medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Tackling the Complications of Diabetes in India

by Hannah Joy on  October 19, 2018 at 9:20 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India has over 73 million living with diabetes and the total number is expected to more than double within a decade. To create awareness among people, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is hosting the first IDF Diabetes Complications Congress on October 25-27, 2018 in Hyderabad, India.
Tackling the Complications of Diabetes in India
Tackling the Complications of Diabetes in India

A serious concern is that more than half of all people with diabetes in the region are undiagnosed, placing them at high risk of developing the severe and life-threatening complications associated with diabetes.

If left untreated or diagnosed late, diabetes can result in disabling complications and place additional strain on national healthcare systems already struggling to cope with the demands of a growing population.

To increase awareness and knowledge of the disease and its associated complications among health professionals the International Diabetes Federation is hosting its first ever Diabetes Complications Congress on October 25-27 2018 in Hyderabad, India.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 425 million people have diabetes worldwide. That is approaching 10% of the global adult population. India is at the forefront of the epidemic, with over 73 million living with diabetes, second only to China in terms of numbers.

Diabetes is the fastest- growing disease in the country. The total number is expected to more than double within a decade. A cause of alarm is that over half of all people living with diabetes in India are undiagnosed, placing them at high risk of developing the severe and life-threatening complications associated with diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90% of all diabetes. Its rapid rise is driven by unhealthy diets and inactive lifestyles. In India, economic growth and the widespread availability of cheaper, more processed foods has resulted in a significant shift away from traditional home-cooked meals, to the consumption of shop-bought convenience food, irrespective of family income. This has left India fighting a lifestyle disease.

If left untreated or diagnosed late, diabetes can result in disabling complications.

  • Diabetes is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease, with one out of four diabetes hospitalisation costs a consequence of cardiovascular complications.
  • Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of vision loss in adults of working-age.
  • End-stage kidney disease is up to ten times higher in people with diabetes.
  • Pregnant women with diabetes are at increased risk of maternal and foetal complications.
  • Diabetes can damage nerves and disrupt blood supply to the feet. In turn, this can lead to amputation - Somewhere in the world, a lower limb is lost to diabetes every 20 seconds.

    • Treating the consequences of unmanaged diabetes when already present places additional strain on national healthcare systems already struggling to cope with the demands of a growing population.

    Despite the staggering numbers, awareness of diabetes and its consequences in India remains low and many health professionals lack the required training and resources to identify individuals at high risk and prevent type 2 diabetes or diagnose diabetes early so that treatment can start in time to prevent complications or stop them from getting worse.

    The rise in type 2 diabetes can be stopped by focussing on education initiatives and establishing policies that support improved lifestyle and dietary choices. All types of diabetes can be managed effectively with regular and affordable access to medication and care.

    People with type 1 diabetes need insulin to stay alive. Nearly 100 years after insulin was first used successfully to treat diabetes, many people with diabetes, particularly those in low and middle-income countries struggle to access a reliable supply.

    In view of the challenges that diabetes poses in India, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has chosen Hyderabad to host the first IDF Diabetes Complications Congress on October 25-27 2018. The three-day event aims to increase awareness and knowledge of diabetes and its associated complications among health professionals, in order to promote the screening and early diagnosis that will improve health outcomes and help save lives.

    IDF 2018 will feature over 100 invited speakers from around the world and a dynamic programme, spread over seven streams. It will provide participants with the latest research on treatment and tools to address diabetes complications.



    Source: Medindia

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions
    Advertisement

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    Sponsored Article

    Sponsored Article

    Hearing Loss Calculator

    Hearing Loss Calculator

    Post-Nasal Drip

    Post-Nasal Drip

    Recommended Reading

    Self-management Guide Set For Launch for People With Diabetes in India

    Self-management Guide Set For Launch for People With Diabetes in India

    A comprehensive, reliable self-management guide for people with diabetes in India, 'The illustrated guide to living with diabetes in India' will be launching very soon.

    Sugar-sweetened Beverage Tax Can Cut Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes in India

    Sugar-sweetened Beverage Tax Can Cut Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes in India

    A sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) tax could help reduce the rise in obesity and type 2 diabetes rates in India among both urban and rural populations a study found.

    People in Himachal Pradesh's High, Remote Villages too Suffer from Diabetes

    People in Himachal Pradesh's High, Remote Villages too Suffer from Diabetes

    Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Thakur Singh said people settled in state's remote areas are also becoming diabetic.

    Most Malnourished Children are in India

    Most Malnourished Children are in India

    India has the majority of malnourished children and policies need to be framed to improve the nutritional status among children in India.

    Diabetes

    Diabetes

    A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

    Diabetes - Essentials

    Diabetes - Essentials

    Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

    Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

    Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

    Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

    Diabetes and Exercise

    Diabetes and Exercise

    Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

    Diabetic Diet

    Diabetic Diet

    The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

    Diabetic Retinopathy

    Diabetic Retinopathy

    The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

    Insulin Delivery Devices

    Insulin Delivery Devices

    Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

    Stress and the Gender Divide

    Stress and the Gender Divide

    Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

    More News on:

    Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Find a Doctor

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    What's New on Medindia

    Diet For Vertigo

    Diet For Vertigo

    True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

     Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

    Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

    Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

     Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

    Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

    Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

     View All

    News Category

    News Archive