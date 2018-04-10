medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Diabetes May Increase Arthritis, Osteoporosis Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 4, 2018 at 1:21 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • People with diabetes are more likely to suffer from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis
  • Diabetics who are physically active were found to have a lower risk of back pain and shoulder/neck pain
  • Regular exercise can be the best treatment for preventing diabetes and arthritis, as it provides positive outcomes on blood sugar control and musculoskeletal pain
Diabetics are at a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis, reports a new study.
Diabetes May Increase Arthritis, Osteoporosis Risk
Diabetes May Increase Arthritis, Osteoporosis Risk

Diabetes is associated with a greater risk of having osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis, suggests a new study involving over 109,000 people being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Berlin, Germany.

In the study, people with diabetes were 33 percent more likely to suffer from osteoarthritis than their diabetes-free counterparts. Similarly, the odds of having rheumatoid arthritis (70% higher) and osteoporosis (29% higher) were considerably greater among individuals with diabetes.

Previous research has reported higher levels of musculoskeletal pain in people with type 2 diabetes compared to their diabetes-free counterparts and the general population. But whether this pain is the result of an increased prevalence of arthritis was unclear until now.

Details of the Study

Using self-reported data from the 2013 Danish National Health Survey, researchers explored the connection between diabetes and osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis in over 109,200 people (aged 40 years or older). Analyses were adjusted for risk factors influencing arthritis including age, gender, and body mass index (BMI).

Diabetes was diagnosed in 9238 (8.5%) participants. People with diabetes tended to be older, were more often male, had higher BMI, and were most likely to have osteoarthritis.

Findings of the Study

Results showed that people with diabetes were 27 percent more likely to report suffering from back pain and 29 percent more likely to have shoulder/neck pain compared with their diabetes-free peers.

Further analyses revealed that the more physically active people with diabetes were, the lower their risk of back pain and shoulder/neck pain.

The authors speculate that the strong association between rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes is likely to be the result of chronic inflammation or steroid treatment that can lead to type 2 diabetes, rather than a link between the autoimmune diseases type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. They point out that the exclusion of people younger than 40 meant that the majority of those included in the study probably had type 2 diabetes.

"It's likely that the chronic pain experienced by people with arthritis may be a barrier to exercising, which is also a risk factor for type 2 diabetes", explains Dr. Stig Molsted from Nordsjaellands University Hospital, Hillerřd, Denmark.

"Health care professionals should make patients with diabetes aware that regular exercise is a recognized treatment for diabetes and arthritis, and can have positive effects on both blood sugar control as well as musculoskeletal pain."

Arthritis is common, affecting 350 million people worldwide, with an estimated 10 million people living with the condition in the UK, and around 52 million in the USA. Osteoarthritis, caused by damage to the cartilage in the joints, is the most common form of arthritis. In rheumatoid arthritis, the joint lining becomes inflamed as an autoimmune disease that affects the entire body.

This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the authors point to several limitations including that the study is based on self-reported data which could have affected the results.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Fracture Diabetes Diabetic Diet Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm injection is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of ...

 Munch On Crunchy Corn!

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

The infamously hard to digest corn actually holds unbelievable health benefits and is important ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive