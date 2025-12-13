Can Home-Delivered Groceries Beat Diabetes? Study Says Yes

A 12-week clinical trial says medically supportive groceries could efficiently boost glycemic control, addressing social factors of health.
A recent 12-week diabetic study established that home-delivered prescribed groceries are effective in controlling the three-month average blood sugar (HbA1c) in diabetic individuals facing food-insecurity.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Medically Tailored Grocery Delivery for Food Pantry Clients with Diabetes
Go to source) The data comes from a community-engaged program in Northwest Arkansas, designed by researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Community Health Innovation (ICHI) and published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB).
The full-intended intervention provided dietician supported groceries with self-management education materials to adult participants with diabetes, directly to their home. The education materials were customized in English, Spanish, or Marshallese languages.
The results of the study showed notable increase in glycemic control, underscoring how home-prescribed groceries can help manage blood sugar, especially in people who face social factors to access food and medicine. The findings align with the strategy ‘food is medicine.’
Home-Delivered Groceries: Potential for Diabetes ManagementAfter the program, participants’ average hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), a key marker of blood sugar control, decreased by 0.56 percentage points, a clinically meaningful improvement that lowers the risk of diabetes-related complications.
While diet quality did not show significant change, researchers note that providing culturally relevant, in-language educational materials and removing transportation barriers ensured that 97% of participants received the full intended intervention dose.
“This study demonstrates the potential for home-delivered, medically tailored groceries to make measurable improvements in diabetes management for people experiencing food insecurity and facing transportation barriers,” said lead author Eliza Short, PhD, RDN, Research Scientist, Center for Nutrition & Health Impact and Research Collaborator with UAMS ICHI.
Culturally Tailored Groceries Reinforce Food Is Medicine Movement“For many people with type 2 diabetes, reliable access to healthy food is not just a convenience—it’s essential healthcare.”
The findings contribute to the growing field of Food Is Medicine (FIM) interventions, which connect nutrition access directly to chronic disease prevention and management.
They also encourage tailoring food and education materials to reflect cultural food preferences across diverse communities to improve engagement and impact.
Reference:
- Medically Tailored Grocery Delivery for Food Pantry Clients with Diabetes - (https://www.jneb.org/article/S1499-4046(25)00421-X/fulltext)
