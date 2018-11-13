UK Campaign Group Call for Ban on High-calorie Freakshakes

Font : A- A+



High-calorie freakshakes and milkshakes were demanded to be banned by a UK-based campaign group.



The Action on Sugar group surveyed milkshakes sold in restaurants and fast food shops in the UK and found they contained "grotesque levels of sugar and calories."

UK Campaign Group Call for Ban on High-calorie Freakshakes



The Unicorn Freakshake by British restaurant chain Toby Carvery topped the survey with 39 teaspoons of sugar or 1,280 calories. It is made with grape and raspberry flavored ice cream, blackcurrant jelly pieces, milk, freshly whipped cream and topped with marshmallow, skittles, and almond macaroon.



‘Freakshakes are high calorie milkshakes that include sweets, chocolates, cream, cake, and sauce. A UK-based campaign group demands a ban on these milkshakes which contain an unusual range of sugar and calories.’ That is more than half the daily recommended amount of calories for an adult and over six times the amount of sugar recommended for seven to 10-year-olds.



It is the equivalent of drinking more than four cans of cola.



The British Heart Foundation calculates an average 25-year-old would need to jog for nearly three hours or vacuum the house for five hours to burn off the calories.



The researchers found that many other shakes contain more than half the daily recommended amount of calories for an adult.



Action on Sugar, which is made up of specialists concerned with sugar and its effects on health, has called for mandatory traffic light-colored nutrition labeling across all menus.



The government is currently consulting on menu calorie labeling.



Freakshakes were invented in Australia, but have become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years and with their photogenic qualities are a popular posting on social media.



Source: IANS The Unicorn Freakshake by British restaurant chain Toby Carvery topped the survey with 39 teaspoons of sugar or 1,280 calories. It is made with grape and raspberry flavored ice cream, blackcurrant jelly pieces, milk, freshly whipped cream and topped with marshmallow, skittles, and almond macaroon.That is more than half the daily recommended amount of calories for an adult and over six times the amount of sugar recommended for seven to 10-year-olds.It is the equivalent of drinking more than four cans of cola.The British Heart Foundation calculates an average 25-year-old would need to jog for nearly three hours or vacuum the house for five hours to burn off the calories.The researchers found that many other shakes contain more than half the daily recommended amount of calories for an adult.Action on Sugar, which is made up of specialists concerned with sugar and its effects on health, has called for mandatory traffic light-colored nutrition labeling across all menus.The government is currently consulting on menu calorie labeling.Freakshakes were invented in Australia, but have become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years and with their photogenic qualities are a popular posting on social media.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: