well.In order to control the epidemic of diabetes in India,through routine check-ups for early diagnosis will be useful.will prevent the development of diabetes and even will be helpful in the treatment. In addition,andis the key to manage diabetes. Optimized medical management as advised by the expert medical practitioner and periodic follow up is necessary.Talking about the long-term trends in diabetes in India, in terms of age group, incidence, rural-urban divide, it is observed that with increasing prevalence of childhood and young adulthood obesity and sedentary lifestyle, the age at diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus is constantly decreasing. The disease is being diagnosed at a younger age.The disease prevalence though higher in the urban population, it is rapidly increasing in the rural population as well.andin rural India are the factors contributing. Further, the incidence of juvenile diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes, which affects little over 97000 children between 0-14 years in India, is rising gradually. Insulin therapy is a must for this type of diabetes. Due to young age at onset of this disease, the long-term complications become a major burden.From my experience, the Indian population is genetically predisposed to type 2 diabetes. Indians develop diabetes at lower body mass index. Indians have higher body fat for the same weight. We need to target the younger population, school children, adolescents and prevent the development of obesity at a young age to halt this diabetes epidemic from spreading.It is the need of the hour that public health sector works in partnership with the government sector. This is needed to help implement government health programs and increase the outreach of government policies.Source: Medindia